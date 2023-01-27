ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Renault Slashes Nissan Stake as the Automakers Overhaul Their Decades-Long Alliance

Automobile giants Renault and Nissan have agreed a sweeping restructure of their decades-long alliance, in place since 1999. As part of the overhaul, Renault will transfer 28.4% of Nissan shares into a French trust. Automobile giants Renault and Nissan on Monday agreed to restructure their decades-long alliance, in a move...
Op-Ed: Keep an Eye on Medical Technology and Alternative Energy Sectors

There is pent-up post-pandemic demand for medical technology, which bodes well for the sector's stocks, says Andrew Graham, founder and managing partner of Jackson Square Capital. Investors should also watch the alternative energy field, as more governments commit funds. The usual go-to for investors seeking safety — consumer staples —...
Folding IPad Will Launch in 2024, Top Apple Analyst Kuo Says

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he thinks the company will launch a foldable iPad with a carbon fiber kickstand in 2024. Kuo's prediction matches an October report from CCS Insight, which said it expects Apple to launch a foldable iPad instead of a foldable iPhone. Apple will slow the pace...
London's Luxury Home Sellers Turn to WhatsApp as Private Sales Surge

A growing number of Londoners are opting for novel means of buying and selling their properties, with WhatsApp emerging as a new home for luxury listings. Off-market home sales surged in the British capital in the final three months of 2022, accounting for more than one-in-five (22.3%) transactions, according to Hamptons International.
Amazon to Start Charging Delivery Fees on Fresh Grocery Orders Under $150

Amazon will start charging delivery fees on Fresh grocery orders that are under $150, beginning Feb. 28. Fresh grocery delivery is only available to Amazon Prime members who pay $139 a year to participate in the program. The e-retailer said it is adding fees to some orders so that it...
Europe's Crackdown on Big Tech Omitted TikTok — But Now That's Set to Change

Unlike its larger American peers, TikTok hasn't faced the kinds of mega fines or legal penalties that Google, Facebook-owner Meta or Amazon have in the EU over the years. TikTok has stayed out of regulatory scrutiny partly because it's kept out of the crosshairs of commercial interests in Europe. That...
Cramer's Lightning Round: L3Harris Technologies Is Still a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. L3Harris Technologies Inc: "It's still a buy. There's so many people betting against it, and they're wrong." Dutch Bros Inc: "You've got to...

