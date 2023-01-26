Read full article on original website
Rights to first 2024 Ford Mustang sold for $565,000 at auction
Ford offered up the rights to the first customer example of its redesigned 2024 Mustang via a charity auction over the weekend, and the final bid came in at $565,000. The sale took place at Barrett-Jackson’s annual auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, and all proceeds are to be donated to JDRF, a charity that supports the fight against diabetes. The auction also saw the sale of the rights to the first 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV.
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 rated at 361 miles, tops Model 3 Long Range
The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is EPA-rated at up to 361 miles of range and 140 MPGe combined, Hyundai confirmed Tuesday. Those figures apply to the Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD Long Range model with the larger 77.4-kwh battery pack (a 53.0-kwh pack is the base offering). Opting for all-wheel drive results in 316 miles of range and 121 MPGe. Note that the SE has 18-inch wheels, while all other rated Ioniq 6 trim levels have 20-inch wheels.
Ford to build more Mustang Mach-E EVs, drop prices
On Monday, Ford reduced prices for the Mustang Mach-E for the 2023 model year, and boosted production of the electric crossover SUV. Prices dropped across the board, although some versions get bigger reductions than others. The base Select rear-wheel drive Standard Range model received a $900 cut to $47,495 including the mandatory $1,500 destination charge. With all-wheel drive, the price cut is only $600, bringing the MSRP to $50,495.
2024 Mazda CX-90 plug-in hybrid beats Toyota Highlander to PHEV punch
Mazda just potentially leapfrogged Toyota, which as of yet has no Highlander Prime in sight. On Monday, the Japanese automaker unveiled the 2024 Mazda CX-90 lineup, consisting of a plug-in hybrid, mild hybrid, and three rows of seats with three different seating configurations. Mazda said all variants of the 2024...
First of heaviest Hummer SUV ever auctioned for Tread Lightly cause
The first 2024 GMC Hummer EV SUV has been auctioned off to benefit conservation nonprofit Tread Lightly, generating $500,000 for the group despite being incapable of treading lightly. In Edition 1 launch spec with Moonshot Green Matte paint, the first Hummer EV SUV was auctioned off by Barrett-Jackson at the...
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class receives fresh looks, plug-in hybrid grade
Mercedes-Benz has introduced a mid-cycle update for the GLE-Class to keep the popular mid-size luxury SUV looking and feeling fresh. The updates are mild, even for a mid-cycle update, though they do see electrification added across the lineup, in addition to the return of a plug-in hybrid grade. The current...
Study: Smaller EV batteries would lessen lithium-mining mess
Reducing the size of EV batteries and generally lowering levels of car ownership and use could have a significant environmental impact, according to a new study. The study, commissioned by the Climate and Community Project, a climate policy think tank, used UC Davis research (first spotted by Green Car Congress). It found that limiting the size of EV batteries while maintaining current U.S. levels of car ownership could cut lithium demand by as much as 42%. It also found that, if car ownership and use were reduced, lithium demand could be lowered 18% to 66%.
BMW will start tests of solid-state batteries in 2023
BMW will start testing this year a solid-state battery developed in partnership with U.S. battery technology company Solid Power, the automaker said this month. BMW has been working with Solid Power on a solid-state battery for automotive applications since at least 2017. In the latest phase of their partnership, BMW...
Lamborghini R&D chief says “not the right time” for electric supercar
Lamborghini in 2021 confirmed plans to launch an EV later this decade as a fourth model line, but don’t count on it being a supercar. In an interview with Motor1 published on Monday, Rouven Mohr, Lamborghini’s R&D chief, said EV technology hasn’t advanced to the point where it is truly ready for supercar applications. He also said it still might not be ready even five or six years down the line.
Chrysler Pacifica hybrid minivan recalled for engine power loss
Every Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid minivan made since its inception in 2017 is being recalled for an engine power loss issue that can be remedied with a software update, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. The issue does not affect gas-only Chrysler Pacificas. The recall encompasses 67,118 hybrid minivans from the 2017-2023...
Audi buys stake in Sauber F1 team
Audi has purchased a stake in the Sauber Formula 1 team, ahead of its plan to compete in the sport from 2026 as both a constructor and power unit supplier. The purchase was announced on Monday by Sauber, which described the deal as a minority stake. Audi could gradually increase the stake in the lead-up to its 2026 entry in an effort to gain more control of the team.
California is lone holdout in Colorado River cuts proposal
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Six Western states that rely on water from the Colorado River have agreed on a model to dramatically cut water use in the basin, months after the federal government called for action and an initial deadline passed. California — with the largest allocation of water...
Genesis reportedly plans flagship EV
Genesis announced plans for a six-vehicle lineup that would include a coupe when it was first established as a standalone brand back in 2015. Since then Genesis has focused on expanding its lineup with higher volume models like SUVs, though soon it may finally see the arrival of a niche offering like a coupe or convertible, or possibly both.
Electrify America EV fast chargers coming in 50-mile intervals
Electrify America on Monday announced an agreement with TravelCenters of America (TA) to install EV fast chargers at the latter’s rest stops. TA and Electrify America hope to install 1,000 individual DC fast-charging stations at 200 locations along major highways over five years, with the first stations coming online in 2023, according to a joint press release.
