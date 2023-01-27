Rap fans have been arguing over whether Drake’s propensity to pay homage is actually obsessive cosplay since he walked out on that Apollo stage dipped in Cam’ron’s fabled pink fur. Prior to his two nights at the historic Harlem venue, he revealed in his latest video that he purchased Pharrell’s N.E.R.D. chains. There’s also the time Drake purchased a microphone allegedly signed by Push, so this has been an ongoing hobby of his apparently. Someone on Twitter said he’s collecting rap artifacts like Infinity Stones. Whatever the case, he seems to be enjoying himself these days as he’s living out his dreams while sitting on top of the game. Here we’re gonna run down a list of instances he styled himself in iconic hip-hop attire and/or collected rap artifacts, and guess whether he’s paying homage, doing cosplay, or both.

3 DAYS AGO