Wrestling: WDA teams square off in Bismarck amidst winter weather

Notice of availability for a Record of Decision. The Coast Guard announces the availability of a Record of Decision (ROD) for the replacement of the BNSF Railway Bridge across the Missouri River between Bismarck and Mandan, North Dakota. This was prepared in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) of 1969, as amended, and Council on Environmental Quality implementing regulations. The ROD, which concludes the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process for the project, explains the Coast Guard's decision, describes the alternatives considered, and discusses the plans for mitigation and monitoring. The Coast Guard's decision is to approve the location and plans for the replacement of the BNSF Railway Bridge using the applicant's preferred alternative: Construct a new bridge with 200-foot spans and piers, 20 feet upstream of the existing bridge, and remove the existing bridge. The Coast Guard is making the ROD available to the public in the docket for this notice.

MANDAN, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO