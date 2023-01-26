Read full article on original website
New York Yankees rumors: Trade for starting pitching coming?
With the news that starting pitcher Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the regular season for the New York Yankees, one insider believes the team may still be planning to make a trade to boost its starting pitching depth before Opening Day. New York Yankees rumors: A trade...
Ex-Yankees, Mets reliever announces retirement
The reliever announced his retirement via Twitter on Monday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. It’s been a wild ride that I never thought I’d get to experience, but it’s finally time to hang ‘em up. As a lightly recruited high school player, to...
Giants letting Saquon Barkley walk could be smart move, Mike Francesa says
Numbah One isn’t sold on re-signing Saquon Barkley. The New York Giants Pro Bowl running back is set to be a free agent after rushing for a career-high 1,312 yards in 2022. But former WFAN host Mike Francesa says the Giants shouldn’t break the bank for Barkley. Per ESNY:
Giants Rookie Class Rewind: A Lot of Potential
Let’s take a look at how each rookie from the Giants 2022 draft class fared in their first seasons.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
The Steelers Answer At ILB Is Already In Black And Gold And Pittsburgh Absolutely Needs To Keep Him There
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a history of fielding great linebackers. It has been the calling card of the defense and the Super Bowl era is littered with Steelers Pro Bowl linebackers. The best of the Steelers linebackers during this period might have been the featured pair of Jack's in the 1970's. Jack Lambert, Jack Ham, and the criminally underrated Andy Russell might have been the best linebacker group in NFL history.
Knicks willing to offer two first-round picks to Raptors for OG Anunoby: Report
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Knicks have shown a willingness to trade two first-round picks to the Raptors for OG Anunoby.
What a potential trade for Bengals WR Tee Higgins could look like
The New York Giants are in the market to acquire a new top-end wide receiver this offseason. The Giants could look to add a new receiving threat for Daniel Jones through the draft, but there are also opportunities for the Giants to add a more-established player via trade. Recent trades for wide receivers around the NFL have led to breakout campaigns from quarterbacks such as Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, and Tua Tagovailoa. The Giants could consider trading for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins this offseason to propel the breakout of Daniel Jones and the Giants’ offense in 2023.
Jalen Hurts, Eagles will reportedly negotiate massive contract extension this offseason
It's only his second full season as the Eagles' starter, but QB Jalen Hurts has already guided the team to a Super Bowl appearance. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the 24-year-old's stellar campaign has put him in line for a massive contract extension this offseason. On "NFL GameDay," Rapoport...
Raiders reportedly taking unusual stance on Derek Carr trade
The Las Vegas Raiders have made it abundantly clear that they are moving on from quarterback Derek Carr, but they are not taking one key step that would arguably make the process easier. The Raiders have not given Carr’s agent permission to speak to other teams about a trade, according...
Will Aaron Rodgers go to the Jets? And what that could mean for Gang Green
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Greg Buttle joined The Moose to discuss whether Aaron Rogers will go to the Jets, and what it would mean for Gang Green next season. Watch the video player for more.
Brock Purdy reveals extent of arm injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was knocked out of the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the team’s very first drive. While he later returned after backup Josh Johnson left the game, he did not appear capable of doing much more than handing the ball off.
Former Super Bowl champion to Lamar Jackson: ‘The Ravens played you’
While the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson continue their game of “who will blink first,” Jackson won’t be getting any sympathy from one of his former teammates. Ex-Ravens defensive back Bernard Pollard, who won a Super Bowl with the team in 2012, recently told NFL writer...
Emotional Fred Warner on 49ers' DeMeco Ryans: "He's the reason I'm the player I am today"
San Francisco 49ers players looked like they were saying farewell to DeMeco Ryans after the team's 31-7 defeat in the NFC Championship Game. The defensive coordinator is a top candidate for head-coaching jobs. After Sunday's game, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Ryans is expected to become the Houston Texans' next coach, assuming this week's second interview goes well.
One stud linebacker the New York Giants could target in free agency
If one thing was evident in the New York Giants‘ season-ending loss to the Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs, it was their lack of talent at the linebacker position. The Giants struggled to defend against the run all season long, calling upon practice-squad signings and waiver-wire claims to fill out their linebacking corps. This offseason, they will make it a priority to bolster the position. The Giants could target stud linebacker David Long this offseason to upgrade their defense.
49ers player accuses NFL of wanting Eagles in Super Bowl
Somebody associated with the San Francisco 49ers has suggested the NFL preferred for the Philadelphia Eagles to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII. One anonymous 49ers player told NFL insider Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle that the injury to rookie quarterback Brock Purdy early in Sunday's NFC Championship Game ended San Francisco's chances of notching an upset win in Philadelphia for reasons that had nothing to do with fourth-choice option Josh Johnson.
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux throws jab at 49ers after NFC Championship
The Eagles dominated on the scoreboard, but the score didn't tell the entire story. The 49ers lost quarterback Brock Purdy to an elbow injury early in the first half before similarly losing backup Josh Johnson later in the game. Johnson's injury forced Purdy to come back into the game without...
This proposed Packers-Bills trade sends Aaron Jones to Buffalo
Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones had arguably the best season of his career in 2022. He rushed for a career-high 1,121 yards with two rushing touchdowns, adding 59 receptions for 395 yards and five more scores. Aaron Jones was the only consistent producer on what was an inconsistent...
Yankees settle with second baseman Gleyber Torres on one-year deal
The New York Yankees agreed to a one-year contract with second baseman Gleyber Torrres, avoiding arbitration. The team announced Sunday
