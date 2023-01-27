Related
Watch Sam Smith Perform “Unholy” with Kim Petras on SNL
Sam Smith was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last night, performing “Unholy” and the title track from their forthcoming LP Gloria, due out next week. The episode was hosted by Aubrey Plaza. Check it out below. During “Unholy,” Smith wore a voluminous hot pink dress, which...
Harry Styles to Perform at 2023 Grammys
Harry Styles will perform at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5. The performance was announced during the AFC Championship game tonight (January 29) on CBS. The 2023 Grammys will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and be broadcast live on CBS. Styles joins a group of...
Taylor Swift Shares New “Lavender Haze” Video: Watch
Taylor Swift has shared a new video for her Midnights track “Lavender Haze.” Swift wrote and directed the softly psychedelic visual, which finds her wandering through her home in a dream state as flowers sprout from the carpet and her house floats through the cosmos. The clip also stars Laith Ashley de la Cruz, a transgender actor and activist, as Swift’s lover. Take a look below.
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Madonna Biopic for Universal Pictures Scrapped
A feature film about Madonna’s life and career is no longer moving forward at Universal Pictures, Variety, The Hollywood Reporter, and Deadline report. The film was first announced in 2020. Madonna has worked on drafts of the script with both Diablo Cody and Erin Cressida Wilson. Actress Julia Garner was reportedly set to star in the lead role. Last week, Madonna announced the extensive Celebration Tour, kicking off July 15 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena.
Oscars 2023: Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Mitski, and David Byrne Nominated for Best Original Song
Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Son Lux, and more have been nominated for Best Original Song at the 2023 Oscars. Rihanna was nominated for her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever song “Lift Me Up”; Lady Gaga got a nod for Top Gun: Maverick’s “Hold My Hand”; and Son Lux were recognized for “This Is a Life,” featuring Mitski and David Byrne, from Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Television’s Tom Verlaine Changed the Guitar for the Rock Underground
It was the most delicate sound to ever emerge from the CBGB stage. Others stormed, bludgeoned, or wailed, but Tom Verlaine’s guitar crept. His touch was more like that of a zither player, and the Television frontman did more with one finger of his left hand than most did with a stage full of effects pedals. There was something nearly pitiless in the precision of his fingers—watch the way he wrangles the quicksilver high notes during the “Foxhole” solo from the band’s 1978 show for BBC Four. He seemingly trapped notes, agitating and destabilizing them before letting them go. He was capable of a vibrato so expressive it would go from wobbly to piercing within half a second.
Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, and More to Perform at 2023 Grammys
The first batch of 2023 Grammy Awards performers has been announced. Performing at the Los Angeles event on February 5 are: Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith. Bad Bunny is nominated for three awards at the 2023 Grammys, including...
Listen to AyooLii’s “Smackin Crackin”: The Ones
Like with fellow Milwaukee native Certified Trapper, dropping music seems as integral to AyooLii’s daily routine as eating and sleeping. Found on the rapper-producer’s YouTube page is a nearly endless cascade of EPs and bite-sized music videos, which typically consist of AyooLii and his friends busting moves in walk-in pantries, unfinished basements, and stairwells. Though he usually produces his own instrumentals, AyooLii’s best work stems from his frequent collaborations with local beatmaker ThatguyEli, who puts an experimental spin on his city’s signature clap-heavy sound with unusual time signatures and eerie arpeggios. “Smackin Crackin” showcases the duo’s chemistry at its most potent, as AyooLii’s overlapping one-liners stream through a tinny synth loop that sounds like a malfunctioning arcade cabinet. “Fuck a 9-to-5,” he raps, cordless drill in hand. “Got to get it on my own, I’m my own damn employee.” From his carpentry vlogs to his impromptu video shoots in mundane locations, AyooLii is the embodiment of Milwaukee’s DIY ethos. As long as there’s recording equipment within reach, he’ll find artistic potential in any setting.
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Shares New Song “L’Accouchement”: Listen
Thomas Bangalter (formerly of Daft Punk) has shared the first preview of Mythologies, the orchestral work that he wrote for the 2022 ballet of the same name. It’s titled “L’Accouchement,” and it’s one of 23 pieces on Mythologies. Listen to it below. Bangalter last issued...
Watch Lil Baby Perform “California Breeze” and “Forever” on SNL
Lil Baby was the musical guest on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live (January 28), performing his songs “California Breeze” and “Forever.” The Atlanta rapper was backed by a full band for “California Breeze,” while pianist Chloe Flower accompanied him during “Forever.” Michael B. Jordan served as host. Check it out below.
Charli XCX and the 1975’s George Daniel Remix Caroline Polachek’s “Welcome to My Island”: Listen
Caroline Polachek has released a new remix of “Welcome to My Island” featuring Charli XCX and the 1975’s George Daniel. The house-inflected remix is the latest offering from Polachek, who’s set to release her upcoming album, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, in February. Check out “Welcome to My Island (George Daniel & Charli XCX Remix)” below.
Vic Mensa and Thundercat Share New Song “Strawberry Louis Vuitton”: Watch the Video
Vic Mensa, Thundercat, and R&B singer Maeta have joined forces on a new song titled “Strawberry Louis Vuitton.” Virgil Abloh, the late designer and former menswear director at Louis Vuitton, heavily influenced the accompanying video, according to a Vic Mensa. Take a look at “Strawberry Louis Vuitton” below.
To What End
As long as he can create how he wants, has been content to exist on rap’s fringes. The Brooklyn-via-Washington, D.C. rapper-producer has treated his independent music career like a small business long before that became the norm, with pragmatic, athletically rapped songs and a busy touring schedule. You won’t find him hung up on industry cred: “Being overlooked did wonders for my esteem,” he says on 2015’s “Belong to the World,” one of several songs about the benefits of niche stardom. Even at his youngest and boldest, on albums like 2008’s 101 and 2009’s Mental Liberation, his boasts were tethered to the reality of his humble upbringing and D.C.-area surroundings. He went from merely making hip-hop cool again through pure boom-bap revivalism to boiling down politics, racism, and eventually, the comforts of family life to raps as terse and practical as the amorphous live-band production he’s slowly come to favor.
My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields Remixes Eyedress’ “House of Cards”: Listen
The Manila-born, Los Angeles–based musician Eyedress has enlisted My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields to remix his song “House of Cards.” The track arrives on the heels of Eyedress’ new self-released mixtape, Committing Crimes. Find the remix and mixtape below. In a statement, Eyedress called it...
“All the Girls <3” [ft. Tony Shhnow]
Popstar Benny has been keeping Atlanta’s rap scene on its toes, making colorful and impish productions—chilled-out plugg, video game-obsessed trap—for rappers like Bear1Boss and Tony Shhnow. On “All The Girls <3,” from his upcoming album University!, he layers pop samples into a glittering daydream. The song gets its title from Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl,” snippets of which reappear throughout, but its animating force is “Bliss,” a Mariah Carey deep cut that’s six minutes of glowing sexual ecstasy. He accelerates its twirling synths and whistling vocals so everything shimmers with charm. Over Jersey club kicks that amp up the energy, Shhnow name-drops a list of high-power women—Nicki, Aaliyah, Riri—to convey how much of a bad bitch his girl is. “She drop to her knees and get low like Megan/I finger fuck money I makе her Flo Milli,” he raps. The song is as enveloping as an all-consuming romance and as luxe as a ride on a private jet.
Watch Billy Corgan, Alanis Morissette, and More Perform at Lisa Marie Presley Tribute
A public memorial was held for the late Lisa Marie Presley at her father’s Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday (January 22). Billy Corgan, Alanis Morissette, and Axl Rose were among those who performed musical tributes to the singer, who died January 12 at the age of 54. The full service, including musical sets, was livestreamed by People.
Skrillex and Bladee Share Video for New Song “Real Spring”: Watch
Skrillex has teamed up with Bladee for a new song. “Real Spring” is the latest in a string of collaborative singles from Skrillex, following “Rumble” (with Fred Again.. and Flowdan), “Way Back” (with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd), and “Leave Me Like This” (with Bobby Raps).
Stillmatic
In the summer of 2000, at music mogul Steve Stoute’s birthday party in New York, Nas and JAY-Z ended up in an unexpectedly tense conversation about the state of hip-hop. The pair had never exactly been friends. After growing up in housing projects five miles and a borough apart, the rappers met in the early 1990s on a tour that included Jay’s mentor, Jaz, and Main Source, the group that had introduced Nas to the public with his incendiary guest verse on 1991’s “Live at the Barbeque.” They were not the main attractions; Nas would pop out to rap about snuffing Jesus and Jay would play hypeman for Jaz. The tour went off without a notable hitch, save for the incident in Washington, D.C. when members of the crowd, upset at a sound system failure, chased the performers back to their tour bus. “We were figuring we gonna have to knuckle down,” Main Source’s Large Professor would tell XXL in 2002, until Jay pulled a TEC-9 out of his gym bag and told the more famous artists not to worry.
Aphex Twin to Headline London’s Field Day Festival
Aphex Twin has been announced as the headlining act of London’s Field Day festival. The announcement confirms what fans have been speculating since last week, when a mysterious website featuring the producer’s logo was discovered at www.190823.co.uk. The festival comes to Victoria Park on August 19, 2023—the same date as website’s URL.
