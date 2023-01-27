ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV



Metro News

MetroNews This Morning 1-30-23

–A student is found dead on the Marshall campus, but foul play is not suspected. –A Ripley boy is in custody charged with threatening to shoot up a school. –Governor Jim Justice hits the road again to tout his tax cut plan which is parked in the state Senate. –in...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Gov. Justice addresses PEIA concerns for Wheeling Hospital

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – PEIA funding has remained a top discussion point ever since Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance on July 1. WVU Medicine’s decision to drop these patients is said...
WHEELING, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Greensburg chief's resignation after charges was a service

On Tuesday, Shawn Denning embarrassed the people of Greensburg when he was arrested at City Hall on federal drug charges. He immediately did what may have been the best service he offered to those same people. He resigned as the chief of police. Denning, 41, is free on $250,000 unsecured...
GREENSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Police in Greene County issue warrant for contractor

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Greene County have issued a warrant for a local contractor who they said scammed a couple out of thousands in cash. Watch the report in the video above. Scott Allen Page II, 28, is charged with fraudulent business practices and theft. According to...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
wajr.com

The ‘Justice Tax Tour’ stops in Clarksburg area, Martinsburg this week

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. Governor Jim Justice will continue his series of town hall meetings regarding his tax cut plan next week in Clarksburg and Martinsburg. The governor and secretary of revenue will be at the Bridgeport Conference Center on Monday, Jan. 30, at noon, and on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Berkeley County Clerk’s Office at noon.
MARTINSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wtae.com

Driver found dead inside vehicle along I-79 in Washington County

MEADOWLANDS, Pa. — A man is dead after an incident on Interstate 79 in Washington County that occurred Sunday afternoon, stopping traffic along the roadway for hours. The Washington County Coroner's office, in a report released Sunday evening, said 43-year-old David Luther of New Alexandria, was pronounced dead just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along Interstate 79 in South Strabane Township.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Former Beaver County health care worker sentenced to federal prison for targeting, abusing residents

A former health care worker who targeted disabled residents at a Beaver County residential facility was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison. Zachary Dinell, formerly of Freedom, abused at least 13 residents of McGuire Memorial, a residential medical facility outside New Brighton, according to federal prosecutors. He and another caseworker, Tyler Smith, sometimes recorded themselves abusing residents — punching, kicking and choking them, and rubbing irritants like hand sanitizer and mouthwash in their eyes.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Lootpress

Police attempting to identify shoplifting suspect

CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Police are requesting the help of the public to help identify a man wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident. Police say they are searching for a man suspected of shoplifting from a store in Harrison County in the Clarksburg area. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is asked to call law enforcement.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Demolition begins on Wilson Furniture building

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s a sad day for residents in one local village as a part of their history for well over a century is being torn down. Demolition has begun on the Wilson Furniture building in Bridgeport. The first of three buildings has been taken down, while plans are underway for the remainder […]
BRIDGEPORT, OH

