ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Knoxville church opens food market giving free groceries to people

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Forward Church in Knoxville opened its first Forward Market, providing free groceries to more than 160 people in need. Jessica Florea, the founder of Forward Market, said it partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank and other nonprofit organizations to make it possible for the community to get the food.
KNOXVILLE, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (1/29 – 2/7/2023

If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville comic shop giving free copies of Maus to public

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. It has been a year since the McMinn County School Board made the decision to ban the graphic novel, Maus. Following the ban, a Knoxville Comic book shop decided to give away free copies of the book.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Dollywood hires hundreds of new employees

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, hundreds of people went to a hiring event at Sevier County High School to work for one of Dolly Parton’s properties. The mass hiring event was for the 2023 season. Applicants must be at least 14 years old to apply. Kelly Ayers, the...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville Powerball player wins $50K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winner, winner! One Knoxville Powerball player won thousands on a ticket Saturday night, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation. The individual matched four of five balls plus the Powerball on Jan. 28 to get the base prize of $50,000. The ticket was purchased at Kroger, 4918 Kingston Pike in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Family faces rental issues in Knoxville

News Weather Living East TN Sports 🔴 Watch Community Jobs About Us. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. In Knoxville, several people have reached out to WATE regarding issues with a certain rental company. 10 a.m. Newscast – January...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Camera catches theft at Great Smokies Flea Market

Police place speed trailer along East Magnolia Ave following deadly crash. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News the department is aware that speeding is an issue on Magnolia Avenue. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Looking for a new breakfast recipe? Here’s a great way to start the day.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Free legal advice is at your service in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you are needing expert advice and do not know where to turn, look no further. Legal Aid of East Tennessee provides civil-legal defense and representation to those who might need these services more than other including the senior community, victims of domestic violence, and more.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

University Liquors moving out

University Liquors is moving out of its space on the Cumberland Strip. Developers purchased the building to build new student housing.
wvlt.tv

One East Tenn. church responsible for feeding hundreds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The church and food pantry started out feeding 50-60 families every week, now that has grown to them providing hot meals and groceries to around 300 families every Friday at noon. The total amount is around 750 people, this equates to six to seven thousand pounds of food weekly.
HARRIMAN, TN
WATE

Local physicians compete against each other in music contest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Get ready to see your physician rock n’ roll. On Saturday, January 28, 2023 the 17th annual Doc Rock competition will be held at The Concourse. The Knoxville Academy of Medical Alliance (KAMA) has put on this fun event to raise awareness and support local health organizations that help the East Tennessee community. Tickets are still on sale now.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

DIVING DEEPER: Johnny Shane Brown breakdown

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — At the beginning of 2022, 51-year-old Johnny Shane Brown of Rogersville, Tennessee was held in the Sullivan County Correctional Facility on charges of domestic assault, aggravated stalking, and harassment. Other charges include, failure to appear, driving on suspended or revoked license, harassment, and violation of...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
indherald.com

Snow Watch: When will it, or will it at all?

The weather-related question that I get asked more than any other these days, especially by teachers, is: “Will it EVER snow?”. It has been an extremely snowless winter thus far. Officially, the National Weather Service has recorded 2.0 inches of snow in Oneida. That’s low for any year in Oneida, but it’s especially low given the relatively snowy winters we’ve had the past few years. On top of that, it’s been a warm winter. While December came in right at normal, thanks to that deep freeze we experienced at Christmas, January has been almost eight degrees above normal. In fact, January 2023 currently ranks as the fourth-warmest January on record in Oneida.
ONEIDA, TN
bbbtv12.com

Preventing Vehicle Crashes in Oak Ridge

Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is a city in Anderson and Roane counties in the eastern part of the United States. It is situated about 25 miles west of downtown Knoxville. The city has a rich history, having played an essential role in developing technology that ended WWII. Today, Oak Ridge is the “Secret City” with many stories to share.
OAK RIDGE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy