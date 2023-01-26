Read full article on original website
Renters urge Oregon legislators to restore pandemic protections from eviction
Renters and tenant advocates on Monday urged Oregon lawmakers to revive some pandemic eviction protections, while critics warned that restoring those regulations would make landlords raise rent or stop leasing altogether. Senate Bill 799, discussed in the Senate Housing Committee, would postpone evictions for not paying rent for up to 60 days while tenants seek […] The post Renters urge Oregon legislators to restore pandemic protections from eviction appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kpic
Oregon lawmakers consider police reform bills
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon lawmakers tell KATU they want to improve transparency in policing. This follows the release of body camera footage showing a brutal attack by officers during a traffic stop in Memphis earlier this month. Those officers are now charged with murder in the death of 29-year-old...
oregoncapitalinsider.com
Kotek: Budget will follow $130 million request for homeless
Gov. Tina Kotek says her recommendations for the next two-year state budget will dovetail with her requests for $130 million now to help unhoused people and avert further homelessness. Both await action by the Oregon Legislature, which ends its 2023 session by June 25. She was scheduled by the legal...
Oregon bill would extend protections for renters facing eviction
SALEM, Ore. — A bill aimed at reforming Oregon's eviction system to reduce homelessness got a first committee hearing in the Oregon Legislature Monday. Senate Bill 799 would give cash-strapped tenants more time to come up with a plan before being evicted for nonpayment of rent. The legislation would...
Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms
Oregon has more miles of polluted waterways than any other state. Meanwhile, residents in Northeast Oregon are fighting for safe drinking water after decades of contamination. Our mounting water crisis is playing out against a backdrop of climate change-driven mega-drought that threatens water scarcity statewide. Legislators in Salem must see these events for what they […] The post Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
philomathnews.com
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek shares details of $130 million homelessness spending plan
Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek is asking the state Legislature to quickly spend $130 million to build 600 shelter beds, keep 9,000 families housed and help 1,200 homeless people find shelter. Kotek released the details of her plan, which she first announced during her Jan. 9 inaugural address, in a statement...
Kotek homebuilding target is ambitious, potentially costly and politically fraught, experts say
Gov. Tina Kotek’s first pledge upon taking office, to build 36,000 new Oregon homes annually, sets an ambitious target that experts say could require big spending and a willingness to wade into some of the state’s most contentious debates. It’s been nearly five decades since the state produced...
focushillsboro.com
Higher Education Experts In Oregon Advise Lawmakers To Go Beyond Data To Remove College Student Hurdles
Students from Oregon who continue their education beyond high school may appear well-prepared on paper, but many encounter difficulties in actually obtaining a degree. During a meeting this week in Salem, legislators heard it as one of the main themes from the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission. Higher Education Experts...
Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers
The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
WWEEK
Secretary of State Shemia Fagan Names Molly Woon as Permanent Elections Director
Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan filled one of her agency’s highest-profile positions Friday, naming Molly Woon, the interim elections director, to the role permanently. “Molly Woon is the perfect fit to lead the Elections Division,” Fagan said in a statement. “She has years of experience in public service...
opb.org
‘OPB Politics Now’: The Republican agenda in Oregon
Your browser does not support the audio element. This week, Republican leaders in the Oregon Senate laid out their agenda for the 2023 legislative session. On this week’s show, OPB political reporters Lauren Dake and Dirk VanderHart look at that to do list and the reality: The GOP lacks the votes to accomplish most of their priorities. But Republican lawmakers say they do have tools to slow down the advance of Democratic agenda items if the majority party does not seem willing to compromise.
Yahoo Sports
Oregon faces dire water future, state audit finds
Oregon’s system for managing water is fragmented, underfunded and uncoordinated, according to a report released Thursday by the Secretary of State’s office. Climate change, drought, overallocation of surface and groundwater, and the increasing presence of contaminants will present challenges the state is not prepared to confront, according to the report, titled “State Leadership Must Take Action to Protect Water Security for all Oregonians.”
KGW
Transition to energy-efficient homes on the docket for Oregon lawmakers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Legislators in Oregon have a lot on their plates as the new session gets underway, including top priorities like housing, homelessness and crime, to name a few. But lawmakers are also working on a new package of environmental bills aimed at an aspect of climate change...
klcc.org
Measure 114 and the Role of County Sheriffs
Tune in for this program Friday, January 27 at 3:00pm. Audio will be available here following that broadcast. Oregon on the Record spoke with local sheriffs as well as policy and legal experts about the legality and enforcement of the recently passed voter initiative Measure 114. The law would require additional permitting and training for anyone wanting to purchase a firearm and would also ban the sale of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
1ST SECURITY BANK ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF REGULATORY APPROVALS TO BUY SEVEN WASHINGTON AND OREGON BRANCHES FROM COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INCLUDES MANZANITA & TILLAMOOK BRANCHES
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. ― January 17, 2023 ― FS Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSBW, ) the parent company of 1st Security Bank of Washington (“1st Security Bank”) announced January 17, 2023 that all required regulatory approvals had been received for 1st Security to purchase seven branches from Columbia Bank, a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System, in Oregon and Washington.
focushillsboro.com
Here Is The Data Of State Workers That Are Not Actually Employed In Oregon
The COVID-19 pandemic caused a huge increase in the number of individuals working remotely, in part out of need and in part because technology had evolved to a sufficient degree to make it possible. Many employees were invited back to the workplace, or in some cases ordered back, after the worst of the epidemic had passed.
naturalresourcereport.com
$15,000 reward for wolf killer
Whoever knows the identity of the poacher who killed a collared Oregon male wolf in October could claim a $15,000 reward. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service initially offered $5,000, but the Oregon Wildlife Coalition recently added money to boost the reward to $15,000. Agencies first released news of the killing of the federally protected wolf known as OR-103 in December. The wolf, which had traveled south to California, had a paw injury and preyed on easier-to-hunt livestock while in Oregon.
Corporate cannabis giant shuts down facilities in Oregon, 2 other states
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., one of the largest cannabis companies in the U.S., announced on Jan. 26 that it plans to close a majority of its operations in Oregon, California and Colorado later this month in order to “streamline” its profits.
KXL
Tina Kotek Is Blowing Your Money Right Out Of The Gate
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek plans to flush a lot of your money into the Homeless Industrial Complex. You know: organizations that don’t actually solve the problem of people sleeping on the streets, but they know there’s a lot of money to be made. Last year, Multnomah county and...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/30 – Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect, Medford Police Respond to Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect. Victim Still In Critical Condition – Grants Pass Police Say Man Suspected...
