Minnesota State

mprnews.org

Blackout plates, popular in other states, may be headed for Minnesota

Minnesota could soon add a new specialty license plate that officials believe will quickly become a popular option. Gov. Tim Walz is recommending authorization of what are known as blackout plates — license plates with a dark or black background and white lettering. Colorado, Iowa and Mississippi are among...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Luke Bryan is coming to the Xcel

Let’s get a little Country On! Country music great, Luke Bryan announced he will be kicking off a new tour this summer, which includes a stop in St. Paul this fall. Bryan included his schedule on Twitter saying, “Excited to announce the #CountryOnTour coming to a city near you!”
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Chris Hrapsky pledges to take the Polar Plunge LIVE on KARE 11 Saturday!

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — What's a guy like KARE 11 anchor Chris Hrapsky to do on a frigid Minnesota Saturday? Jump into an ice-cold backyard bath, of course!. On Saturday, Jan. 28, Chris has pledged to take a dip in 30-degree water during the KARE 11 Saturday Morning Show in honor of the 25th anniversary of the Polar Plunge. But here's the catch: He has to raise $500 first.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Heads Up, These Are The Most Dangerous Animals You’ll Find In Minnesota

The state of Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes and also a variety of landscapes from the plains, farmland, and forests with that comes a huge variety of wildlife. Thankfully most of these animals are harmless and shy away from humans. But there are some animals that you need to stay away from at all costs, except one which many of us have in our homes. According to journeytheglobe.com these are some of the most dangerous animals in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Scary Video Of Driver Sent Airborne After Struck By Sliding Car In Minnesota

Cold temps and snow do not pair well for Minnesota roadways. Watch a video of a person who got sent airborne after a car slid into them. In December of 2022, Minnesota Department Of Transportation cameras caught more than 500 crashes, spinouts, and jackknifes that were reported on Minnesota roads. Honestly, driving in the winter gives me the most anxiety I've ever experienced as mother nature can be relentless. You never know what's going to happen when ice begins to form on roads.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Monthly

Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota

John Hines is a Minnesota media legend. For more than 46 years, he could be seen and heard on Minnesota television and radio. He worked at WWTC-AM, hosted “Twin Cities Today” on KSTP-TV, hosted with Bob Berglund on WLOL-FM, and eventually landed at WCCO-AM. From 9 a.m. to noon every weekday, audiences could tune into […] The post Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
MINNESOTA STATE
mynorthnews.org

Minnesota poised to pass Driver's License for All

Susanna Guzman’s life in Minnesota has been harder because of one thing the state won’t give her – a driver’s license. A 10-minute drive to her work from her Northside home requires three buses each way. A nephew got deported to Mexico after police pulled him over while driving Guzman’s sister to her kidney dialysis appointment. Police detained him and left the man’s mother to walk to the hospital.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Population of Greater Minnesota growing again

(St. Peter, MN) -- For the first time in decades, the population in Greater Minnesota has grown. Julie Tesch, head of the Center for Rural Policy and Development says the gains were modest and were mainly in three key areas: Brainerd Lakes and vicinity... regional centers such as Moorhead, Duluth, and Mankato..., and areas with more processing plants such as Worthington and Austin.
MINNESOTA STATE

