The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team is looking to break a six game losing streak tonight, and it couldn’t come at a better time, as they will meet Section 8A opponent Park Rapids this evening. Crookston is 2-15 this season but the two teams met earlier in the season and the Pirates were able to edge the Panthers at the Crookston Sports Center for a 3-2 victory. The Panthers are on a tear right now winning their last seven games, bringing their record to 11-5 on the season. We will have the game on KROX Radio starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 5:30 p.m. and the drop of the puck at 6:00 p.m. from Park Rapids. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or 92.1FM in Grand Forks & East Grand Forks. You can also listen anywhere at any time by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO