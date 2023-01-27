ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Wrestling: WDA teams square off in Bismarck amidst winter weather

By Tristan Thomas
 3 days ago

Thursday saw multiple cancellations, but Century and St. Mary’s managed to host duals.

WDA Wrestling Scores

Boys Century 71 Turtle Mountain 12 Final
Girls Century 48 Turtle Mountain 15 Final
Boys St. Mary’s 13 Williston 62 Final
