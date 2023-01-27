Read full article on original website
CROOKSTON BOY’S HOCKEY TRAVEL TO PARK RAPIDS FOR ANOTHER SECTION 8A GAME – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team is looking to break a six game losing streak tonight, and it couldn’t come at a better time, as they will meet Section 8A opponent Park Rapids this evening. Crookston is 2-15 this season but the two teams met earlier in the season and the Pirates were able to edge the Panthers at the Crookston Sports Center for a 3-2 victory. The Panthers are on a tear right now winning their last seven games, bringing their record to 11-5 on the season. We will have the game on KROX Radio starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 5:30 p.m. and the drop of the puck at 6:00 p.m. from Park Rapids. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or 92.1FM in Grand Forks & East Grand Forks. You can also listen anywhere at any time by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
CROOKSTON PIRATE GIRL’S HOCKEY GOES AFTER WIN #15 TONIGHT AT DETROIT LAKES
The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team is 14-5-2 on the season and coming off a 3-1 win over Bemidji at home. The Pirates will be back in Section 8A play tonight when they play the Detroit Lakes Lakers at the Kent Freeman Arena in Detroit Lakes. The Lakers are 3-19 on the season which includes a 15-0 loss to the Pirates in Crookston. The Pirates are down to three games left of the regular season, unless they find another game to replace the Northern Lakes game they canceled a couple week ago. Game time is 7:00 PM.
RLF BOY’S HOCKEY HOSTS INTERNATIONAL FALLS THIS AFTERNOON – ON KROX
FIRST PERIOD – SECOND PERIOD –
BULLETIN BOARD-JANUARY 28, 2023
The United Way of Crookston’s Dine Out Week will be this week. Eat at your favorite Crookston restaurants, and part of your purchase will be donated to the United Way of Crookston. The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by Kiwanis 100’s and the Leo Club this week....
RLF BOY’S HOCKEY SCORES 6 UNANSWERED GOALS IN WIN OVER INTERNATIONAL FALLS
Despite being outshot 37-18, the Red Lake Falls Eagles Boy’s Hockey team scored 6 unanswered goals on their way to a 7-3 win over International Falls on Hockey Day Minnesota Saturday afternoon. FIRST PERIOD – — The first period was controlled by the Broncos as they were able to...
FERTILE PUBLIC LIBRARY HOSTING FREE NEEDLE FELTING CLASS ON TUESDAY
The Fertile Public Library will host a free needle felting class for adults and teens. This class will be held on Tuesday, January 31, at 1:00 p.m. and is offered free of charge to participants of all experience levels. Together the class will needle felt gnomes. About Lake Agassiz Regional...
CROOKSTON PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT WORKING TO WIDEN RESIDENTAL STREETS AFTER BLIZZARD
The City of Crookston announced that the Public Works Department is blading residential streets today to widen them due to the wind and snow. The city thanks the public for their patience.
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 30, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Theodore Nicholas Lyons, 23, of Waubun, for Domestic Assault. Cory Allen Hiebert, 44, of Twin Valley, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession Over a Controlled Substance. Irene Thompson, 41, of Crookston, for Theft of Services. Kathryn Marie Kramer, 49, of Fisher, for DUI. Mayra...
The car wash boom of Fargo-Moorhead
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As you drive through the streets of Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo, there’s one thing you’ll say to yourself. Man, do these guys love car washes. And they’re not the car washes Fargo’s been familiar with, as locations for Silver Star, Zip’s and Tommy’s Express...
BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FROM MIDNIGHT TO NOON ON FRIDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Blizzard warning for northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. The warning includes the Minnesota cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, and Argyle. The North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland.
Fargo zoning ordinance prevents man from continuing auto repair business after 42 years
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A Fargo business owner used to be able to run his auto repair shop on his property despite it being in a residential area. Since he sold the property, the city says he needs to stop running his business in March. “I was told that...
Name of pedestrian killed by a train near Detroit Lakes is released
(Becker County, MN)--Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian killed by a train near Detroit Lakes on Monday. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, Ryan Goroski, 41, was struck and killed by by an eastbound train, west of 230th Avenue, between Audubon and Detroit Lakes. The Ramsey County...
Fargo native sent home before rose ceremony in premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo native made her short-lived appearance on ABC’s “The Bachelor” Monday night. Madison Johnson, 26, was sent home during the season 27 premiere before the rose ceremony, along with 10 other women. Johnson played to her Fargo roots from the...
Detroit Lakes JCPenney to close, new tenant in the works
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The JC Penney in Detroit Lakes will be closing its doors for good this spring. Jim Buus, who is part of the buildings ownership group, says JCP had been operating at 925 Washington Avenue in Detroit Lakes since the 1960′s. Buus says, in the last two years JCP has gone through bankruptcy, been acquired by new ownership and closed more than 200 stores including four in MN.
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
In Fargo – Just When You Think You’ve Heard It All…
Where in the world do I begin with this true story... ...before I do though, you ever wonder where Netflix gets its mini-documentary ideas? Well, this little riveting piece of news from Fargo, North Dakota would be IMPOSSIBLE to make up. Imagine this scenario, there you are in downtown Fargo, just finished dinner and you are getting into your car on a routine Tuesday evening. Then out of nowhere, you see a topless young woman running between 6th Avenue and 7th Street North. Police were able to arrest her but not before some bizarre activity from the suspect. The details will make people laugh and wonder out loud how someone can display such strange behavior, but to me, it's pretty obvious.
Man who died after being struck by train is identified
Authorities have identified a man who was killed when he was struck by a train early Monday morning. The Becker County Sheriff's Office says Ryan Goroski, 41, of Audubon, Minnesota, was struck by an eastbound BNSF train west of 230th Avenue, between Audubon and Detroit Lakes at 1:36 a.m. Emergency...
Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer. Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22...
Charges: Teen hid inside vehicle trunk after shooting man at compost site
A Moorhead teenager is accused of critically injuring a 44-year-old man in a shooting at Montissippi Park in Monticello earlier this month. Prosecutors in Wright County charged Dillon L. Tilbury, 18, with 2nd-degree attempted murder and 1st-degree assault in connection with Jan. 16 shooting at the entrance of the park's compost site.
