MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis women’s basketball team lost at home to #25 USF 67-62 on Saturday. The Tigers drop to 4-4 in AAC play. The Bulls took a double-digit lead to halftime and increased it to as much as 14 in the fourth quarter before the Tigers made a late surge to cut the advantage down to five with about 90 seconds left. However, a late USF bucket and a pair of free throws would seal the win.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO