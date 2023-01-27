Wrestling: WDA teams square off in Bismarck amidst winter weather
Thursday saw multiple cancellations, but Century and St. Mary’s managed to host duals.
WDA Wrestling Scores
|Boys
|Century
|71
|Turtle Mountain
|12
|Final
|Girls
|Century
|48
|Turtle Mountain
|15
|Final
|Boys
|St. Mary’s
|13
|Williston
|62
|Final
