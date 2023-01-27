Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
The Best New Music This Week: Lil Yachty, Rae Sremmurd, Chloë, and More
The last Friday of January is going out with a bang. This week, there are a lot of new music releases from both rising and established acts. Lil Yachty is back with an experimental album, Let’s Start Here, which features the standout track “drive ME crazy!” Chlöe is gearing up for the release of her debut solo album with the new single “Pray It Away.” And Rae Sremmurd have returned with their first release of the year “Sucka or Sum.” This week’s lists also includes new music from Zack Bia, Don Toliver, Midwxst, Denzel Curry, and many more.
Complex
Ice Spice Says Drake Confirmed He Wasn’t Rapping About Her on “BackOutsideBoyz”
In an interview on Ebro in the Morning, Ice Spice said she spoke with Drake and confirmed a much talked about line on “BackOutsideBoyz” wasn’t about her. At around the 13-minute mark of the internet, she said that Drizzy personally invited her to one of his recent shows at Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater. At this point Ebro Darden asked the rapper if Drake actually did take a shot at her on “BackOutsideBoyz,” and she laughed it off. “He didn’t, we spoke about it,” she said. “He said that was not about me.”
Complex
Lance Skiiiwalker Announces ‘Audiodidactic’ Album, Shares New Single and Video “Beantown”
After dropping a pair of EPs in 2021, TDE’s Lance Skiiiwalker returns with “Beantown,” the first single from his forthcoming album Audiodidactic. Alongside the release of “Beantown,” which arrives with a music video, Skiiiwalker shared his idea behind the track. “I experienced Boston once while...
Complex
Eddie Murphy Recalls Getting Snowed in at Rick James’ Home While Recording “Party All the Time”
Eddie Murphy and Rick James’ 1985 song “Party All the Time” wasn’t only a hit, reaching the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, but also has an interesting origin story. Murphy shared the song’s backstory in a new episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Murphy...
Complex
AI Generator Can Turn Any Subject Into a Drake-Like Song
Can’t wait for the next Drake track to drop? This website may scratch that itch. Drayk.it is an aptly named music generator that can turn any subject into a Drizzy-inspired record. Users simply go to the site, type in a song idea, and wait about a minute for GPT-3 to create a track. If you’re having trouble coming up with a prompt, just click on the dice on the lower right corner, and the AI technology will select a topic at random.
Complex
The Talented Mr. Drizzy: Every Hip-Hop Persona Drake Has Put On
Rap fans have been arguing over whether Drake’s propensity to pay homage is actually obsessive cosplay since he walked out on that Apollo stage dipped in Cam’ron’s fabled pink fur. Prior to his two nights at the historic Harlem venue, he revealed in his latest video that he purchased Pharrell’s N.E.R.D. chains. There’s also the time Drake purchased a microphone allegedly signed by Push, so this has been an ongoing hobby of his apparently. Someone on Twitter said he’s collecting rap artifacts like Infinity Stones. Whatever the case, he seems to be enjoying himself these days as he’s living out his dreams while sitting on top of the game. Here we’re gonna run down a list of instances he styled himself in iconic hip-hop attire and/or collected rap artifacts, and guess whether he’s paying homage, doing cosplay, or both.
Complex
Watch Lil Baby Perform “California Breeze” and “Forever” on ‘SNL’
Lil Baby refuses to lose momentum. After notching multiple wins throughout 2022, the ATL native returned this week to deliver a stellar performance on Saturday Night Live. The episode, hosted by Creed III star Michael B. Jordan, marked Baby’s first time as SNL’s musical guest, but it wasn’t the first time he’s graced the stage.
Complex
Fat Joe Calls Out Concertgoers Who Are Stuck to Their Cellphones
Fat Joe has some advice for concertgoers: Put down the mobile devices and enjoy yourself. The hip-hop legend explained his position via Instagram Live this week, where he stressed the importance of living in the moment, especially when it comes to events like live concerts. “We live one life …...
Complex
Jazmine Sullivan Has More Heaux Tales: The Singer Is on a Mission to “Build a Safe Space for Women”
Jazmine Sullivan is a G. She calls in from her hometown in Philly a week before the Grammys and days before the release of a deeply vulnerable podcast episode she calls “an extension of Heaux Tales.” The seasoned singer has otherwise been pretty quiet lately, but you’ll be damned if you say the girl (and the genre she represents) ain’t growing.
Complex
Drake Stayed at $75,000-a-Night Suite During His Weekend of Apollo Shows
Drake lived lavishly while performing at Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater last weekend. According to Page Six, the Toronto rapper dropped $75,000 a night to say at a suite in the Mark Hotel, which the outlet notes is the largest and most expensive hotel room in North America. The 10,000-square-foot suite features five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a steam room, a dining room that sits up to 24 people, a full kitchen, a grand piano, a balcony, and four fireplaces.
Complex
Amber Rose Says She Will No Longer Date, Wants to Remain Single
Amber Rose says dating is no longer in the cards for her. The 39-year-old mother of two spoke with the Sofia With an F podcast, saying, “I want to be single for the rest of my life.” She continued, per Page Six. “I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids. I don’t want to have sex … No, ew.”
Complex
Bam Margera Introduces Himself as ‘the Britney Spears of Jackass’ at Steve-O Tour Stop
Bam Margera is out on the road with fellow Jackass alum Steve-O after recently opening up about how he “basically was pronounced dead” after suffering a series of seizures during a widely publicized hospitalization. Per TMZ, which shared footage over the weekend of a show in Salem featuring...
Complex
Fredo Bang Talks Having His First Child With Married Couple Annie and Sevyn Buffins
Fredo Bang is opening up about his entry into fatherhood. The 26-year-old rapper surprised fans this month when he announced the arrival of his first child, Payton. Fredo shared the big news in a holiday Instagram post, which showed him holding the infant in front of a Christmas tree. “I’m...
Comments / 0