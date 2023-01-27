Lil Yachty has been teasing his new album for some time, but fans weren't ready for the psychedelic vibes he had in store. On Friday, January 27, the Quality Control rapper stunned the industry with his brand new album Let's Start Here. With help from a live band, Lil Boat puts rap to the side as he offers a fresh alternative rock vibe throughout the project. He self-produced 12 out of the 14 songs with contributions from executive producer SADPONY, Patrick Wimberly, Jake Portrait and plenty other beatmakers. The experimental LP has been in the works for over a year. Last January, he explained that he's always wanted to make an alternative rock album.

