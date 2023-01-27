ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Warhawks unable to put hot shooting Marshall team on ice in the second half, fall 61-59

By Chris Demirdjian
 3 days ago
Marshall (17-5, 6-3) was ice cold from the field in the first half. They warmed up in the second.

ULM (6-14, 2-7) falls at home to the visiting Herd, 61-59. This was Marshall’s first visit to Fant-Ewing Coliseum, as a new member of the Sun Belt Conference.

The visitors shot 18 percent from the field (6-for-32) in the first period. The final two quarters saw the Herd go 16-for-34 (47 percent).

ULM did all they could. Brooks Donald-Williams’ team outrebounded Marshall, and had better luck inside the paint.

But, the Herd took advantage of ULM’s 19 turnovers, and converted those into 20 points.

Marshall’s depth was on display. Their bench outscored the Warhawks’ 28-11.

ULM returns to action, Saturday at 2:00 versus South Alabama at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

The Neville High School basketball team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on January 30, 2023, 15:00:00.
MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

