ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets reliever announces retirement

The reliever announced his retirement via Twitter on Monday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. As a lightly recruited high school player, to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

The Steelers Answer At ILB Is Already In Black And Gold And Pittsburgh Absolutely Needs To Keep Him There

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a history of fielding great linebackers. It has been the calling card of the defense and the Super Bowl era is littered with Steelers Pro Bowl linebackers. The best of the Steelers linebackers during this period might have been the featured pair of Jack's in the 1970's. Jack Lambert, Jack Ham, and the criminally underrated Andy Russell might have been the best linebacker group in NFL history.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

What a potential trade for Bengals WR Tee Higgins could look like

The New York Giants are in the market to acquire a new top-end wide receiver this offseason. The Giants could look to add a new receiving threat for Daniel Jones through the draft, but there are also opportunities for the Giants to add a more-established player via trade. Recent trades for wide receivers around the NFL have led to breakout campaigns from quarterbacks such as Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Tua Tagovailoa. The Giants could consider trading for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins this offseason to propel the breakout of Daniel Jones and the Giants’ offense in 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Raiders reportedly taking unusual stance on Derek Carr trade

The Las Vegas Raiders have made it abundantly clear that they are moving on from quarterback Derek Carr, but they are not taking one key step that would arguably make the process easier. The Raiders have not given Carr’s agent permission to speak to other teams about a trade, according...
Yardbarker

Brock Purdy reveals extent of arm injury

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was knocked out of the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the team’s very first drive. While he later returned after backup Josh Johnson left the game, he did not appear capable of doing much more than handing the ball off.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Emotional Fred Warner on 49ers' DeMeco Ryans: "He's the reason I'm the player I am today"

San Francisco 49ers players looked like they were saying farewell to DeMeco Ryans after the team's 31-7 defeat in the NFC Championship Game. The defensive coordinator is a top candidate for head-coaching jobs. After Sunday's game, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Ryans is expected to become the Houston Texans' next coach, assuming this week's second interview goes well.
LINCOLN, CA
Yardbarker

One stud linebacker the New York Giants could target in free agency

If one thing was evident in the New York Giants‘ season-ending loss to the Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs, it was their lack of talent at the linebacker position. The Giants struggled to defend against the run all season long, calling upon practice-squad signings and waiver-wire claims to fill out their linebacking corps. This offseason, they will make it a priority to bolster the position. The Giants could target stud linebacker David Long this offseason to upgrade their defense.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

49ers player accuses NFL of wanting Eagles in Super Bowl

Somebody associated with the San Francisco 49ers has suggested the NFL preferred for the Philadelphia Eagles to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII. One anonymous 49ers player told NFL insider Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle that the injury to rookie quarterback Brock Purdy early in Sunday's NFC Championship Game ended San Francisco's chances of notching an upset win in Philadelphia for reasons that had nothing to do with fourth-choice option Josh Johnson.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

This proposed Packers-Bills trade sends Aaron Jones to Buffalo

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones had arguably the best season of his career in 2022. He rushed for a career-high 1,121 yards with two rushing touchdowns, adding 59 receptions for 395 yards and five more scores. Aaron Jones was the only consistent producer on what was an inconsistent...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy