Who is Joseph Ossai? Stats, contract, college & more to know about Bengals DE after costly penalty vs. Chiefs
The Bengals were just 17 seconds away from forcing yet another one of their games against the Chiefs to overtime when disaster struck on a Patrick Mahomes scramble. Mahomes, who was hobbled by a high-ankle sprain during the AFC championship game, gained five yards on a third-and-4 to keep the Chiefs' potential game-winning drive alive. However, there were just eight seconds left on the clock and Kansas City wasn't yet in field goal range, so it looked — at least momentarily — that Cincinnati would need to just get one or two more stops to force extra time.
Controversial calls, non-calls mar ending to Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC championship game
It's a reality the NFL officials are going to miss calls during the course of a game. But when multiple missed calls all go one way, fans watching the game take notice. In the fourth quarter alone of Sunday's Bengals vs. Chiefs AFC championship, multiple borderline calls and non-calls, plus a confusing officiating error, all went the Chiefs' way, much to the chagrin of Bengals coach Zac Taylor and his team.
Will Donna Kelce attend both games? How mom to Chiefs, Eagles stars plans to cheer for sons in championships
As far as NFL moms go, Donna Kelce is a special one. She's been an enthusiastic supporter of her All-Pro sons Travis and Jason throughout their outstanding careers, often going above and beyond to be present for both of them. Kelce made headlines last January when she showed the ultimate...
Bengals' Germaine Pratt vents frustration over Joseph Ossai penalty: 'Why the f— would you touch the quarterback?'
Germaine Pratt was visibly upset at the end of the Bengals' heartbreaking 23-20 loss to the Chiefs in the 2023 AFC championship game. Pratt voiced his frustration with the defeat as he made his way back to the locker room, and he seemed to be bothered by one thing in particular about the loss: Joseph Ossai's last-minute personal foul penalty.
Five reasons why Chiefs' defense burned Joe Burrow in AFC championship game
Joe Burrow was close to leading the Bengals to a second consecutive AFC championship game victory in Kansas City. The Chiefs' defense made sure he wouldn't get to the finish line this time. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense turned in a gritty performance, fighting through injuries in the hosts'...
Why Isiah Pacheco fell to Chiefs in NFL Draft: RB from Rutgers looks like 7th-round steal
San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy isn't the only seventh-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft who will play a huge role in conference championship weekend. Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, who was selected 11 picks before Purdy with the No. 251 pick, will be a key player for Kansas City in the AFC championship game against Cincinnati on Sunday.
Evan McPherson contract breakdown: How much money does Bengals kicker make in 2023 salary?
Evan McPherson is well on his way to a significant pay bump with the Bengals — that is, if he keeps playing at his current level the next couple of years. The second-year kicker out of Florida is still in his rookie contract with Cincinnati, but he already appears to be a smart investment by a team on the cusp of a second consecutive Super Bowl berth.
How much are Super Bowl tickets 2023? Here are the cheapest & most expensive seats for State Farm Stadium
Any fans who want to watch Super Bowl 57 might have to take out a loan if they want to see the game in person from Glendale, Ariz. Once again, the cheapest single ticket available for the game, held at the Cardinals' State Farm Stadium, will begin in the thousands of dollars, a trend that began with Super Bowl 49 in 2015. Ticket prices are subject to change as the Super Bowl date — Sunday, Feb. 12 — approaches, but it doubtless will command a hefty price.
Isiah Pacheco 40 time: How fast is Chiefs RB based on NFL Combine stats?
Isiah Pacheco is fast becoming a key player in the Chiefs' offensive unit — both figuratively and literally. The 5-10, 216-pound rookie running back out of Rutgers not only has become an instrumental part of the ground game, leading the team in both rushes and yards, but also a reliable pass-catching threat out of the backfield.
Chargers' Joey Bosa responds to heckling Eagles fans with homophobic slur before NFC championship game
Chargers outside linebacker Joey Bosa isn't even playing on Sunday but still found himself a target for Eagles fans' infamous heckling. Joey Bosa, the older brother of 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa, is in Philadelphia to support San Francisco as it attempts to win the NFC championship and a Super Bowl berth. The seventh-year player was sporting 49ers gear outside the stadium when an Eagles fan approached him.
Eagles Mock Draft 2023: Philadelphia's list of picks, projections for 2023 NFL Draft
The Eagles are in the NFC championship game this year, so imagine how their NFC East competitors feel knowing they also have a top-10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Philadelphia has drafted exceptionally well in recent years, with DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts leading the charge. This year, it has the No. 10 overall pick (via trade with the Saints), along with its own first-, second- and third-rounders.
Eli Apple beef vs. Chiefs, explained: Revisiting 2022 AFC championship game drama
Eli Apple has never been one to shy away from controversy. The polarizing Bengals corner, who has previously turned out for the Giants, Saints and Panthers, has built a reputation as one of the NFL's biggest trash talkers. Whether he can back it up on the field is a matter of debate, but there's no doubt he loves to talk his talk.
How Lane Johnson is playing through groin injury during Eagles' playoff run
The Eagles' loaded offensive line has been a massive part of the team's success this season, but a late-season injury to Lane Johnson threatened to diminish one of Philadelphia's biggest advantages. Johnson left the Eagles' Week 16 loss to the Cowboys with a groin injury and missed the team's sluggish...
Here are the quarterbacks picked before 49ers' Brock Purdy in the 2022 NFL Draft
The 2023 NFC championship game features the greatest disparity in quarterbacks of this year's playoffs. That would be Eagles signal-caller Jalen Hurts and his counterpart, 49ers rookie Brock Purdy (i.e., Mr. Irrelevant 2022). But the San Francisco signal-caller has been anything but irrelevant in leading his team to the penultimate game of the season.
Bengals' AFC championship game loss to Chiefs had an eerie ring to it with late penalty
Could the spirit of Vontaze Burfict have been haunting the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium?. Well, in the strictest sense, there is the fact Mr. Burfict still is very much alive. And beyond that, no matter how great the TV comedy is, we have no evidence "Ghosts" really are a thing.
