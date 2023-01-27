ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

MPD: $70K worth of merchandise stolen from East Memphis business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a business burglary that happened on Friday. The burglary happened on Park Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they saw several vehicles leaving the parking lot. The officer discovered broken glass at the store and several items were found in...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis women’s basketball team falls to #25 USF 67-62

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis women’s basketball team lost at home to #25 USF 67-62 on Saturday. The Tigers drop to 4-4 in AAC play. The Bulls took a double-digit lead to halftime and increased it to as much as 14 in the fourth quarter before the Tigers made a late surge to cut the advantage down to five with about 90 seconds left. However, a late USF bucket and a pair of free throws would seal the win.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City Watch: Police searching for 64-year old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch Alert has been issued for 64-year old Leslie Edwards. According to police, Edwards is wheelchair bound and has a massive wound that needs constant care. Edwards is described as 5′8 and weighs 190 lbs., with a bald head. If seen, please contact...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

SCORPION Unit inactive, Memphis mayor says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says that the Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit has been inactive since the death of Tyre Nichols, according to a statement issued Friday afternoon. Formed in 2021, the SCORPION Unit is a 50-officer unit that was created to address violent crimes...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tipton County shooting leaves one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A juvenile is injured after a shooting in Tipton County Saturday night. The shooting happened on the block of Sanford Road. Police were advised that the victims were targeted as they walked to their vehicle from the home. Multiple suspects began shooting from the roadway at and...
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Woman dead after hit-and-run in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman dead on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the hit-and-run at 2:55 p.m. at South Third Street where a female pedestrian was struck. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition where...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

A start to healing, honoring Tyre Nichols’ life

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of 11 black actors are using their craft to bring healing as Memphis continues to mourn the death of Tyre Nichols. “As soon as a wound happens healing starts,” said C.J. Thomas who’s part of the musical. “I think that’s what we as a community are doing right now. As tragic and as sad as it is, it’s bringing us all together.”
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tyre Nichols’ family receives over $1M in donations on GoFundMe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tyre Nichol’s mother created a GoFundMe account on Jan. 27 for his memorial service. In two days 30.2K people donated to the family giving $1,170,500 in donations. RowVaughn Wells, Tyre’s mother, asks for support on the GoFundMe site. “This fundraiser will help cover the...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Funeral arrangments set for Dr. Champion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The funeral arrangements have been set for beloved Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles A. Champion who passed away at the age of 92. Dr. Champion was the first black pharmacist to work in a Memphis hospital in the 1960s. The lie in repose will be held on...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tyre Nichols: Sixth MPD officer relieved of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another MPD officer involved in the Tyre Nichols investigation was relieved of duty. According to Memphis Police Department, officer Preston Hemphill was suspended on Jan 15. Unlike Hemphill, five other former officers involved were taken into custody on Jan 26. Criminal Defense Attorney Lee Gerald is...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman critical after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday morning in a Frayser neighborhood, police say. At 3:23 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call from Denver Street. One shooting victim was found and transported to Methodist North Hospital in critical condition. Police say...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Suspects wanted for GameStop burglary, vandalism

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a business burglary that happened on Friday night, according to police. Officers responded to the burglary at 10:56 p.m. at Game Stop on Park Avenue. Police say officers arrived on the scene and noticed the front door open and glass shattered...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Protestors rally in support of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several protests were organized Saturday in the wake of the release of Tyre Nichols’ fatal traffic stop footage. Many who marched along the I-55 bridge Friday night reappeared for Saturday afternoon’s demonstration Downtown. The protest lasted about an hour and included about 50 people.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: Suspects wanted in multiple business burglaries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating multiple business vandalism incidents from Friday and Saturday, according to police. Officers responded to a burglary at 8:40 p.m. on Friday night at City Gear on 2926 Lamar Avenue. Police say officers patrolled the area when they saw several vehicles parked...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy