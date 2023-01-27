Read full article on original website
7 of Our Favorite Restaurant in Pigeon Forge TNEast Coast TravelerPigeon Forge, TN
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
Knoxville church opens food market giving free groceries to people
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Forward Church in Knoxville opened its first Forward Market, providing free groceries to more than 160 people in need. Jessica Florea, the founder of Forward Market, said it partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank and other nonprofit organizations to make it possible for the community to get the food.
Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (1/29 – 2/7/2023
If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
Knoxville comic shop giving free copies of Maus to public
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. It has been a year since the McMinn County School Board made the decision to ban the graphic novel, Maus. Following the ban, a Knoxville Comic book shop decided to give away free copies of the book.
10 pounds of Lo mein tossed during inspection at Dandridge restaurant
The cafe with the low inspection score is in Jefferson County. There were several critical violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness.
Knoxville woman battles realty company in eviction dispute
One particular rental company is in hot water after several Knoxville residents say the company has failed to comply with federal regulations.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Jan. 27-29
As we navigate through the different temperature changes throughout January, take some time to participate in free events in East Tennessee.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Dollywood hires hundreds of new employees
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, hundreds of people went to a hiring event at Sevier County High School to work for one of Dolly Parton’s properties. The mass hiring event was for the 2023 season. Applicants must be at least 14 years old to apply. Kelly Ayers, the...
Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
Family faces rental issues in Knoxville
News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. 10 a.m. Newscast – January...
This Is Tennessee's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
Camera catches theft at Great Smokies Flea Market
Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News the department is aware that speeding is an issue on Magnolia Avenue. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Looking for a new breakfast recipe? Here’s a great way to start the day.
Free legal advice is at your service in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are needing expert advice and do not know where to turn, look no further. Legal Aid of East Tennessee provides civil-legal defense and representation to those who might need these services more than other including the senior community, victims of domestic violence, and more.
University Liquors moving out
University Liquors is moving out of its space on the Cumberland Strip. Developers purchased the building to build new student housing.
New housing helping dozens go from ‘expecting to die on the streets’ to fresh start
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Volunteer Ministry Center officially welcomed its first neighbors into its long-awaited permanent housing development in early January. Caswell Manor tenant James Olsen was on week two of living in his 600-square-foot, fully-furnished apartment. “Rags to riches is the way to describe it,” Olsen said. It...
One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
Local physicians compete against each other in music contest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Get ready to see your physician rock n’ roll. On Saturday, January 28, 2023 the 17th annual Doc Rock competition will be held at The Concourse. The Knoxville Academy of Medical Alliance (KAMA) has put on this fun event to raise awareness and support local health organizations that help the East Tennessee community. Tickets are still on sale now.
DIVING DEEPER: Johnny Shane Brown breakdown
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — At the beginning of 2022, 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown of Rogersville, Tennessee was held in the Sullivan County Correctional Facility on charges of domestic assault, aggravated stalking, and harassment. Other charges include, failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, and violation of...
Snow Watch: When will it, or will it at all?
The weather-related question that I get asked more than any other these days, especially by teachers, is: “Will it EVER snow?”. It has been an extremely snowless winter thus far. Officially, the National Weather Service has recorded 2.0 inches of snow in Oneida. That’s low for any year in Oneida, but it’s especially low given the relatively snowy winters we’ve had the past few years. On top of that, it’s been a warm winter. While December came in right at normal, thanks to that deep freeze we experienced at Christmas, January has been almost eight degrees above normal. In fact, January 2023 currently ranks as the fourth-warmest January on record in Oneida.
Preventing Vehicle Crashes in Oak Ridge
Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is a city in Anderson and Roane counties in the eastern part of the United States. It is situated about 25 miles west of downtown Knoxville. The city has a rich history, having played an essential role in developing technology that ended WWII. Today, Oak Ridge is the “Secret City” with many stories to share.
