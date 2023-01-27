Read full article on original website
Amy Acker Says 'Nothing Is What It Seems' in Upcoming Freeform Series The Watchful Eye
"You'll get sucked in," Acker says of the show, which premieres on Monday As The Watchful Eye gears up for its premiere, Amy Acker is promising several twists and turns for viewers who love a good mystery. Speaking to PEOPLE about the new Freeform series, Acker — who plays the defensive Tory Ayres – reveals that as the show progresses, it'll be difficult to predict what's next. "It's gonna be something that you have to watch because nothing is what it seems," says Acker, 46. "You just get...
Brad Pitt Finally Comments on Shania Twain's Performance Where She Ditched His Name for Ryan Reynolds'
That don't disappoint him much.
Octavia Spencer Says 'The Help' Costar Sissy Spacek 'Actually' Remembered Her After Interning on Her Film at 17
Octavia Spencer and her The Help costar Sissy Spacek go way back. The Oscar winner revealed on an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast released last week that Spacek had "actually" remembered Spencer before they starred in the 2011 film The Help together. Spencer had previously worked as...
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Annie Wersching, Actress in Timeless, Star Trek and 24, Dead at 45 Following Cancer Diagnosis
Wersching, a mother of three boys, also did motion capture and voice work for the classic PlayStation game The Last of Us Annie Wersching, known for her roles in 24, Star Trek: Picard, Bosch and Timeless, has died at the age of 45, PEOPLE has confirmed. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, per Deadline. When reached for comment, her rep said he had "nothing further to share" beyond the news initially reported by Deadline. The actress' husband Stephen Full told Deadline, "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of...
Octavia Spencer Says Whoopi Goldberg Encouraged Her to 'Get Your Education' Before Pursuing Acting
Octavia Spencer received some sage wisdom from Whoopi Goldberg early in her career. The Academy Award winner, 52, recounted last week on WTF with Marc Maron her experience interning in the extras casting department on Goldberg's 1990 film The Long Walk Home when she was just 17. "It was pretty...
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Jennifer Coolidge Says 'Most Fun I've Ever Had at a Wedding' Was for Billie Eilish and Finneas' Parents
"It was the most romantic thing I've ever been to," Jennifer Coolidge said of attending the wedding of Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's parents in 1995 Jennifer Coolidge had an unforgettable time at the wedding of Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's parents. While promoting her latest movie, Shotgun Wedding, Coolidge, 61, and her costar Steve Coulter sat down with Olivia Marks of Hits Radio. Asked by Marks about the "craziest wedding" she's ever attended, Coolidge said, "I think the best wedding I've ever went to was... I got this...
Claire Danes Says Son Rowan, 4, Is 'Categorically Opposed' to Her Pregnancy: 'Less Than Thrilled'
"Rowan has more to lose, he has more at stake," Claire Danes said of her soon-to-be middle child, as she and husband Hugh Dancy prepare to welcome their third baby Claire Danes is getting mixed reactions to baby No. 3. After PEOPLE confirmed this month that she and husband Hugh Dancy are expecting their third child, the Golden Globe winner, 43, revealed the "less than thrilled" reactions their two sons had to the pregnancy news during a Friday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She noted that...
Rita Ora Finally Confirms She and Taika Waititi Are Married
Watch: Rita Ora and Thor Director Taika Waititi Are Married!. Months after E! News confirmed that she and Taika Waititi had wed, the singer revealed that they are, in fact, married. "Yes," Ora said when her marital status was brought up during her Jan. 27 appearance on Heart Breakfast with...
TikTok Star Dylan Mulvaney Reveals Facial Feminization Surgery Results in Glam Video: 'It's Still Me'
Mulvaney returned to social media to tell her followers how happy she is Talk about new year, new you! TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney returned from a social media hiatus to reveal the results of her facial feminization surgery. The creator, who rose to fame on social media for her series "Days of Girlhood" that documented her transition from day one, underwent intensive facial feminization surgery (FFS) in December. She's been quiet on social media since then, while she healed. Now that Mulvaney, whose last pre-FFS post on Instagram was Dec....
Pregnant Keke Palmer Cradles Her Baby Bump in Maternity Photoshoot Ahead of Son's Birth
The actress announced during her SNL hosting debut in December that she is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson Keke Palmer is positively glowing at the thought of her baby boy arriving soon! On Saturday, the actress, 29, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Darius Jackson, shared an Instagram carousel of a recent maternity photoshoot. In the shots, she is cradling her growing bump as she smiles at the camera. "A long time ago, in a land not so far…The King and Queen got together to play,"...
