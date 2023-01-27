ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webb City, MO

Ozark Sports Zone

Republic holds off Thayer to win Liberator Tournament championship

BOLIVAR – Less than a month after winning their division at the Blue and Gold tournament, the Republic boys basketball team found a way to win another blue and gold championship. Well those were the host team’s school colors, anyway. Three Republic players finished in double-figures as the...
REPUBLIC, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Nixa wins COC girls tournament for second year

Nixa, which beat Ozark by 82 points to win last year’s tournament, placed its entire lineup on the podium Friday night in Webb City and came away with four individual champions to claim a second straight COC championship. The Eagles edged the Tigers by six in the team standings.
NIXA, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Icy bridges to blame for series of crashes

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The weather took a turn for the worse Sunday afternoon, January 29, 2023, across the Joplin region. “A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet and light snow expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations up to a half inch and ice accumulations less than one tenth of an inch. ***WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 9 AM CST Monday.”
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Man charged; Chase caught on KOAM camera exceeded 100 mph

CHEROKEE CO., Kan. / JASPER CO., Mo. (KOAM) - Prosecutors charge a Joplin man after a nearly 16-mile pursuit exceeded 100 mph. KOAM security cameras caught part of the chase that started in Jasper County, Missouri and ended in Cherokee County, Kansas. Arrest/Charges. Johnny S. Green II is in the...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Outrigger Motel burns in Grove, Okla.

GROVE, Okla. — Reports about 8 p.m. Friday evening, January 27, 2023, from tipsters driving along Hwy 59 at Grand Lake saying the Outrigger Motel is on fire. Grove, Hickory Grove, Butler, Cowskin and Monkey Island responded. Many occupants use the hotel as a residence. Firefighters observed people evacuating and grabbing belongings at 10603 US-59 upon arrival.
GROVE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Multiple accidents as road conditions on I-49 deteriorate

KSNF/KODE — Several reported vehicles have allegedly slid on what’s known as “black ice”, also known as “clear ice”. This form of freezing is especially dangerous, as it’s almost invisible. Avoid Interstate 49 from Joplin to Neosho, and the surrounding roads. According to...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Death investigation in Commerce, Okla.

COMMERCE, Okla. — Sunday night, January 29, 2023, the Quapaw Nation Marshals release information regarding a Death Investigation they are conducting in the city limits of Commerce. “The Quapaw Nation Marshal Service is currently conducting a death investigation on Vine Street in Commerce.”. — QUAPAW NATION MARSHALS. They emphasize...
COMMERCE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Nevada man arrested after a pursuit on foot

KSNF/KODE — A Nevada man is in jail after leading detectives on a foot pursuit Friday afternoon. Detectives with the “Vernon County Sheriff’s Office” arrested 49-year-old David Allison after chasing him for about two blocks in Nevada. Sheriff Jason Mosher says Allison had an active warrant...
NEVADA, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Pittsburg’s S. 210th St. CLOSED

PITTSBURG, Kans. — A road closure in Pittsburg is in effect after a traffic collision near Sugar Creek. Pittsburg Fire Department is asking motorists to avoid S. 210th St. from W. Atkinson Road north to W. McKay Street. Sugar Creek employees will be able to use the parking lot still but need to approach from the north, PFD said.
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Carthage & Webb City teen allegedly behind social media threat

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Authorities make an arrest after a social media threat targeted local schools. Webb City and Carthage Police worked the joint investigation and identified a threat to cause harm at an unspecified campus. They tracked down it to two underage teenagers — a girl who attends...
WEBB CITY, MO
kggfradio.com

New Penny's Diner Opens in Coffeyville

A new diner has opened its doors in Coffeyville. Penny's Diner, a popular chain diner that has nearly 30 locations nationwide, has introduced a brand new Coffeyville location. Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce Director Candi Westbrook says the diner officially opened for business to the public on Monday, and is open 24 hours.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Joplin Police declare Emergency Road Conditions due to inclement weather

JOPLIN, Mo. - Sunday evening about 9:30 p.m. Joplin Police declared Emergency Road Conditions were in effect. "Under these conditions, the department asks all drivers to only venture out if it is absolutely necessary. If you are involved in a traffic crash and no one is injured, the drivers are to exchange information including names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance companies, and policy numbers. Drivers should also move their vehicles off of the roadway as soon as possible.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin duo arrested on stolen mail charges

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two people from Joplin were arrested Thursday after an investigation into reports of stolen mail, Jasper County authorities said. The search began after Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle stopping in front of houses near Fleece Lane & North Peace Church Ave. in Joplin. The caller provided a license plate number and vehicle description.
JOPLIN, MO

