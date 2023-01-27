Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Types of medication for COPD
While there is no cure for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), several available treatment options can help manage symptoms, including short and long-acting bronchodilators and steroids. COPD refers to long-term progressive lung diseases that cause breathing issues, such as emphysema and chronic bronchitis. Currently, there is no cure for COPD....
Hypertension Drug Shown to Extend Lifespan And Slow Aging in Animals
The hypertension drug rilmenidine has been shown to slow down aging in worms, an effect that in humans could hypothetically help us live longer and keep us healthier in our latter years. Rilmenidine was picked for this latest study because past research has shown it mimics the effects of caloric restriction on a cellular level. Reducing available energy while maintaining nutrition within the body has been shown to extend lifespans in several animal models. Whether this translates to human biology, or is a potential risk to our health, is a topic of ongoing debate. Finding ways to achieve the same benefits without...
Is There a Best Diuretic Drug for Heart Failure?
THURSDAY, Jan. 19, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- It doesn’t matter which water pill you’re prescribed to treat your heart failure, because new trial data shows that one works as well as the other. Two diuretics widely used to treat heart failure, furosemide and torsemide, showed no difference in their ability to improve patient survival, according to the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH)-sponsored trial. “We’re not saying that patients don’t...
MedicalXpress
What is glaucoma, and how can you prevent it?
A comprehensive eye exam could be the key to determining if you have glaucoma, a silent thief of sight. Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that affect the optic nerve, and the leading cause of preventable blindness, according to The Glaucoma Foundation. But most people are unaware of their risk.
New booster falls short on US protection against COVID: CDC report
Americans who got their COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine are not fully protected against getting sick, according to a new report. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report that said the updated boosters were just 48% effective at preventing symptomatic infection from the XBB variant of the disease. The World Health Organization has a 50% threshold to deem a vaccine effective — meaning the bivalent shots fall just below their benchmark when targeting the dominant XBB strain. However, the CDC noted that the main function of the vaccine is to prevent hospitalization and death, rather than transmission and minor illness from the...
Medical News Today
The link between Parkinson’s disease and seizures
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative condition resulting in involuntary shaking, slow movement, and stiff, inflexible muscles. Some people with Parkinson’s disease may also experience seizures, which are uncontrollable electrical disturbances in the brain. Epilepsy is a condition in which people have recurrent seizures. Seizures. from boosting the glutamate...
pharmacytimes.com
FDA to Review Application for Empagliflozin for Adults with Chronic Kidney Disease
In a phase 3 trial, empagliflozin significantly reduced the risk of kidney disease progression or cardiovascular death in adults with chronic kidney disease by 28% compared with placebo. The FDA has accepted a supplemental New Drug Application for empagliflozin (Jardiance; Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly) for the treatment of adults with...
msn.com
Care plan your doctor would usually recommend for Glaucoma
A condition where the eye’s optic nerve, which provides information to the brain, is damaged with or without raised intraocular pressure. If untreated, this will cause gradual vision loss. Symptoms. Commonly observed symptoms include: blurred vision, glare, eye pain, headache, and narrowed vision. Causes. A damage to the optic...
msn.com
Like eating orange? Get serving size guidelines, health risks, and more
Slide 1 of 6: Quantity recommendation by Livia Dickson ChenThe best way to ingest the orange is together with the bagasse to use all its fiber. To get the benefits of oranges at least one raw orange or 150 mL of its natural juice should be consumed per day.→ See benefits of Orange from this expert→ Love Orange? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
Apples treat many health problems, including diabetes and overweight
Apples are a popular fruit around the world due to their health benefits, China is the most apple-producing country, followed by U.S. , Poland, and Turkey. Apples like any fruit have a lot of health benefits, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture proved that apples are distinguished from other fruits as they contain antioxidants, fiber, carbohydrates, and sugar. These substances are beneficial for your body's health.
EatingWell
The #1 Nutrient for Brain Health As You Age, According to a Dietitian
Let's face it, we're all looking for ways to stay sharp as we get older. Whether you watched a loved one struggle with cognitive decline or simply want to be proactive for your own health, we see you. While your daily dose of the trendy Wordle or alternative game app may certainly be keeping your brain engaged, there's another missing link you may want to consider adding to your regular routine: omega-3 fatty acids. Here's everything you need to know about omega-3s and brain health as you age.
2minutemedicine.com
Catheter ablation reduces rates of persistent atrial fibrillation and atrial tachyarrhythmia
1. In patients with untreated paroxysmal atrial fibrillation, catheter ablation was associated with reduced rates of persistent atrial fibrillation and tachyarrhythmias compared to pharmacotherapies. 2. Catheter ablation was also associated with a lower rate of serious adverse events when compared to antiarrhythmic pharmacotherapy. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown:...
aiexpress.io
Serotonin can impact the mitral valve of the heart, the study
Degenerative mitral valve (MV) regurgitation (MR) is a extremely prevalent coronary heart illness that requires surgical procedure in extreme instances. The left atrium and left ventricle of the guts are the place the mitral valve is located. When the guts contracts, it closes tightly to cease blood from flowing again into the left atrium.
KevinMD.com
Why sharing your complete medical history with your clinicians is important
It’s your first visit to a cardiologist because you’ve had occasional episodes of an irregular heartbeat. As you fill out your pre-appointment paperwork, you carefully list the symptoms you’re experiencing and the treatments your primary care physician has recommended before referring you to a specialist. You don’t mention that you recently started taking Lexapro (escitalopram) to treat depression because you’re focused on your heart issue.
verywellhealth.com
Appendicitis in Kids
Appendicitis happens to about 7% of people in the United States and is most common in kids and teens ages 5 to 20. It is very rare in infants. Appendicitis in kids should be treated as a medical emergency. Knowing the signs to seek help as soon as possible is important. The earlier appendicitis is diagnosed and treated, the better the recovery period.
womenworking.com
Recent Studies Explore New Treatments for Arthritis in the Hands
There are many forms of arthritis that develop in various joints throughout the human body. Many people around the world see arthritis happen in their hands, specifically in their finger and wrist joints, which can cause loads of problems in completing their everyday tasks such as typing, opening a jar, turning a door knob, and any other activity that would involve your hands gripping and/or twisting something.
MedicalXpress
Video: Protecting your eyesight from glaucoma
Glaucoma is one of the world's leading causes of blindness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. January is Glaucoma Awareness Month. Half of people with glaucoma don't even know they have it. If you're over 60 or have a family history of glaucoma, your risk is higher.
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop MRI definition for knee osteoarthritis (OA)
Knee osteoarthritis (OA) also known as degenerative joint disease of the knee is typically the result of progressive loss of cartilage and low grade inflammation. This common condition impacts approximately 500 million adults worldwide and is a leading cause of pain and disability. Despite this tremendous public health burden, there are no effective approved treatments that can prevent worsening or progression of OA and x-rays, the most common tool used to diagnose the condition, don't easily pick it up.
verywellhealth.com
ALS Symptoms in Women
Early amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) symptoms include slurred speech and muscle weakness, which eventually progresses to paralysis and death. Although ALS affects men more than women, some factors may increase women's chances of getting the disease earlier in life. This article discusses ALS in women, including symptoms, causes, and prognosis.