Harper's Bazaar
Mark Ruffalo on Why He and Jennifer Garner Grew Apart After 13 Going On 30
The film 13 Going On 30 is simply an iconic American rom-com. The coming-of-age story includes the unforgettable "Thriller" routine, many quotable moments, that colorful Versace dress we all wanted, and, of course, great onscreen chemistry between Mark Ruffalo's Matty and Jennifer Garner's Jenna. But while Ruffalo and Garner may have had a blast filming the memorable flick, apparently their friendship didn't continue on after the cameras stopped rolling.
Benjamin Bratt Says His Wife of 20 Years 'Reminds Me Every Day How Lucky I Am'
The Poker Face star made Today host Hoda Kotb get a little misty as he shared the secrets of his marriage to actress Talisa Soto Benjamin Bratt has been married for more than 20 years, and he's just as smitten with his wife as he was on day one. While visiting Today with Hoda & Jenna on Thursday, the 59-year-old actor let co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in on the key to his long-lasting marriage with actress Talisa Soto. "The secret is, we just dig each other,"...
Meghan Trainor Pregnant, Expecting Second Baby with Husband Daryl Sabara: 'I'm Crushing It'
The pop star is expecting her second baby with husband Daryl Sabara, she confirms to PEOPLE. "What a blessing," Trainor, 29, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I'm just so grateful I can get pregnant. And I'm like, 'I'm crushing it. This is amazing. This is my dreams.' I'm halfway there — I want four kids!"
Lauren London Learned More About Her Jewish Roots Filming You People: It Became 'Personal'
The actress talks about how her heritage influenced her upbringing, and what she took away from the Netflix comedy she stars in with Jonah Hill Actress Lauren London learned more about her Jewish roots while filming the romantic and family comedy You People, which is streaming on Netflix now. RELATED: Lauren London Reveals How Advice from Diddy Helped Her Get Through Nipsey Hussle's Funeral "My dad is Jewish, my mom is black," London tells PEOPLE Every Day podcast host Janine Rubenstein of her real-life upbringing. "I just grew up with my mother in...
Chrissy Teigen Shares Photos of Luna and Miles — Looking All Grown Up! — After Birth of New Baby Esti
Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed their youngest child, daughter Esti Maxine, on Jan. 13 Chrissy Teigen's two older children, Luna and Miles, are bringing big-sibling vibes in a big way! In an adorable Instagram post shared by their celebrity chef mom, the two elder siblings to newborn Esti Maxine showed off their best styles for some new snaps. In one photo, the pair smile for the camera as Luna, 6½, stands on tiptoe; in another, they sweetly look at one another and smile as Miles, 4½, bends...
Gavin Rossdale Raves Over Pregnant Daughter Daisy Lowe for Her 34th Birthday: 'Our Sweetest Girl'
"We miss you all the time but today especially," Gavin Rossdale wrote to his daughter, who recently celebrated a big year that included her engagement and first pregnancy announcements Gavin Rossdale is celebrating another year around the sun for his oldest child. The Bush frontman, 57, marked daughter Daisy Lowe's 34th birthday on Friday with a sweet note on Instagram, adding a slideshow of photos featuring the birthday girl, her fiancé Jordan Saul and other members of her family that was set to Beyoncé and JAY-Z's "Crazy in...
Katy Perry Says She Made a 'Huge' Mistake by Declining to Work with Billie Eilish
Katy Perry revealed that she had previously been asked to work on Eilish's breakout hit "Ocean Eyes" Katy Perry said she regrets not working with Billie Eilish when she had the chance. In a TikTok posted by 102.7 KIIS FM on Friday, the American Idol judge, 38, told an audience at what appeared to be an intimate concert that she had once been asked to collaborate on Eilish's debut single, "Ocean Eyes" — before the 21-year-old went on to become a Grammy winner. While it is not clear whom...
The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Reveals Her Wedding Dress Was Stolen: 'Everything Is for a Reason'
Clare Crawley announced her engagement to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins in October 2022 Clare Crawley recently revealed that her wedding dress was stolen, but that there was a happy ending to her stroke of bad luck. On her Instagram Story Saturday, the former Bachelorette told the wild tale of how the gown went missing, and why she believes "everything is for a reason." "I know I always share this, but I am deeply, deeply in the belief that everything is supposed to happen how it's supposed to happen, regardless...
