Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Lincoln announces plans for new $47.5 million redevelopment in Haymarket

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln’s Haymarket is getting a new $47.5 million building that will feature commercial, residential and retail spaces. On Thursday, the City of Lincoln announced EADO, a collaboration between Speedway Properties and Nelnet Inc., would lead the redevelopment project. “Two of our communities’ homegrown companies...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Several crews battle fire at home east of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several fire crews battled a fire at a home near Eagle on Sunday. Crews from six volunteer fire units were sent to the home near South 176th and East O Streets around 2:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof causing...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Metropolitan Area Planning Agency finishes study to reduce highway 75 traffic

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA) completed a study that looks to reduce heavy vehicle congestion along the highway 75 corridor. The study narrowed down four potential options to divert traffic in the area. Officials say public safety, noise, and travel time were key factors in...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

84th Street and Saltillo Road Intersection To Close For Lincoln South Beltway

(KFOR January 28, 2023) Weather permitting, beginning February 6, the intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road will close for construction and will remain closed until the Fall of 2023, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Local access will be maintained. Eastbound traffic will use 56th Street, Yankee...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Crews begin tearing down historic Gold’s Building in downtown Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The partial demolition of the historic Gold’s Building in downtown Lincoln has begun. The building, which has stood at the corner near 11th and O Streets since 1924, is being redeveloped to “maintain habitability.”. According to the city’s redevelopment plan, the rehabilitated building...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Gas leak draws firefighters to west Omaha gas station Friday

OMAHA, Neb. — You may have noticed some action out near Village Pointe Friday afternoon. Firefighters were called out to a gas leak at the Casey's near 168th Street and West Dodge Road. The battalion chief couldn't accurately estimate the gas emitted from the slow leak, but he said...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Firefighters respond to barn blaze west of Eagle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Eagle Fire and Rescue responded to a barn fire right off of Highway 34, west of Eagle, on Sunday. The call came in at around 2:19 p.m. This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.
EAGLE, NE
klin.com

Fire Causes $200,000 Damage At Lincoln Recycling Business

Damage is estimated at $200-thousand after a fire at a metal recycling facility near 1st and West P Street Wednesday afternoon. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire broke out around 3:30 p.m at American Metal Recycling. “When crews arrived they found a vehicle on fire inside a crushing recycling...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Omaha apartment fire causes estimated $10,000 in damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An apartment fire allegedly caused by discarded smoking material was extinguished quickly, but not before causing some damage. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:36 a.m. Saturday crews were called to an apartment fire near 35th and Dodge Street. Crews arrived and found a small...
OMAHA, NE
etxview.com

Jim McKee: A forgotten builder

Lincoln’s first City Directory, published in 1873, lists only one contractor, Stout & Jamison, who built the first Nebraska State Penitentiary. By 1881 there were seven contractors with only Dobson & Campbell yielding a name which would be associated with Lincoln builders for over a century. By the year...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wind turbine setbacks take center stage at latest planning and zoning meeting

JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE — Between the courtroom setting and lawyers presenting arguments Thursday’s planning and zoning meeting in Jefferson County had a trial feel to it. On the docket? Wind farm regulations a topic the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Committee has been tasked with deliberating for over a year.
1011now.com

Talon Room hosts Winter Wedding Gala

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dozens of Lincoln brides and grooms-to-be attended the Winter Wedding Gala Sunday afternoon that was hosted by the Talon Room. It’s the sixth year of the event, bringing together couples with wedding vendors. Mathew Rogge, the owner of the Talon Room, said a lot of...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Nebraska Governor Pillen appoints new public service commissioner

LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Nebraska is getting a new public service commissioner and he's a familiar name in Omaha. Governor Jim Pillen announced today he's appointing Christian Mirch to the position. It was previously held by Crystal Rhoades. She was elected last fall to serve as the Douglas County Clerk...
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Family gives at blood drive

Crete Firefighter who was badly burned fighting fire comes home after 3 months in Lincoln hospital. The community lined the streets of Crete to welcome Brad Elder home from the hospital. A stabbing investigation is underway in rural Lancaster County near N 112th and Branched Oak Road, the sheriff’s office...
CRETE, NE

