"You'll get sucked in," Acker says of the show, which premieres on Monday As The Watchful Eye gears up for its premiere, Amy Acker is promising several twists and turns for viewers who love a good mystery. Speaking to PEOPLE about the new Freeform series, Acker — who plays the defensive Tory Ayres – reveals that as the show progresses, it'll be difficult to predict what's next. "It's gonna be something that you have to watch because nothing is what it seems," says Acker, 46. "You just get...

5 HOURS AGO