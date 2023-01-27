Read full article on original website
Kearney fifth grader earns finalist position in essay contest
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney Public Schools fifth grader, Riley Week, is in the state’s top ten finalists of the Fifth Grade Essay Contest “What My Mother Means to Me.”. Each year American Mothers, Inc., a non-profit organization that has honored outstanding mothers across the United States since...
3 kids taken in Nebraska carjacking found with frostbite
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Three young children were being treated for frostbite in Nebraska Sunday after police said two suspects stole an SUV while they were inside. A 5-year-old, 1-year-old and 7-month-old were found with suspected hypothermia and frostbite after authorities say the carjackers were arrested with the SUV. The children were not in the SUV when the suspects were arrested. Two children were found in another vehicle that had been reported stolen and the infant was found on the front porch of a farmhouse. Grand Island Police said a man had reported around 3 a.m. Sunday that his 2012 Chevrolet Traverse has been stolen with his three children inside. It was around 0 degrees at the time.
Feb. 8 presentation focuses on the history of arts and culture in Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Brown Bag Lecture Series will present “The History of Arts and Culture in Kearney” on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The event is hosted by the UNK Department of History. For 150 years, the residents of Kearney have fostered a vibrant arts and cultural scene....
Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island has been destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. The home is the residence of Tom Edwards, the owner of Tommy’s Family Restaurant.
Alberts’ wrestling success ‘a big change’ for GICC
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - At Grand Island Central Catholic, the wrestling program is on the rise. “They want to push and they want to bring Central Catholic wrestling back to where it was,” GICC wrestling coach Zach Schroder said. The Crusaders have seen a fast increase in interest...
Grand Island Casino sees early success
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s been one month since the Grand Island Casino opened up, and it’s already making quite the impression on the community. In just five day of business in December, it contributed over $97,000 to the state with more than $12,000 of that heading to the city and county.
Three children rescued after kidnapping in northeast Grand Island
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police rescued three children after they were kidnapped during a car theft on Sunday. According to officials, a Grand Island man reported his 2012 Chevy Traverse stolen from the 1400 Block of North Wheeler at 3 a.m. The man’s three children, ages five, one, and seven months, were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.
Former Grand Island superintendent hired in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The superintendent Grand Island Public Schools who resigned her position earlier this month has been appointed to lead the Cedar Rapids Community School District after a unanimous vote at Thursday’s board meeting. Cedar Rapids TV station KRCG reported that Dr. Tawana Grover will take...
Minden girls basketball upsets Gothenburg to win SWC title
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Minden girls basketball took on top-seed Gothenburg in the championship game of the Southwest Conference Tournament Saturday. The Whippets narrowly beat the Swedes 54-51 to claim the title. Minden is the first SWC champion not named Broken Bow in the last five years. Watch...
Kearney boys basketball fights past Lincoln North Star
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney boys basketball team traveled to Lincoln to take on Lincoln North Star. In the end, the the Bearcats win it by 5, 56-51. See embedded video for highlights.
Centura boys basketball crusades past Ravenna by one
RAVENNA, Neb. (KSNB) - Ravenna hosted Centura for a Friday night showdown. The two teams were neck and neck the entire game, with the Centurions coming out victorious 41-40. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Crypto needs cheap energy. It found a whole bunch in Nebraska.
KEARNEY, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) - On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the metal boxes are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of them, solving complicated math equations ‘round the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a...
No. 13 UNK women’s basketball blows out Missouri Western
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Redshirt junior reserve wing Meg Burns scored a career-high 15 points and No. 13/19 Nebraska Kearney sunk 15 threes to demolish No. 26/30 Missouri Western State, 91-55, Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (20-3, 13-2) reach the 20-win mark for the...
Ravenna girls basketball pounds Centura into second loss
RAVENNA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Local4 5th Quarter Game of the Week was between two teams with two combined losses. Ravenna welcoming in Centura to a packed high school gym Friday. The Centurions put up a fight late but it wasn’t enough, the Bluejays win 53-40. Watch the embedded...
Osceola man to get 2nd competency hearing in Adams County case
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors want a second opinion on whether a man involved in a September shooting incident with Hastings Police is ready to stand trial. Anthony Mattison, 34, is charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
UNK men’s basketball snaps 5-game losing streak in win over Missouri Western
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Super senior forward Darrian Nebeker scored a game-high 23 points and senior forward Winston Cook added 20 off the bench to help Nebraska Kearney beat Missouri Western State, 85-75, Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (4-16, 2-12) pick up its second...
Nebraska man gets 15 years in prison on meth charge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Geneva man will spend over a decade in prison on a meth charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Kurt Heckenliable, 51, was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture containing meth.
Vintage snowmobile show takes place in Kearney Feb 4th
According to organizers the event has witnessed significant growth every year and draws a strong audience from Almaguin Highlands, Muskoka, and well beyond. Event host Rob Rickward stated, “we are delighted to be hosting our 11th annual show, unfortunately, due to COVID-19 we had to pause the event the last two seasons… The interest level for this year has been huge with customers, suppliers, sponsors, and the core vintage snowmobile enthusiast. We had no idea over 11 years ago how big this event would become, Kearney has truly embraced the event.”
Geneva man to federal prison on meth conviction
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A motorcycle accident leads to federal prison for a Geneva man. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Kurt D. Heckenliable, 51, was sentenced Friday in federal court in Lincoln. U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Heckenliable to 180 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and 50 grams or more actual methamphetamine. Heckenliable got the 15-year mandatory minimum sentence because of a prior conviction for delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in York County District Court. Once his prison sentence is over, he’ll be on probation for another 10 years.
72-year-old man fatally injured in two-vehicle crash north of Kearney
A man from Ravenna was fatally injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash about half a mile east of Litchfield. The crash occurred before 10:55 a.m. An eastbound Ford F-250 pickup driven by R Roger Woolsey, 70, of Mason City collided with a Mazda B3000 pickup driven by Fred Nelson, 72, of Ravenna, on Nebraska 2. The Mazda had entered the highway from a gas station, Sherman County Sheriff Michael Jepsen said.
