klkntv.com
Lincoln announces plans for new $47.5 million redevelopment in Haymarket
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln’s Haymarket is getting a new $47.5 million building that will feature commercial, residential and retail spaces. On Thursday, the City of Lincoln announced EADO, a collaboration between Speedway Properties and Nelnet Inc., would lead the redevelopment project. “Two of our communities’ homegrown companies...
1011now.com
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities provides progress report on streetlight project
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott provided an update on a project that began last October to replace 1,000 malfunctioning LED streetlights. The streetlights are being replaced due to a manufacturing defect that causes them to turn from white to purple. “Our crews have been working...
klkntv.com
Several crews battle fire at home east of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Several fire crews battled a fire at a home near Eagle on Sunday. Crews from six volunteer fire units were sent to the home near South 176th and East O Streets around 2:20 p.m. When crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof causing...
fox42kptm.com
Metropolitan Area Planning Agency finishes study to reduce highway 75 traffic
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency (MAPA) completed a study that looks to reduce heavy vehicle congestion along the highway 75 corridor. The study narrowed down four potential options to divert traffic in the area. Officials say public safety, noise, and travel time were key factors in...
klkntv.com
Dog revived after porch fire causes $250,000 in damage to Lincoln home, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A porch fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage after spreading to the home late Sunday night, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue. This all started near North 29th and Vine Streets, just before 10:30 p.m. Officials say flames eventually spread to the home, displacing...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Transportation and Utilities replaced 624 purple street lights in 90 days
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Transportation and Utilities have made progress in replacing around 1,500 malfunctioning street lights across the city. In just 90 days, crews have replaced 624 of the defective purple lights, according to city officials. “Our crews have been working diligently through the winter weather to...
kfornow.com
84th Street and Saltillo Road Intersection To Close For Lincoln South Beltway
(KFOR January 28, 2023) Weather permitting, beginning February 6, the intersection of 84th Street and Saltillo Road will close for construction and will remain closed until the Fall of 2023, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). Local access will be maintained. Eastbound traffic will use 56th Street, Yankee...
klkntv.com
Cigarette causes $30,000 in damage after starting a house fire in Lincoln, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Fire and Rescue says an improperly discarded cigarette started a house fire early Monday morning. More than a dozen units were called to the home near South 30th and D streets just before 1:00 a.m. Officials tell Channel 8 the fire was contained to...
klkntv.com
Crews begin tearing down historic Gold’s Building in downtown Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The partial demolition of the historic Gold’s Building in downtown Lincoln has begun. The building, which has stood at the corner near 11th and O Streets since 1924, is being redeveloped to “maintain habitability.”. According to the city’s redevelopment plan, the rehabilitated building...
KETV.com
Gas leak draws firefighters to west Omaha gas station Friday
OMAHA, Neb. — You may have noticed some action out near Village Pointe Friday afternoon. Firefighters were called out to a gas leak at the Casey's near 168th Street and West Dodge Road. The battalion chief couldn't accurately estimate the gas emitted from the slow leak, but he said...
KETV.com
'Changing the scales of justice': New data highlights disparities in Nebraska evictions
OMAHA, Neb. — If a Nebraskan is facing eviction and doesn't have legal counsel, they will lose their home or apartment. That’s the message from lawyers asa new report to the Unicameral shows the disparity in legal representation between tenants and landlords. Data collected shows only about 9%...
1011now.com
Firefighters respond to barn blaze west of Eagle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Eagle Fire and Rescue responded to a barn fire right off of Highway 34, west of Eagle, on Sunday. The call came in at around 2:19 p.m. This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.
klin.com
Fire Causes $200,000 Damage At Lincoln Recycling Business
Damage is estimated at $200-thousand after a fire at a metal recycling facility near 1st and West P Street Wednesday afternoon. LFR Captain Nancy Crist says the fire broke out around 3:30 p.m at American Metal Recycling. “When crews arrived they found a vehicle on fire inside a crushing recycling...
1011now.com
Omaha apartment fire causes estimated $10,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An apartment fire allegedly caused by discarded smoking material was extinguished quickly, but not before causing some damage. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:36 a.m. Saturday crews were called to an apartment fire near 35th and Dodge Street. Crews arrived and found a small...
etxview.com
Jim McKee: A forgotten builder
Lincoln’s first City Directory, published in 1873, lists only one contractor, Stout & Jamison, who built the first Nebraska State Penitentiary. By 1881 there were seven contractors with only Dobson & Campbell yielding a name which would be associated with Lincoln builders for over a century. By the year...
News Channel Nebraska
Wind turbine setbacks take center stage at latest planning and zoning meeting
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE — Between the courtroom setting and lawyers presenting arguments Thursday’s planning and zoning meeting in Jefferson County had a trial feel to it. On the docket? Wind farm regulations a topic the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Committee has been tasked with deliberating for over a year.
1011now.com
Talon Room hosts Winter Wedding Gala
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dozens of Lincoln brides and grooms-to-be attended the Winter Wedding Gala Sunday afternoon that was hosted by the Talon Room. It’s the sixth year of the event, bringing together couples with wedding vendors. Mathew Rogge, the owner of the Talon Room, said a lot of...
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska Governor Pillen appoints new public service commissioner
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Nebraska is getting a new public service commissioner and he's a familiar name in Omaha. Governor Jim Pillen announced today he's appointing Christian Mirch to the position. It was previously held by Crystal Rhoades. She was elected last fall to serve as the Douglas County Clerk...
1011now.com
Family gives at blood drive
Crete Firefighter who was badly burned fighting fire comes home after 3 months in Lincoln hospital. The community lined the streets of Crete to welcome Brad Elder home from the hospital. A stabbing investigation is underway in rural Lancaster County near N 112th and Branched Oak Road, the sheriff’s office...
KETV.com
State leaders gather on the steps of the State Capitol for 'Walk for Life' event
LINCOLN, Neb. — Hundreds of people gathered in front of the State Capitol in Lincoln Saturday morning to partake in a "Walk for Life" event. The event is the largest, longest-running demonstration against abortion in Nebraska. "This is what we've got to be defending, first and foremost," George Olmer,...
Comments / 6