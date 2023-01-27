Read full article on original website
Winter weather closures on I-70 impacting Aurora neighborhood
Snow and ice on Interstate 70 is causing frustration for people living in a neighborhood that is located off of the interstate.
4 hospitalized after 10-car crash on I-25
LONE TREE, Colo. — Four people were sent to the hospital after a crash involving about 10 vehicles on Interstate 25 Saturday night. South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted just before 10 p.m. that they were at the scene of the crash on northbound I-25 between Ridgegate Parkway and Lincoln Avenue in Lone Tree.
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Boulder
A woman has died in a multi-vehicle crash in Boulder. It happened Thursday afternoon at Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road. Police said the 65-year-old woman, who behind the wheel of a BMW, was struck by a vehicle that was heading south on Foothills Parkway and crossed over the median into the northbound lanes. The woman suffered serious injuries and died at the hospital. No one else was hurt in the crash. Police are seeking witnesses or anyone who may have surveillance video of the crash.
Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps
COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
4th Colorado library closes for meth contamination
A fourth public library in Colorado has closed for methamphetamine contamination. This time, it was the Arvada Library in Jefferson County.
Hearse carrying a body for medical donation slides off Interstate 70 in Colorado
A hearse that was transporting a body for medical donation slid off of interstate 70 on Friday, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS. The accident occurred at around 3 AM near mile marker 212 between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower Tunnel. The vehicle reportedly slid off of the roadway and teetered over a 100-foot-high embankment before coming to a stop.
Aurora neighborhood fed up with iced-over roads
The roads in Aurora's Prides Crossing neighborhood are severely iced over, and residents are fed up with it.
Major fuel transporting company says gas delivery delays will not go away until the Suncor refinery is back up and running
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major fuel transport company confirmed with KRDO a recent shutdown created gasoline disruptions across the Front Range, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The Suncor refinery in Commerce City is temporarily shut down after sustaining equipment damage in December. Suncor provides anywhere from 35% to 40%...
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
2 people killed in east Denver crash
The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Sunday morning.
Extreme cold leads to delayed start for some Colorado schools
Extreme cold on Monday morning in the Denver metro area and across Colorado led to a delayed start of school for some students. The following was the CBS News Colorado list of the delays (plus one closing) just after daybreak:UPDATED MONDAY, JAN 30 AT 7:20 AMAIR CARE COLORADO: Closed TodayASSUMPTION: Opening at 10:00 AMAURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 1 hourAXL ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hoursBENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Remote LearningCANNON LEARNING CTR: Delayed 1 hourDENVER CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Opening at 10:00 AMELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hoursESTES PARK SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursHUMANEX ACADEMY: Opening at 10:15 AMJEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursLOTUS SCHOOL FOR EXCELLENCE [WEB]: Closed TodayMULLEN HIGH SCHOOL: Opening at 9:25 AMST. PIUS X SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hoursSTEPPING UP CHILDCARE: Delayed 1 hourVANGUARD CLASSICAL SCHOOL EAST & WEST CAMPUS: East campus onlySee the full closings list.
I-70 eastbound closed, whiteout reported
Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Denver weather: Below zero temperatures Monday morning. Denver’s weather will turn even colder Monday...
How cold will it get in Denver on Monday morning?
Dangerous arctic cold weather has arrived in Colorado. Monday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day due to the frigid temperatures.
Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Denver airport
DENVER — More than 250 flights have been canceled and delayed at Denver International Airport (DIA) while sub-zero temperatures hover over the Rocky Mountain region. As of 11:45 a.m. Monday, 104 flights were canceled at DIA and 206 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware. Affected airlines included Southwest, SkyWest,...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Fatal crash in east Denver leaves 2 people dead
DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a fatal crash that left two people dead early Sunday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of East Almeda Avenue and South Dayton Street shortly after 6 a.m. DPD tweeted that both the driver and passenger involved in the incident...
Colorado weather: Alerts issued ahead of extreme snowfall in northern mountains, extreme cold in metro areas
The next round of snow and cold will be quite substantial. For the northern mountains, well over three feet of snow will be possible through Tuesday, and for the metro areas, the arctic cold will set in Sunday through Tuesday morning. Let's begin with the alerts, I anticipate more but...
Denver police investigating crash involving motorist and pedestrian
The Denver Police Department says it's investigating a traffic crash involving a motorist and pedestrian in the area of E. Iliff Avenue and S. Dayton Way.Officers say one person was transported to an area hospital where the extent of their injuries is currently unknown. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.
Councilwoman says she’s fed up after years of dangerous road issues in district
There have been constant issues for residents on 13th and 14th Avenues and now city leaders are speaking up.
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
