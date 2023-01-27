Read full article on original website
The Best New Music This Week: Lil Yachty, Rae Sremmurd, Chloë, and More
The last Friday of January is going out with a bang. This week, there are a lot of new music releases from both rising and established acts. Lil Yachty is back with an experimental album, Let’s Start Here, which features the standout track “drive ME crazy!” Chlöe is gearing up for the release of her debut solo album with the new single “Pray It Away.” And Rae Sremmurd have returned with their first release of the year “Sucka or Sum.” This week’s lists also includes new music from Zack Bia, Don Toliver, Midwxst, Denzel Curry, and many more.
Ice Spice Says Drake Confirmed He Wasn’t Rapping About Her on “BackOutsideBoyz”
In an interview on Ebro in the Morning, Ice Spice said she spoke with Drake and confirmed a much talked about line on “BackOutsideBoyz” wasn’t about her. At around the 13-minute mark of the internet, she said that Drizzy personally invited her to one of his recent shows at Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater. At this point Ebro Darden asked the rapper if Drake actually did take a shot at her on “BackOutsideBoyz,” and she laughed it off. “He didn’t, we spoke about it,” she said. “He said that was not about me.”
Lance Skiiiwalker Announces ‘Audiodidactic’ Album, Shares New Single and Video “Beantown”
After dropping a pair of EPs in 2021, TDE’s Lance Skiiiwalker returns with “Beantown,” the first single from his forthcoming album Audiodidactic. Alongside the release of “Beantown,” which arrives with a music video, Skiiiwalker shared his idea behind the track. “I experienced Boston once while...
The Talented Mr. Drizzy: Every Hip-Hop Persona Drake Has Put On
Rap fans have been arguing over whether Drake’s propensity to pay homage is actually obsessive cosplay since he walked out on that Apollo stage dipped in Cam’ron’s fabled pink fur. Prior to his two nights at the historic Harlem venue, he revealed in his latest video that he purchased Pharrell’s N.E.R.D. chains. There’s also the time Drake purchased a microphone allegedly signed by Push, so this has been an ongoing hobby of his apparently. Someone on Twitter said he’s collecting rap artifacts like Infinity Stones. Whatever the case, he seems to be enjoying himself these days as he’s living out his dreams while sitting on top of the game. Here we’re gonna run down a list of instances he styled himself in iconic hip-hop attire and/or collected rap artifacts, and guess whether he’s paying homage, doing cosplay, or both.
Eddie Murphy Recalls Getting Snowed in at Rick James’ Home While Recording “Party All the Time”
Eddie Murphy and Rick James’ 1985 song “Party All the Time” wasn’t only a hit, reaching the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, but also has an interesting origin story. Murphy shared the song’s backstory in a new episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. Murphy...
Watch Lil Baby Perform “California Breeze” and “Forever” on ‘SNL’
Lil Baby refuses to lose momentum. After notching multiple wins throughout 2022, the ATL native returned this week to deliver a stellar performance on Saturday Night Live. The episode, hosted by Creed III star Michael B. Jordan, marked Baby’s first time as SNL’s musical guest, but it wasn’t the first time he’s graced the stage.
Listen to Popcaan’s ‘Great Is He’ Album f/ Drake, Burna Boy, and Chronic Law
Jamaican dancehall artist Popcaan has returned with his long-awaited fifth studio album, Great Is He. His second-full-length project through Drake’s OVO Sound imprint, Great Is He sees Popcaan deliver the goods across 17 new tracks. While most of the release is a solo affair, it also features appearances from Drizzy, Burna Boy, Toni-Ann Singh, and Chronic Law. With its summery sound and uplifting melodies, it’s yet another example of how effortlessly Popcaan is able to craft some of the most infectious earworms out right now.
Natasha Lyonne on the real reason she got kicked out of boarding school
You've seen Natasha Lyonne in Orange is the New Black and Russian Doll. In her new show, Poker Face, she plays an amateur detective who's profane, smokes, drinks, and always gets her man. She's so convincing in the role that we're worried she might figure out Peter's terrible crimes before the interview is over.
AI Generator Can Turn Any Subject Into a Drake-Like Song
Can’t wait for the next Drake track to drop? This website may scratch that itch. Drayk.it is an aptly named music generator that can turn any subject into a Drizzy-inspired record. Users simply go to the site, type in a song idea, and wait about a minute for GPT-3 to create a track. If you’re having trouble coming up with a prompt, just click on the dice on the lower right corner, and the AI technology will select a topic at random.
Here are the First Week Numbers for Trippie Redd’s ‘Mansion Musik’
Trippie Redd has landed another top 5 debut. According to Billboard, Trippie Redd’s Mansion Musik debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, earning him 56,000 equivalent album units. Of that number, SEA units comprise 50,000 (equaling 68.1 million official on-demand streams), album sales comprise 5,000, and TEA units comprise 1,000.
Why Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett Felt ‘Blessed AF’ to Star In Episode 3 of ‘The Last of Us’
[Ed Note: MAJOR spoilers for The Last of Us’ third episode—“Long Long Time”—below.]. I haven’t stopped thinking about Episode 3 of HBO’s The Last of Us since I watched it. Titled after the Linda Ronstadt song of the same name, “Long Long Time,” the installment is a radical departure from the ongoing journey of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as it sidelines the leads for a majority of the runtime. Instead, it introduces and fleshes out the story of Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). Bill is a survivalist, living alone in an abandoned town after FEDRA packs and ships out the remaining townsfolk. A few years go by, and Frank wanders into town, falling into one of Bill’s traps. After Bill brings Frank inside for a warm meal and a fresh change of clothes, the two fall in love.
Fatboy Slim to release documentary about the “biggest outdoor party the UK has ever seen”
Fatboy Slim is releasing a new documentary about “the biggest outdoor party the UK has ever seen.”. The film covers Slim’s infamous 2002 Big Beach Boutique II event that was described as the “biggest outdoor party the UK has ever seen”. The free event, spread over two days, was initially planned for 40,000 people but over 250,000 turned up on Brighton beach on day two and changed the way UK events were subsequently run.
YouTuber MrBeast Sponsors Cataract Surgeries to Help 1,000 Visually Impaired People See Again
24-year-old YouTuber MrBeast has shared a new video that shows him sponsoring cataract surgeries to help 1,000 people see again. The hugely popular YouTube star, who has the fourth-most-subscribed channel on the platform, is known for his philanthropic stunts. His latest video sees him working with surgeons to help people with curable blindness from around the world. As ophthalmologist and surgeon Jeff Levenson pointed out in the video, half of people with blindness could be able to see again with a surgery that takes just ten minutes.
Eddie Murphy Says He Would Do Another ‘Shrek’ Film ‘In Two Seconds’
Eddie Murphy is open to reprising his role as Donkey in a potential Shrek 5. During an interview with Etalk, Murphy expressed his desire for Donkey to get his own spin-off. “I’d absolutely be open if they ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey,” Murphy shared. “You know, they did Puss In Boots movies. I was like, ‘They should have did a Donkey movie. Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots. I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t as funny as the Donkey.”
Jazmine Sullivan Has More Heaux Tales: The Singer Is on a Mission to “Build a Safe Space for Women”
Jazmine Sullivan is a G. She calls in from her hometown in Philly a week before the Grammys and days before the release of a deeply vulnerable podcast episode she calls “an extension of Heaux Tales.” The seasoned singer has otherwise been pretty quiet lately, but you’ll be damned if you say the girl (and the genre she represents) ain’t growing.
Fat Joe Calls Out Concertgoers Who Are Stuck to Their Cellphones
Fat Joe has some advice for concertgoers: Put down the mobile devices and enjoy yourself. The hip-hop legend explained his position via Instagram Live this week, where he stressed the importance of living in the moment, especially when it comes to events like live concerts. “We live one life …...
Crave Is Adding Seasons of Pokémon Series Along With Two Movies in Canada
Following the news that the Pokémon anime series would be wrapping up its arc with decades-old protagonist Ash Ketchum, Crave will be preserving certain moments of the classic series in Canada by adding select seasons to its streaming service along with two feature films from the franchise. The official...
Amber Rose Says She Will No Longer Date, Wants to Remain Single
Amber Rose says dating is no longer in the cards for her. The 39-year-old mother of two spoke with the Sofia With an F podcast, saying, “I want to be single for the rest of my life.” She continued, per Page Six. “I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids. I don’t want to have sex … No, ew.”
Bam Margera Introduces Himself as ‘the Britney Spears of Jackass’ at Steve-O Tour Stop
Bam Margera is out on the road with fellow Jackass alum Steve-O after recently opening up about how he “basically was pronounced dead” after suffering a series of seizures during a widely publicized hospitalization. Per TMZ, which shared footage over the weekend of a show in Salem featuring...
Annie Wersching, Actor in ‘24’ and ‘Bosch,’ Dead at 45
MAnnie Wersching, best known for her roles on Bosch and 24, has died age 45 following a two-year battle with cancer, per CNN. Wersching’s death was confirmed by her publicist Craig Schneider, who shared a statement from her husband Stephen Full. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it," he wrote. "She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall."
