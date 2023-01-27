Read full article on original website
Related
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
Tyre Nichols: Al Sharpton condemns violent protesters for ‘helping the police’ after Times Square arrests
The Rev. Al Sharpton said the five Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death "disgrace our race" and called for protests to remain peaceful, arguing police want to "see violence."
SFGate
Spotify Launches ‘Women of Iran’ Playlist
Resistance against Iran’s oppressive Islamic regime, which has governed the country for the last 44 years, is now in its fifth month. The uprising, which was sparked by the Sep. 16 murder of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, has resulted in hundreds of deaths — among them, four executions by public hanging, and over 18,000 imprisonments including that of outspoken dissenting rapper, Toomaj Salehi.
SFGate
Inside the Fight to Save the Peruvian Amazon From Big Oil
I was trying to do something I never do: take a two-day vacation. I had been in Peru for a month, deep in the Amazon, documenting the Achuar Tribe’s epic battle against the oil industry for my new HBO Documentary on climate refugees. I was exhausted, but I listened to that little voice of impending regret: “If you don’t see some Incan ruins, you’ll be sorry!” So I did it. I bought the ticket, got up at 4 a.m. and flew down to Cusco.
SFGate
‘Bosé’ Star Mariela Garriga Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)
“Bloodline” and “Bosé” star Mariela Garriga has signed with CAA. Garriga is currently in production on the latest installments of the Mission: Impossible franchise, “Dead Reckoning” parts 1 and 2, starring opposite Tom Cruise. More from Variety. CAA Signs 'Heroes' Actor Jimmy Jean-Louis (EXCLUSIVE)
SFGate
A deadly epidural, delivered by a doctor with history of mistakes
NEW YORK — Dr. Dmitry Shelchkov, an anesthesiologist at a public hospital in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Brooklyn, would later say that his job was “straightforward” with “not a lot required.”. But when it came time to give an epidural to Sha-Asia Semple, a pregnant...
Comments / 0