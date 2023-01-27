ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Complex

The Best New Music This Week: Lil Yachty, Rae Sremmurd, Chloë, and More

The last Friday of January is going out with a bang. This week, there are a lot of new music releases from both rising and established acts. Lil Yachty is back with an experimental album, Let’s Start Here, which features the standout track “drive ME crazy!” Chlöe is gearing up for the release of her debut solo album with the new single “Pray It Away.” And Rae Sremmurd have returned with their first release of the year “Sucka or Sum.” This week’s lists also includes new music from Zack Bia, Don Toliver, Midwxst, Denzel Curry, and many more.
Complex

Ice Spice Says Drake Confirmed He Wasn’t Rapping About Her on “BackOutsideBoyz”

In an interview on Ebro in the Morning, Ice Spice said she spoke with Drake and confirmed a much talked about line on “BackOutsideBoyz” wasn’t about her. At around the 13-minute mark of the internet, she said that Drizzy personally invited her to one of his recent shows at Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater. At this point Ebro Darden asked the rapper if Drake actually did take a shot at her on “BackOutsideBoyz,” and she laughed it off. “He didn’t, we spoke about it,” she said. “He said that was not about me.”
Complex

AI Generator Can Turn Any Subject Into a Drake-Like Song

Can’t wait for the next Drake track to drop? This website may scratch that itch. Drayk.it is an aptly named music generator that can turn any subject into a Drizzy-inspired record. Users simply go to the site, type in a song idea, and wait about a minute for GPT-3 to create a track. If you’re having trouble coming up with a prompt, just click on the dice on the lower right corner, and the AI technology will select a topic at random.
Complex

The Talented Mr. Drizzy: Every Hip-Hop Persona Drake Has Put On

Rap fans have been arguing over whether Drake’s propensity to pay homage is actually obsessive cosplay since he walked out on that Apollo stage dipped in Cam’ron’s fabled pink fur. Prior to his two nights at the historic Harlem venue, he revealed in his latest video that he purchased Pharrell’s N.E.R.D. chains. There’s also the time Drake purchased a microphone allegedly signed by Push, so this has been an ongoing hobby of his apparently. Someone on Twitter said he’s collecting rap artifacts like Infinity Stones. Whatever the case, he seems to be enjoying himself these days as he’s living out his dreams while sitting on top of the game. Here we’re gonna run down a list of instances he styled himself in iconic hip-hop attire and/or collected rap artifacts, and guess whether he’s paying homage, doing cosplay, or both.
Complex

Fat Joe Calls Out Concertgoers Who Are Stuck to Their Cellphones

Fat Joe has some advice for concertgoers: Put down the mobile devices and enjoy yourself. The hip-hop legend explained his position via Instagram Live this week, where he stressed the importance of living in the moment, especially when it comes to events like live concerts. “We live one life …...
Complex

Drake Stayed at $75,000-a-Night Suite During His Weekend of Apollo Shows

Drake lived lavishly while performing at Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater last weekend. According to Page Six, the Toronto rapper dropped $75,000 a night to say at a suite in the Mark Hotel, which the outlet notes is the largest and most expensive hotel room in North America. The 10,000-square-foot suite features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a steam room, a dining room that sits up to 24 people, a full kitchen, a grand piano, a balcony, and four fireplaces.
Complex

Amber Rose Says She Will No Longer Date, Wants to Remain Single

Amber Rose says dating is no longer in the cards for her. The 39-year-old mother of two spoke with the Sofia With an F podcast, saying, “I want to be single for the rest of my life.” She continued, per Page Six. “I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids. I don’t want to have sex … No, ew.”

