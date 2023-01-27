Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Dead, 1 Critical and 2 Injured in Horrific Bus-Truck Collision on State Highway 37Jeremy BrowerLouisville, KY
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the cityAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Louisville community members react to release of Tyre Nichols video
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leaders throughout Louisville are stunned. Some saying they are confused, disturbed and importantly heartbroken. “That was awful. That was awful. That young man never even posed a threat. It was awful." It is a common reaction after disturbing clips of Tyre Nichols' traffic stop was released...
wdrb.com
Louisville to buy hotel from Greenberg campaign donor despite prior concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The comprehensive homelessness plan Mayor Craig Greenberg announced Thursday involves Louisville Metro government spending millions of dollars to buy a Smoketown hotel and event center owned in part by a top contributor to Greenberg’s campaign, despite high-ranking city officials having expressed doubts over a year ago about those buildings’ suitability for homeless services.
WLKY.com
People take to the streets of Louisville in response the death of Tyre Nichols
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens took to the streets of Louisville Sunday afternoon holding signs and calling out Tyre Nichols' name. Nichols was killed in a violent encounter with Memphis police earlier this month. The Louisville group met at Baxter and Broadway and marched for several blocks. Many of those...
wdrb.com
Louisville Health Department giving out free fentanyl test strips, Narcan kits
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness are providing free Fentanyl test strips and Narcan kits to keep the public safe and help with overdoses. Fentanyl test strips are small strips of paper used to detect fentanyl in different types of drugs including pills, powders and...
wdrb.com
Bar in Louisville's Germantown neighborhood passes out free morning after pills
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville bar passed out morning after pills for free on Thursday. The event was held at Trouble Bar in Germantown through a partnership with Kentucky Health Justice Network and healthcare company, Julie. The groups hosting the event said it's all about welcoming people to educate...
Principal describes 'possible drug problem' inside Louisville middle school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police spoke with students at one Jefferson County middle school on Friday in response to a possible drug problem within the school, according to an internal email from the school's principal. The email, provided to WHAS11 by an anonymous employee at Conway Middle School,...
'Continue to take steps to make this into a safe system': Lyndon juvenile detention center to reopen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky governor announced on Thursday the Jefferson Juvenile Detention Center will reopen soon. According to a press release from the governor's office, the center located in Lyndon had closed in November after routine testing showed problems with the fire alarm system. Since its closure, the...
Kentucky sued over counties' costs to house state inmates
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A lawsuit claims that Kentucky counties are unfairly stuck with the costs of housing, feeding and providing medical and psychiatric care for state inmates. The suit against the state Corrections Department was filed recently in Franklin Circuit Court by the Kentucky Jailers Association and the elected jailers of Boyd, Campbell, Kenton and Marion counties, media outlets reported.
WLKY.com
Hardin County gala aims to raise money for youth center
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — City leaders are working to transform a building in Radcliff into a youth center, a resource people in the community say is needed. “We're trying to reduce the crime rate, OD rate among our youth and give them a safe haven, a place to go,” said Towanda Armstrong.
Wave 3
Louisville barbershop looks to give out free haircuts for those in need
Between New Albany’s revitalization projects and Sherman Minton Bridge closures, businesses in the area said it has hurt their foot traffic and sales. The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV and Sportshow has been at the Kentucky Exposition Center since Wednesday, and will be there until Sunday, Jan. 29.
Highland Commerce Guild asks for 'best practices' on how to keep businesses safe
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Highlands Commerce Guild asked during Wednesday's meeting for a list of "best practices" on what to do to stay safe with the recent amount of gun violence in the area. There have been two homicides since the beginning of January; one happened outside Wick's Pizza...
Victim hospitalized following Oldham County shooting
PEWEE VALLEY, Ky. — One man is in the hospital following a shooting in Oldham County. According to Oldham County Dispatch the shooting happened Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. on Cross Brook Drive in Pewee Valley. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital in Louisville with gunshot wounds.
No Charter School Applications in Louisville Despite Legislature’s ‘Urban Academy’ Mandate
No one applied to open a charter school in Louisville, despite last year’s mandate by the legislature that Jefferson County Public Schools approve a pilot charter by July 1 of this year. Monday was the deadline for charter school applicants in Jefferson County. JCPS spokesman Mark Hebert confirmed that no sponsor stepped up to open […]
wdrb.com
Blasting complete at site of Louisville's new VA hospital, project officials say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blasting at the site of Louisville's new VA Medical Center is complete, according to project officials. Crews finished blasting at the construction site Friday afternoon, and there are no more blasts scheduled. Work will now continue to install an underground storage tank and progress with material...
Wave 3
3 dogs abandoned at Louisville dog boarding facility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Within two weeks, three dogs have been abandoned at a Louisville dog daycare facility. Bark Louisville said that owners of the dogs provided false contact information or failed to respond to their messages. One of their employees, Alexis Cammack, said the pet can feel the pain of being left.
Wave 3
Louisville Salt Cave recognizes love has the power to heal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Salt Cave announced its Valentine Event lineup with music from local artists, yoga and more, according to a release. The event starts Friday, Feb. 10 and ends Tuesday, Feb. 14. Event organizers said Friday night kicks off with local artists Brooke Morrison and Fiona Palenski....
'Housing is a human right': Louisville's Coalition for the Homeless releases new plan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Coalition for the Homeless released a new plan to end houselessness in the metro. The nonprofit announced the plan, ‘A New Path Home: Funding Solutions to End Homelessness,’ on Monday; it calls for more funding for shelters, affordable housing, medical centers and eviction prevention.
wdrb.com
Norton hospital asking public to send cards, stuffed animals to child patients for Valentine's Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Valentine's Day can be a lonely time for children in the hospital -- but employees at Norton Children's Hospital say you can make the day a little brighter. According to a news release, the hospital is collecting online cards to be given to patients at Norton...
Louisville mayor announces 'historic' investments being made to address homelessness crisis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly a month in office, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg announced his first major move in addressing what advocates call a houselessness crisis in the city. Mayor Greenberg announced a 'historic' three-part investment package to provide houseless people places to stay, medical attention and a pathway to...
Wave 3
Survivor, Louisville TikTok influencer shares story of colon cancer diagnosis at age 24
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the US and doctors are are now seeing an increase in young people diagnosed. At age 24, Carly Barrett was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. Now in remission, Barrett spends her time spreading awareness...
