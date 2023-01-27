In an effort to address homelessness in the Central Service Planning Area, established by the County of Orange Continuum of Care, the City of Garden Grove, in partnership with the Cities of Fountain Valley and Westminster, will open a local navigation center for emergency shelter rehabilitation and operations to serve individuals experiencing homelessness. The Central Cities Navigation Center, anticipated to open this fall, will be located at 13871 West Street in Garden Grove.

GARDEN GROVE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO