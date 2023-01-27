Read full article on original website
50 Cent says Dr. Dre didn't want '21 Questions' on his debut album because it was too commercial
50 Cent said Dr. Dre didn't want "21 Questions" on his debut album because it was too commercial. "He said, 'I don't know why you want it?'" 50 recalled Dre saying to him. "21 Questions" scored 50 his second No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. During his recent...
Future’s ‘Wait for U’ Featuring Drake and Tems Wins Song of the Year for XXL Awards 2023
Future has won Song of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. The honor was given on Monday (Jan. 30) for his track “Wait for U" featuring Tems and Drake. ATL Jacob handled the production alongside FNZ, Tejiri Akpoghene,1SRAEL and Sonic Major, who all combined to flip Tems' "Higher" into a Rap&B smash. The track—a heart-sinking masterpiece about staying down—was the lead single to Pluto's latest album I Never Liked You. Both the record and the project climbed to the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 and 200 charts, respectively. Additionally, the song has already been certified 3x platinum in less than a year of being out.
Vic Mensa and Thundercat Share New Song “Strawberry Louis Vuitton”: Watch the Video
Vic Mensa, Thundercat, and R&B singer Maeta have joined forces on a new song titled “Strawberry Louis Vuitton.” Virgil Abloh, the late designer and former menswear director at Louis Vuitton, heavily influenced the accompanying video, according to a Vic Mensa. Take a look at “Strawberry Louis Vuitton” below.
Beabadoobee teases official release of fan-favourite track ‘Glue Song’
Beabadoobee has teased the official release of ‘Glue Song’, a fan-favourite track that she’s played live a handful of times. Taking to TikTok, Beabadoobee shared a 40-second clip of ‘Glue Song’ and wrote: “Glue Song will be yours soon! I wrote this song about a boy called Jacob Erland. I hope this song makes you happy as much as he makes me happy.”
Sade Turned Down Collaborations With Rappers Like Jay-Z Because She Was Scared
Jay-Z and other artists hoped to one day be able to feature on a Sade song, but the famous singer couldn’t bring herself to get out of her comfort zone.
Lil Wayne’s New Artist, Drizzy P Makes a Statement in His Latest Freestyle
Drizzy P, Young Money’s new artist starts the year off the right way by freestyling over insane beats with the Most Energetic Entertainer, Manni Supreme on Atlanta’s #1 Hip Hop Station, Hot 107.9. To give a little history about the rapper, it wasn’t until Drizzy P’s senior year of High School in 2020, that he […]
Gunna’s DS4Ever Album Goes No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 22, 2022: On this day, Gunna nabbed his second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with his third studio effort, DS4Ever. DS4Ever was initially released on Jan. 7, 2022, via YSL Records and 300 Entertainment. The LP moved...
Trina Denies Dating Tory Lanez But Says He “Liked” Her
Trina explains how Tory Lanez motivated her musically after she and French Montana broke up. Trina spilled all the tea during her recent appearance on Yung Miami’s Caresha Please. Though the two have a familial relationship since Trina is Miami’s godmother, the two had an open conversation surrounding everything from family to relationships, musical and professional.
Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, Rick Ross, And More Join Upcoming ‘Rock The Bells’ Cruise
Rock The Bells has revealed a stacked lineup for the inaugural Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience, in partnership with Sixthman. Hosted by Roxanne Shanté and Torae, guests will set sail in November 2023 with some of the culture’s most recognized and established talents. The full lineup includes Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Big Boi, DJ Jazzy Jeff, MC Lyte, Ghostface Killah, Just Blaze, Big Daddy Kane, Too $hort, Slick Rick, DJ Spinderella, Mannie Fresh, Pete Rock, DJ Quik, Rah Digga, EPMD, Bun B, Bahamadia, Grandmaster Caz, DJ Scratch, and more.More from VIBE.comWatch LL Cool J Accept Key To The City At...
Nipsey Hussle Joke In ‘Family Guy’ Episode Stirs Debate
Nipsey Hussle is Hip-Hop royalty, which means protecting him at all costs. The West Coast rapper was fatally shot on March 31st, 2019, outside his The Marathon Clothing store in South Central, Los Angeles. Today, a joke about Nipsey Hussle in an episode of Family Guy has resurfaced online and...
‘It’s Only One Side’ Gunna Calls For Young Thug’s Release
For the first time since being released from prison last month, Gunna posted on his Instagram account, and he’s making his thoughts about the rest of his label known. Under a solo photo of himself, possibly working on some new music, the rapper captioned: “N****s acting like they switching to a side But it’s only one side. #YslTheLabel #FreeThug & Yak GUNNA BACC!!!!!”
50 Cent Says Eminem Has Impacted Hip-Hop Than Jay-Z
50 Cent says that Eminem has had a bigger impact on hip-hop than Jay-Z. 50 Cent came to bat for Eminem in response to Jamal Crawford arguing that Jay-Z has had a bigger impact on hip-hop than Eminem. The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year had been discussing the topic on Shaquille O’Neal’s The Big Podcast with Shaq.
Beanie Sigel Calls Dame Dash The “Malcolm X Of Hip Hop”
Beans and Freeway were asked to describe Dame in one word. Roc-a-Fella’s impact on Hip Hop is unmatched, and Beanie Sigel is giving credit to Dame Dash. The label was created by Jay-Z, Kareem Burke, and Dash, and while the latter has been plagued with controversies, Sigel still honors him as a visionary.
Singer Dondria is excited about her new music, grateful to Jermaine Dupri
Dondria is ready for her moment. The Atlanta singer-songwriter has been in the music industry since she was a teenager. Sixteen years after being discovered by Jermaine Dupri through YouTube, the artist has released her latest EP, Perspective. Read on to learn more about the project and her career. How...
Blueface & Chrisean Rock’s Wedding Unfolds In “Dear Rock” Music Video: Watch
The headlines surrounding Blueface’s name as of late have been undeniably chaotic. Still, behind the scenes of all the drama, the 26-year-old has actually had a lot to celebrate. First, he rang in his birthday last weekend. At the same time, found out that he could become a father of three this year.
Bouba Savage Collides with Lil Uzi Vert On New Single “Win A Lot”
Lil Uzi Vert extends his co-sign to budding teenage drill star Bouba Savage for an immediate highlight off of his new project, It’s Amazing. Over the years, Lil Uzi Vert hasn’t shied away from showing love to the younger generation coming up behind him. This time, he shows love to the viral drill sensation Bouba Savage for “Win A Lot.” The song sits at #2 on the tracklist of It’s Amazing, and perfectly allows Savage’s versatility to shine.
Lil Yachty Stuns Fans With Brand New Rock Album 'Let's Start Here'
Lil Yachty has been teasing his new album for some time, but fans weren't ready for the psychedelic vibes he had in store. On Friday, January 27, the Quality Control rapper stunned the industry with his brand new album Let's Start Here. With help from a live band, Lil Boat puts rap to the side as he offers a fresh alternative rock vibe throughout the project. He self-produced 12 out of the 14 songs with contributions from executive producer SADPONY, Patrick Wimberly, Jake Portrait and plenty other beatmakers. The experimental LP has been in the works for over a year. Last January, he explained that he's always wanted to make an alternative rock album.
Listen to Popcaan’s ‘Great Is He’ Album f/ Drake, Burna Boy, and Chronic Law
Jamaican dancehall artist Popcaan has returned with his long-awaited fifth studio album, Great Is He. His second-full-length project through Drake’s OVO Sound imprint, Great Is He sees Popcaan deliver the goods across 17 new tracks. While most of the release is a solo affair, it also features appearances from Drizzy, Burna Boy, Toni-Ann Singh, and Chronic Law. With its summery sound and uplifting melodies, it’s yet another example of how effortlessly Popcaan is able to craft some of the most infectious earworms out right now.
Justin Bieber Sells Entire Music Catalog In Historic Deal
This marks the largest rights sale for any artist of Justin Bieber's generation.
Papoose Appointed As Tunecore’s Head Of Hip-Hop
Papoose has been named as Tunecore’s Head of Hip-Hop. With his new position, the Brooklyn wordsmith will lead the music distributor’s Artist Ambassador program for Hip-Hop and rap. He will be tasked with scouting new and established artists, conducting workshops, and “advising the company on its new launches” and initiatives. The Endangered Species rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (Jan. 24) to voice his excitement for his new role.More from VIBE.comPapoose Celebrates Remy Ma For Her 42nd BirthdayRemy Ma, Papoose, And More 'Love & Hip Hop' Alum Discover African Roots On New Two-Part SeriesPremiere: Papoose Gets Suited And Explains How...
