Teller County, CO

Busted in Teller County January 26, 2023 Edition

Timothy Lee Devaux, date of birth May 28, 1977 of Woodland Park, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with original charges of harassment and trespass. Bond was $1,000. Matthew Scott Connor, date of birth November 26, 1986 of Canon City, Colorado was arrested on a warrant...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
Community Leaders Celebrate the Opening of New Downtown Retail Hub

As the city of Woodland Park continues to grow, more businesses have opened their doors inside the main downtown strip. Late last year, residents were thrilled to hear about a brand new retail hub coming into town, offering something many say the area has needed for years. Zebz Outfooter opened...
WOODLAND PARK, CO

