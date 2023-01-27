ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Springs, CO

9NEWS

4 hospitalized after 10-car crash on I-25

LONE TREE, Colo. — Four people were sent to the hospital after a crash involving about 10 vehicles on Interstate 25 Saturday night. South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted just before 10 p.m. that they were at the scene of the crash on northbound I-25 between Ridgegate Parkway and Lincoln Avenue in Lone Tree.
LONE TREE, CO
1310kfka.com

Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Boulder

A woman has died in a multi-vehicle crash in Boulder. It happened Thursday afternoon at Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road. Police said the 65-year-old woman, who behind the wheel of a BMW, was struck by a vehicle that was heading south on Foothills Parkway and crossed over the median into the northbound lanes. The woman suffered serious injuries and died at the hospital. No one else was hurt in the crash. Police are seeking witnesses or anyone who may have surveillance video of the crash.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps

COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Hearse carrying a body for medical donation slides off Interstate 70 in Colorado

A hearse that was transporting a body for medical donation slid off of interstate 70 on Friday, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS. The accident occurred at around 3 AM near mile marker 212 between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower Tunnel. The vehicle reportedly slid off of the roadway and teetered over a 100-foot-high embankment before coming to a stop.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
KRDO

Major fuel transporting company says gas delivery delays will not go away until the Suncor refinery is back up and running

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A major fuel transport company confirmed with KRDO a recent shutdown created gasoline disruptions across the Front Range, including Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The Suncor refinery in Commerce City is temporarily shut down after sustaining equipment damage in December. Suncor provides anywhere from 35% to 40%...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Extreme cold leads to delayed start for some Colorado schools

Extreme cold on Monday morning in the Denver metro area and across Colorado led to a delayed start of school for some students. The following was the CBS News Colorado list of the delays (plus one closing) just after daybreak:UPDATED MONDAY, JAN 30 AT 7:20 AMAIR CARE COLORADO: Closed TodayASSUMPTION: Opening at 10:00 AMAURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 1 hourAXL ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hoursBENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Remote LearningCANNON LEARNING CTR: Delayed 1 hourDENVER CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Opening at 10:00 AMELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hoursESTES PARK SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursHUMANEX ACADEMY: Opening at 10:15 AMJEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursLOTUS SCHOOL FOR EXCELLENCE [WEB]: Closed TodayMULLEN HIGH SCHOOL: Opening at 9:25 AMST. PIUS X SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hoursSTEPPING UP CHILDCARE: Delayed 1 hourVANGUARD CLASSICAL SCHOOL EAST & WEST CAMPUS: East campus onlySee the full closings list.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

I-70 eastbound closed, whiteout reported

Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Denver weather: Below zero temperatures Monday morning. Denver’s weather will turn even colder Monday...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Denver airport

DENVER — More than 250 flights have been canceled and delayed at Denver International Airport (DIA) while sub-zero temperatures hover over the Rocky Mountain region. As of 11:45 a.m. Monday, 104 flights were canceled at DIA and 206 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware. Affected airlines included Southwest, SkyWest,...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Fatal crash in east Denver leaves 2 people dead

DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a fatal crash that left two people dead early Sunday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of East Almeda Avenue and South Dayton Street shortly after 6 a.m. DPD tweeted that both the driver and passenger involved in the incident...
DENVER, CO
