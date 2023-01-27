ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KCRG.com

Hart captures Iowa Democratic Party chair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Democratic Party has selected a new leader in a vote on Saturday, looking to move forward in a state where the party has seen a widely-diminished presence in the last several years. Rita Hart, a former Iowa state senator from District 49, was...
bleedingheartland.com

To move Iowa forward, progressives may need to go it alone

Pete D'Alessandro is co-founder of Campaign in a Box, a national consulting firm that specializes in progressive and first-time candidates. He lives in Des Moines and submitted this commentary prior to the Iowa Democratic Party's State Central Committee meeting on January 28. Two years ago, just after winning a seat...
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Do not reinstate the death penalty

Columns reflect the opinions of the authors and are not necessarily those of the Editorial Board, The Daily Iowan, or other organizations in which the author may be involved. Debates about the implementation of capital punishment have recently been renewed in Iowa. Specifically, state Sen. Brad Zaun is making efforts to reinstate the death penalty for specific crimes like the kidnapping and rape of a minor.
who13.com

Insiders: Governor Kim Reynolds Quick 6

Governor Kim Reynolds does the Quick 6.
ourquadcities.com

Cuts to SNAP benefits in Iowa could be tough to pass

GOP chair of Health & Human Services Committee says it goes too far. We’re starting to need a scorecard to keep track of the politicians caught with classified documents where they shouldn’t have them. Illinois is a signature away from requiring businesses to provide paid leave for their...
KCRG.com

Local Democrats hopeful after Hart chosen as state party leader

The Iowa students of today are imagining the cities of tomorrow, thanks to a local competition in Cedar Rapids.
nwestiowa.com

Private school vouchers split N'West Iowa

DES MOINES—Iowans can use public funding to pay for private K-12 education, marking one of the most monumental shifts in the history of the state’s school system. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the Students First Act on Tuesday, Jan. 24, after a streamlined legislative process. The law only had Republican support as Democrats and a few GOP defectors voiced numerous objections to the new policy.
Albia Newspapers

Reynolds pitches wide-ranging health care bill

DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed a sprawling bill dedicated to health care that includes a focus on strengthening rural health care and providing care to expecting and new parents. Among the nearly dozen divisions of the bill are provisions creating an OB-GYN fellowship program, allowing...
kiow.com

Gov. Reynolds Statement in Response to American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten

Today, the American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten gave the following statement to Fox Business:. “Parents and families, no matter where they live, want safe, well-funded public schools, not schemes to funnel taxpayers’ money to the wealthy few. The Governor of Iowa is risking real political damage by doing the bidding of Betsy DeVos. After her midterms failure in Michigan, DeVos has leaned on the Iowa legislature to ram through a reckless spending spree opposed by conservatives and liberals alike.
kiwaradio.com

“Don’t Tread On Me” License Plates Considered By Iowa State Senate

Des Moines, Iowa — It’s a design that dates back to the Revolutionary War, and more recently, some have used the flag as a symbol of limited government. Called the Gadsen flag, it’s a yellow flag, with a coiled rattlesnake bearing the words “Don’t Tread On Me”, and now a bill that would let Iowans pay extra for a license plate that bears the that message and image has cleared a Senate subcommittee. If SF47 becomes law, a specialty Iowa license plate in the image of the yellow Gadsden Flag would be created, with a three inch tall coiled rattlesnake on the left side and the phrase “Don’t Tread on Me” along the bottom. Republican Senator Scott Webster of Bettendorf says he voted to advance the bill out of a subcommittee to continue discussing the proposal.
bleedingheartland.com

Questions for lawmakers who voted for "school choice"

Dianne Prichard of DeWitt taught in public schools for 33 years before becoming a pastor. I have questions for the legislators who voted for the "school choice" bill, which Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law on January 24. 1. How will you support our public schools?. As House File 68...
KCRG.com

State Auditor issues advisory to Iowa school districts over misused student activity funds

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State Auditor Rob Sand is warning Iowa school districts to pay more careful attention to collecting and handling of student activity funds. The advisory comes after an investigation of 15 community school districts (CSD) found nearly $270,000 collected through student-related activities such as admissions, fundraising events, or other activities was misused in the last decade.
KCRG.com

Iowa Heartlanders host fundraiser for 'Flight with Flash Foundation'

The Iowa students of today are imagining the cities of tomorrow, thanks to a local competition in Cedar Rapids.
KCRG.com

The Iowa industries that stand out amid steady employment rebound

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - New data from Iowa Workforce Development is showing the state ended 2022 on a strong note. Iowa’s unemployment rate stayed at 3.1 percent in December. That’s down from 3.9 percent the year before, with the national unemployment rate at 3.5 percent in December.
KCRG.com

Iowa students design cities of the future

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa students of today imagined the cities of tomorrow at the Future City Regional Competition, held at Prairie Point Middle School in Cedar Rapids on Saturday. Jade Davis and Henry Garcia were part of a team from Evans Middle School in Ottumwa, Iowa. They made...
