McKnight's
New data: With no booster, nursing home residents face 30 percent higher COVID risk
Nursing home residents who are up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines are 30% to 50% less likely to become infected with SARS-CoV-2 than their fellow residents who haven’t gotten boosted, a new federal study finds. The data is based on weekly incidence rates in federally supported nursing homes...
McKnight's
Nursing homes finally seeing benefits of Medicare Advantage supplemental services
Supplemental benefits designed to address seniors’ health and well-being have long targeted community-dwelling beneficiaries. They have grown from simple dental and vision add-ons to a wide swath of extras ranging from meals to pest control. But residents of skilled nursing facilities, where most medical support is already covered, have...
McKnight's
Without 20 percent Medicaid boost, state’s providers say bed reductions will continue
New York state nursing home advocates want a 20% Medicaid boost to pay rates, a demand struggling for traction while the governor’s budget framework puts money into home-based care instead. The demand was delivered officially to Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) Friday in a letter signed by the heads of...
McKnight's
Lawsuit alleging ‘warehousing’ of disabled people in nursing homes shining light on national issue
A federal class-action lawsuit is highlighting a challenge felt nationwide: the housing of disabled people in nursing homes without proper resources or a plan to transition them to more appropriate settings. The Massachusetts-based lawsuit accuses the state of leaving thousands of people with disabilities “to languish and often deteriorate” in...
