ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13newsnow.com

Old Dominion pulls out 60-59 win at Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. — Freshman Bryce Baker went two-for-three from the line with 1.3 seconds left and Old Dominion forced a last second Coastal Carolina shot wide as the Monarchs took a 60-59 victory over the Chanticleers on Saturday afternoon in Sun Belt Conference men's basketball action. An eight-point halftime...
NORFOLK, VA
13newsnow.com

Efficient shooting propels Spartans to 82-68 home victory

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk State men's basketball team bounced back from Monday's road loss with a comfortable home win over South Carolina State on Saturday. After a neck-and-neck first half, the Spartans pulled away for an 82-68 victory. Joe Bryant Jr. led the way for the home squad,...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy