KCRG.com
Hart captures Iowa Democratic Party chair
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Democratic Party has selected a new leader in a vote on Saturday, looking to move forward in a state where the party has seen a widely-diminished presence in the last several years. Rita Hart, a former Iowa state senator from District 49, was...
bleedingheartland.com
To move Iowa forward, progressives may need to go it alone
Pete D'Alessandro is co-founder of Campaign in a Box, a national consulting firm that specializes in progressive and first-time candidates. He lives in Des Moines and submitted this commentary prior to the Iowa Democratic Party's State Central Committee meeting on January 28. Two years ago, just after winning a seat...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Do not reinstate the death penalty
Columns reflect the opinions of the authors and are not necessarily those of the Editorial Board, The Daily Iowan, or other organizations in which the author may be involved. Debates about the implementation of capital punishment have recently been renewed in Iowa. Specifically, state Sen. Brad Zaun is making efforts to reinstate the death penalty for specific crimes like the kidnapping and rape of a minor.
KCRG.com
Linn County Democrats say newly-elected party chair could bring much-needed change
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After 2 hours of counting votes Saturday, the Iowa Democratic Central Committee announced former Senator Rita Hart was the new chair of the Democratic Party. This comes after significant party losses during the 2022 election. “It’s going to help us win more seats,” Rep. Sami...
who13.com
Insiders: Governor Kim Reynolds Quick 6
Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6.
ourquadcities.com
Cuts to SNAP benefits in Iowa could be tough to pass
GOP chair of Health & Human Services Committee says it goes too far.
KCRG.com
Local Democrats hopeful after Hart chosen as state party leader
The Iowa students of today are imagining the cities of tomorrow, thanks to a local competition in Cedar Rapids.
KCRG.com
State agency can’t enforce Iowa’s campaign finance laws; asks lawmakers for changes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jon Bartling isn’t working inside the Iowa State Capitol this month during the legislative session. The Bremer County Democrat is working at his normal construction job after losing his race for the statehouse. Bartling, according to data from the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure...
nwestiowa.com
Private school vouchers split N'West Iowa
DES MOINES—Iowans can use public funding to pay for private K-12 education, marking one of the most monumental shifts in the history of the state’s school system. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the Students First Act on Tuesday, Jan. 24, after a streamlined legislative process. The law only had Republican support as Democrats and a few GOP defectors voiced numerous objections to the new policy.
Albia Newspapers
Reynolds pitches wide-ranging health care bill
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed a sprawling bill dedicated to health care that includes a focus on strengthening rural health care and providing care to expecting and new parents. Among the nearly dozen divisions of the bill are provisions creating an OB-GYN fellowship program, allowing...
kiow.com
Gov. Reynolds Statement in Response to American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten
Today, the American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten gave the following statement to Fox Business:. “Parents and families, no matter where they live, want safe, well-funded public schools, not schemes to funnel taxpayers’ money to the wealthy few. The Governor of Iowa is risking real political damage by doing the bidding of Betsy DeVos. After her midterms failure in Michigan, DeVos has leaned on the Iowa legislature to ram through a reckless spending spree opposed by conservatives and liberals alike.
Iowa joins lawsuit against Biden Administration over Homeland Security
Iowa is joining a multi-state lawsuit against the Biden Administration.
kiwaradio.com
“Don’t Tread On Me” License Plates Considered By Iowa State Senate
Des Moines, Iowa — It’s a design that dates back to the Revolutionary War, and more recently, some have used the flag as a symbol of limited government. Called the Gadsen flag, it’s a yellow flag, with a coiled rattlesnake bearing the words “Don’t Tread On Me”, and now a bill that would let Iowans pay extra for a license plate that bears the that message and image has cleared a Senate subcommittee. If SF47 becomes law, a specialty Iowa license plate in the image of the yellow Gadsden Flag would be created, with a three inch tall coiled rattlesnake on the left side and the phrase “Don’t Tread on Me” along the bottom. Republican Senator Scott Webster of Bettendorf says he voted to advance the bill out of a subcommittee to continue discussing the proposal.
Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients
The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined an online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients.
bleedingheartland.com
Questions for lawmakers who voted for "school choice"
Dianne Prichard of DeWitt taught in public schools for 33 years before becoming a pastor. I have questions for the legislators who voted for the "school choice" bill, which Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law on January 24. 1. How will you support our public schools?. As House File 68...
KCRG.com
State Auditor issues advisory to Iowa school districts over misused student activity funds
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand is warning Iowa school districts to pay more careful attention to collecting and handling of student activity funds. The advisory comes after an investigation of 15 community school districts (CSD) found nearly $270,000 collected through student-related activities such as admissions, fundraising events, or other activities was misused in the last decade.
Chariton Leader
Watch Now: Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley discusses Gov. Kim Reynolds' health care legislation
Bill would provide resources for rural health systems, fatherhood initiatives, and allow pharmacies to dispense birth control without a prescription.
KCRG.com
Iowa Heartlanders host fundraiser for 'Flight with Flash Foundation'
The Iowa students of today are imagining the cities of tomorrow, thanks to a local competition in Cedar Rapids.
KCRG.com
The Iowa industries that stand out amid steady employment rebound
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - New data from Iowa Workforce Development is showing the state ended 2022 on a strong note. Iowa’s unemployment rate stayed at 3.1 percent in December. That’s down from 3.9 percent the year before, with the national unemployment rate at 3.5 percent in December.
KCRG.com
Iowa students design cities of the future
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa students of today imagined the cities of tomorrow at the Future City Regional Competition, held at Prairie Point Middle School in Cedar Rapids on Saturday. Jade Davis and Henry Garcia were part of a team from Evans Middle School in Ottumwa, Iowa. They made...
