Crookston, MN

kroxam.com

CROOKSTON BOY’S HOCKEY TRAVEL TO PARK RAPIDS FOR ANOTHER SECTION 8A GAME – ON KROX

The Crookston Pirate Boy’s Hockey team is looking to break a six game losing streak tonight, and it couldn’t come at a better time, as they will meet Section 8A opponent Park Rapids this evening. Crookston is 2-15 this season but the two teams met earlier in the season and the Pirates were able to edge the Panthers at the Crookston Sports Center for a 3-2 victory. The Panthers are on a tear right now winning their last seven games, bringing their record to 11-5 on the season. We will have the game on KROX Radio starting with the RiverView Health pregame show at 5:30 p.m. and the drop of the puck at 6:00 p.m. from Park Rapids. You can listen on 1260AM/105.7FM, or 92.1FM in Grand Forks & East Grand Forks. You can also listen anywhere at any time by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON PIRATE GIRL’S HOCKEY GOES AFTER WIN #15 TONIGHT AT DETROIT LAKES

The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Hockey team is 14-5-2 on the season and coming off a 3-1 win over Bemidji at home. The Pirates will be back in Section 8A play tonight when they play the Detroit Lakes Lakers at the Kent Freeman Arena in Detroit Lakes. The Lakers are 3-19 on the season which includes a 15-0 loss to the Pirates in Crookston. The Pirates are down to three games left of the regular season, unless they find another game to replace the Northern Lakes game they canceled a couple week ago. Game time is 7:00 PM.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kroxam.com

BULLETIN BOARD-JANUARY 28, 2023

The United Way of Crookston’s Dine Out Week will be this week. Eat at your favorite Crookston restaurants, and part of your purchase will be donated to the United Way of Crookston. The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by Kiwanis 100’s and the Leo Club this week....
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

FERTILE PUBLIC LIBRARY HOSTING FREE NEEDLE FELTING CLASS ON TUESDAY

The Fertile Public Library will host a free needle felting class for adults and teens. This class will be held on Tuesday, January 31, at 1:00 p.m. and is offered free of charge to participants of all experience levels. Together the class will needle felt gnomes. About Lake Agassiz Regional...
FERTILE, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 30, 2023

The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Theodore Nicholas Lyons, 23, of Waubun, for Domestic Assault. Cory Allen Hiebert, 44, of Twin Valley, for 5th-Degree Drug Possession Over a Controlled Substance. Irene Thompson, 41, of Crookston, for Theft of Services. Kathryn Marie Kramer, 49, of Fisher, for DUI. Mayra...
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

The car wash boom of Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - As you drive through the streets of Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo, there’s one thing you’ll say to yourself. Man, do these guys love car washes. And they’re not the car washes Fargo’s been familiar with, as locations for Silver Star, Zip’s and Tommy’s Express...
FARGO, ND
kroxam.com

BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FROM MIDNIGHT TO NOON ON FRIDAY

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Blizzard warning for northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. The warning includes the Minnesota cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, and Argyle. The North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland.
GRAND FORKS, ND
voiceofalexandria.com

Name of pedestrian killed by a train near Detroit Lakes is released

(Becker County, MN)--Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian killed by a train near Detroit Lakes on Monday. According to the Becker County Sheriff's Office, Ryan Goroski, 41, was struck and killed by by an eastbound train, west of 230th Avenue, between Audubon and Detroit Lakes. The Ramsey County...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Detroit Lakes JCPenney to close, new tenant in the works

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The JC Penney in Detroit Lakes will be closing its doors for good this spring. Jim Buus, who is part of the buildings ownership group, says JCP had been operating at 925 Washington Avenue in Detroit Lakes since the 1960′s. Buus says, in the last two years JCP has gone through bankruptcy, been acquired by new ownership and closed more than 200 stores including four in MN.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA

HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
HILLSBORO, ND
Hot 97-5

In Fargo – Just When You Think You’ve Heard It All…

Where in the world do I begin with this true story... ...before I do though, you ever wonder where Netflix gets its mini-documentary ideas? Well, this little riveting piece of news from Fargo, North Dakota would be IMPOSSIBLE to make up. Imagine this scenario, there you are in downtown Fargo, just finished dinner and you are getting into your car on a routine Tuesday evening. Then out of nowhere, you see a topless young woman running between 6th Avenue and 7th Street North. Police were able to arrest her but not before some bizarre activity from the suspect. The details will make people laugh and wonder out loud how someone can display such strange behavior, but to me, it's pretty obvious.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer. Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22...
FARGO, ND

