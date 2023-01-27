Read full article on original website
localocnews.com
Garden Grove launches online survey of key city services
Garden Grove residents are encouraged to take the City of Garden Grove’s community survey to provide input on key city services, such as public safety, homelessness, and affordable housing. The online survey is available now until Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at https://surveys.zencity.io/garden-grove/Ynb18H/?s=sd or by clickable digital ads on social media feeds.
localocnews.com
The SAPD arrested three murder suspects
On Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 1:46 AM, a male adult, suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen, was driven to a local hospital by his friend. The friend disclosed to medical staff that an additional shooting victim was in a vehicle in the area of 2100 S. Main Street.
localocnews.com
Over 30K rainbow Fentanyl pills seized by the Costa Mesa Police Dept.
On Tuesday night, Jan. 24, a Costa Mesa police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a vehicle code violation but the driver refused to yield and subsequently led officers on a slow-speed pursuit through the east side of Costa Mesa. During the pursuit, three bags of narcotics were tossed...
localocnews.com
Two Long Beach teens arrested for the murder of Isaiah Saucedo
On Jan. 27, 2023, detectives from the Special Investigations Division located and arrested a 16-year-old male resident of Long Beach and a 15-year-old male resident of Long Beach for the Jan. 6, 2023, murder of Isaiah Saucedo, a 20-year-old resident of the City of Long Beach. Detectives located and arrested...
localocnews.com
Newport Beach Chamber Hosts 50th Annual Police Appreciation Breakfast March 17 at VEA Newport Beach
The Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce will honor the City’s finest and hard-working individuals at the 50th Annual Police Appreciation Breakfast on Friday, March 17 at VEA Newport Beach: A Marriott Resort & Spa. The Chamber recognizes the Newport Beach Police Department in an effort...
localocnews.com
Garden Grove partners with Fountain Valley, Westminster to open navigation center in Garden Grove
In an effort to address homelessness in the Central Service Planning Area, established by the County of Orange Continuum of Care, the City of Garden Grove, in partnership with the Cities of Fountain Valley and Westminster, will open a local navigation center for emergency shelter rehabilitation and operations to serve individuals experiencing homelessness. The Central Cities Navigation Center, anticipated to open this fall, will be located at 13871 West Street in Garden Grove.
localocnews.com
Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara endorses Dave Min For Congress
California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara endorsed Orange County State Senator Dave Min for Congress in California’s 47th Congressional District. In just one week since announcing his campaign, Min has received the endorsement of over 50 local Orange County elected officials, the California Attorney General, ASPIRE PAC which represents 19 members of Congress, and Congresswoman Kaite Porter who is vacating the 47th Congressional seat to run for U.S. Senate.
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Coast Cleanup, Mobile Café, Grant Funding
Two cleanup events along the Newport Beach coastline on Saturday, January 23 drew about 160 volunteers who gathered and disposed of nearly 600 pounds of trash from the beaches. The events were organized by two nonprofit groups, Orange County Coastkeeper and Surfrider North Orange County Chapter. Coastkeeper brought 90 volunteers...
localocnews.com
Coast Highway closed in Laguna Beach for investigation of a fatal pedestrian accident
On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 2:47 a.m., Laguna Beach Police responded to the report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle vs. pedestrian near the 700 block of S. Coast Highway. Laguna Beach Police and Fire personnel responded to the scene and provided life saving measures. The pedestrian was...
localocnews.com
Are you signed up for AlertOC?
With the magnitude 4.2 earthquake that struck near Malibu this week and high winds sparking wildfire warnings throughout the region, the City of Mission Viejo is reminding residents to sign up for AlertOC, a mass notification system designed to keep the public informed of earthquakes, wildfires and other local emergencies.
localocnews.com
City of Newport Beach Accepting Applications to Fill Vacancies on Commissions and Committees
The City of Newport Beach is currently accepting applications to fill the following upcoming unscheduled vacancies:. City Arts Commission (one seat) – term expires June 30, 2025. Meetings are at 5 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month, at 1000 Avocado Avenue, Newport Beach. Finance Committee (one seat)...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, January 29, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, January 29, 2023:. A chance of rain, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
localocnews.com
Chef’s Table Charity Gala on March 12 to Feature 40 Top Chefs and Restaurants Including Three from Newport Beach
Illumination Foundation, a nonprofit organization with the mission to disrupt the cycle of homelessness, will host their 10th Annual Chef’s Table culinary gala on March 12, 2023 at 5 p.m., at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim. More than three dozen acclaimed chefs from local restaurants are participating in this...
localocnews.com
Painter Ann Phong explores crises amplified since the COVID-19 pandemic at The Doyle starting Jan. 30
Painter Ann Phong presents new work in a solo exhibition on display at Orange Coast College’s Frank M. Doyle Arts Pavilion from Jan. 30 until Mar. 23, 2023. The exhibition, titled “Ann Phong: Re-Evaluating Normal,”continues the artist’s exploration of global challenges that reshaped her as an individual,as well as society as a whole. Phong’s new body of work focuses on the crises amplified during the past two years of the pandemic.
localocnews.com
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club celebrates the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit
President Carmelita Tiongson welcomed members to the Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club’s first meeting of the New Year on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at the Cerritos Senior Center. After Larry Anduha led the Pledge of Allegiance, members joined in singing Hawaii Pono’I led by Ann Kho and accompanied by Pete Kahele and Frank Yoshii with their ukuleles. Carmelita introduced Ann as her Co-President for 2023.
localocnews.com
Westminster Police searching for a hit and run driver who struck a child on a scooter
On Friday January 27, 2023, at approximately 8:37 AM, officers with the Westminster Police Department responded to Milan St., North of Westminster Blvd. regarding a traffic accident. Upon arrival officers learned a 12 year old student (who was riding an electronic scooter) and a small Grey SUV (style vehicle) were...
localocnews.com
WAKE UP! Newport Meeting Hosts Tourism Update with Visit Newport Beach CEO Gary Sherwin Feb. 2
WAKE UP! Newport, a monthly event hosted by the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce, presents a Tourism Update on Thursday, Feb. 2 with Gary Sherwin, President and CEO of Newport Beach & Co. and Visit Newport Beach. Sherwin will talk about current trends in travel and tourism plus the economic...
localocnews.com
Former NOCCCD Trustee Otto J. Lacayo Passes Away
On January 24, 2023, the North Orange County Community College District (NOCCCD) Board of Trustees adjourned the Board meeting in honor of former Trustee Otto J. Lacayo who passed away last week. Mr. Lacayo served as a NOCCCD Trustee from 1985 until 2005. He was instrumental in helping to pass...
localocnews.com
Camino Real Playhouse President Announces Anticipated Switch to Another Building
True to the old theater saying, the show must go on in San Juan Capistrano. Camino Real Playhouse President Leslie Eisner recently announced the community theater will eventually move to a new location. The move is expected to happen because of plans to turn the Playhouse’s current location on El Camino Real into a parking garage and office/retail space.
localocnews.com
Cypress seeks bands for this summer’s Concerts on the Green
Calling all local rockstars! Cypress Recreation and Community Services is looking for bands to headline the 2023 Summer Concerts on the Green!. If you are part of a local band, submit your application to showcase your talents! Applications will be accepted through February 10. If your band is interested in performing during our concert series please submit a proposal by the deadline. Proposals will only be accepted electronically.
