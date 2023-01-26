Your browser does not support the audio element. This week, Republican leaders in the Oregon Senate laid out their agenda for the 2023 legislative session. On this week’s show, OPB political reporters Lauren Dake and Dirk VanderHart look at that to do list and the reality: The GOP lacks the votes to accomplish most of their priorities. But Republican lawmakers say they do have tools to slow down the advance of Democratic agenda items if the majority party does not seem willing to compromise.

OREGON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO