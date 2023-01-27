Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
MetroNews This Morning 1-30-23
–A student is found dead on the Marshall campus, but foul play is not suspected. –A Ripley boy is in custody charged with threatening to shoot up a school. –Governor Jim Justice hits the road again to tout his tax cut plan which is parked in the state Senate. –in...
WTRF
Gov. Justice addresses PEIA concerns for Wheeling Hospital
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – PEIA funding has remained a top discussion point ever since Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance on July 1. WVU Medicine’s decision to drop these patients is said...
Man dead after incident on I-79 in Washington County
SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after an incident on I-79 in Washington County. According to a release from the Washington County Coroner’s office, the incident began after a driver got stuck in the median on I-79 near mile marker 40.5 in South Strabane Township at around 4:37 p.m. Sunday.
wtae.com
Homemade explosive found at Washington County gas transmission facility
State police are investigating after a homemade explosive was found at a gas transmission facility. Troopers say the incendiary device was found wedged into the door of an industrial gas pipe at the facility on Redds Mills Road in Fallowfield Township, Washington County, on Jan. 26. Members of the State...
Metro News
Morgantown firefighters continue legal battle against the city, mediation proposed for later this year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The legal battle between Morgantown firefighters and the city over holiday back pay will continue. According to an agreement reached last week by the city and Morgantown Firefighters International Association of Firefighters (IAFF) Local 313, the two sides will continue to negotiate the issue that started in 2019.
Ohio man killed in ATV crash in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — An Ohio man was killed in a late-night ATV crash in Lawrence County. According to state police, the accident happened on US-224 near Jane Lane in Mahoning Township at 11:31 p.m. The ATV driver, identified as 30-year-old Corey Breckner, was driving when he passed another...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Greensburg chief's resignation after charges was a service
On Tuesday, Shawn Denning embarrassed the people of Greensburg when he was arrested at City Hall on federal drug charges. He immediately did what may have been the best service he offered to those same people. He resigned as the chief of police. Denning, 41, is free on $250,000 unsecured...
wtae.com
Police in Greene County issue warrant for contractor
GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Greene County have issued a warrant for a local contractor who they said scammed a couple out of thousands in cash. Watch the report in the video above. Scott Allen Page II, 28, is charged with fraudulent business practices and theft. According to...
wajr.com
The ‘Justice Tax Tour’ stops in Clarksburg area, Martinsburg this week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. Governor Jim Justice will continue his series of town hall meetings regarding his tax cut plan next week in Clarksburg and Martinsburg. The governor and secretary of revenue will be at the Bridgeport Conference Center on Monday, Jan. 30, at noon, and on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at the Berkeley County Clerk’s Office at noon.
1 transported after fire in Mannington
A Marion County home sustained some damage in a fire early Monday morning and one of the residents was transported.
Man shot in Beaver County, state police issue arrest warrant for suspect
ALIQUIPPA. Pa. — State police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect after a shooting in Beaver County. Officers were called to the area of Linmar Terrace in Aliquippa at around 5:12 a.m. Sunday for reports of a man shot. When they arrived they found 31-year-old Micquel Frison...
Boardman man killed in ATV accident Saturday night
A Boardman man is dead after a traffic accident Saturday night in Lawrence County.
Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
WV Governor: “People are trying to scare people” with talks of budget cuts to pass income tax plan
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – “My budget does not decrease. My budget increases.” Governor Jim Justice had some strong words for West Virginians as he continues to push for the legislature to cut the state’s personal income tax. Governor Justice maintains his claim that under his plan no money gets taken from the state budget. He […]
Metro News
$180 million in projects underway or soon to be for I-79 in northcentral West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Recent investments in I-79 from Harrison County to the Pennsylvania state line have totaled more than $180 million. State highway officials say the projects have added lanes to handle increased commerce and traffic and rehabilitated bridges that are more than 50-years-old. The section of interstate in...
wtae.com
Driver found dead inside vehicle along I-79 in Washington County
MEADOWLANDS, Pa. — A man is dead after an incident on Interstate 79 in Washington County that occurred Sunday afternoon, stopping traffic along the roadway for hours. The Washington County Coroner's office, in a report released Sunday evening, said 43-year-old David Luther of New Alexandria, was pronounced dead just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along Interstate 79 in South Strabane Township.
1 person confirmed dead in Shinnston house fire
Shinnston Fire Chief Donnie Lindsey confirmed to 12 News Friday afternoon that one person was killed in an early morning fire.
Former Beaver County health care worker sentenced to federal prison for targeting, abusing residents
A former health care worker who targeted disabled residents at a Beaver County residential facility was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison. Zachary Dinell, formerly of Freedom, abused at least 13 residents of McGuire Memorial, a residential medical facility outside New Brighton, according to federal prosecutors. He and another caseworker, Tyler Smith, sometimes recorded themselves abusing residents — punching, kicking and choking them, and rubbing irritants like hand sanitizer and mouthwash in their eyes.
Police attempting to identify shoplifting suspect
CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Police are requesting the help of the public to help identify a man wanted in connection to a shoplifting incident. Police say they are searching for a man suspected of shoplifting from a store in Harrison County in the Clarksburg area. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the man is asked to call law enforcement.
Demolition begins on Wilson Furniture building
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s a sad day for residents in one local village as a part of their history for well over a century is being torn down. Demolition has begun on the Wilson Furniture building in Bridgeport. The first of three buildings has been taken down, while plans are underway for the remainder […]
Comments / 0