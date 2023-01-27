Read full article on original website
Police in Memphis disbanded the scorpion team when one of its members was found dead; Opinion.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols - live: Trump condemns "terrible" murder as parents prepare to attend Biden's State of the Union addressSherif SaadMemphis, TN
The SCORPION unit, whose members are accused of killing Tyre Nichols, was disbanded by Memphis policeJoseph GodwinMemphis, TN
Lisa Marie Presley's LifemaltaMemphis, TN
Skateboarding Community Mourns Loss of Tyre Nichols with Viral VideoSara IrshadMemphis, TN
actionnews5.com
Ahead of holding funeral for Tyre Nichols, Memphis church calls on elected officials to act
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Mississippi Blvd. Christian Church held a service Sunday titled, “Tyre Deserves Answers.”. “What did I do,” repeated Dr. J Lawrence Turner, pastor of Mississippi Blvd. to Action News 5. “He kept asking that over and over again.”. “You need answers to heal,” Pastor Turner...
actionnews5.com
MPD: $70K worth of merchandise stolen from East Memphis business
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a business burglary that happened on Friday. The burglary happened on Park Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they saw several vehicles leaving the parking lot. The officer discovered broken glass at the store and several items were found in...
actionnews5.com
Memphis women’s basketball team falls to #25 USF 67-62
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis women’s basketball team lost at home to #25 USF 67-62 on Saturday. The Tigers drop to 4-4 in AAC play. The Bulls took a double-digit lead to halftime and increased it to as much as 14 in the fourth quarter before the Tigers made a late surge to cut the advantage down to five with about 90 seconds left. However, a late USF bucket and a pair of free throws would seal the win.
actionnews5.com
City Watch: Police searching for 64-year old
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch Alert has been issued for 64-year old Leslie Edwards. According to police, Edwards is wheelchair bound and has a massive wound that needs constant care. Edwards is described as 5′8 and weighs 190 lbs., with a bald head. If seen, please contact...
actionnews5.com
SCORPION Unit inactive, Memphis mayor says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says that the Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit has been inactive since the death of Tyre Nichols, according to a statement issued Friday afternoon. Formed in 2021, the SCORPION Unit is a 50-officer unit that was created to address violent crimes...
actionnews5.com
Tipton County shooting leaves one injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A juvenile is injured after a shooting in Tipton County Saturday night. The shooting happened on the block of Sanford Road. Police were advised that the victims were targeted as they walked to their vehicle from the home. Multiple suspects began shooting from the roadway at and...
actionnews5.com
2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
actionnews5.com
MPD: Woman dead after hit-and-run in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman dead on Saturday afternoon, according to police. Officers responded to the hit-and-run at 2:55 p.m. at South Third Street where a female pedestrian was struck. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition where...
actionnews5.com
MPD decides to permanently deactivate SCORPION Unit; protestors react to news
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers assigned to the SCORPION Unit (Street Crimes Operations to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods) met with Chief C.J Davis on how to move forward for the department after the death of Tyre Nichols and it was decided that it was best to permanently deactivate the unit.
actionnews5.com
A start to healing, honoring Tyre Nichols’ life
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of 11 black actors are using their craft to bring healing as Memphis continues to mourn the death of Tyre Nichols. “As soon as a wound happens healing starts,” said C.J. Thomas who’s part of the musical. “I think that’s what we as a community are doing right now. As tragic and as sad as it is, it’s bringing us all together.”
actionnews5.com
Tyre Nichols’ family receives over $1M in donations on GoFundMe
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tyre Nichol’s mother created a GoFundMe account on Jan. 27 for his memorial service. In two days 30.2K people donated to the family giving $1,170,500 in donations. RowVaughn Wells, Tyre’s mother, asks for support on the GoFundMe site. “This fundraiser will help cover the...
actionnews5.com
Funeral arrangments set for Dr. Champion
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The funeral arrangements have been set for beloved Memphis pharmacist Dr. Charles A. Champion who passed away at the age of 92. Dr. Champion was the first black pharmacist to work in a Memphis hospital in the 1960s. The lie in repose will be held on...
actionnews5.com
Tyre Nichols: Sixth MPD officer relieved of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Another MPD officer involved in the Tyre Nichols investigation was relieved of duty. According to Memphis Police Department, officer Preston Hemphill was suspended on Jan 15. Unlike Hemphill, five other former officers involved were taken into custody on Jan 26. Criminal Defense Attorney Lee Gerald is...
actionnews5.com
Woman critical after shooting in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in critical condition after a shooting on Sunday morning in a Frayser neighborhood, police say. At 3:23 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call from Denver Street. One shooting victim was found and transported to Methodist North Hospital in critical condition. Police say...
actionnews5.com
MPD: Suspects wanted for GameStop burglary, vandalism
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a business burglary that happened on Friday night, according to police. Officers responded to the burglary at 10:56 p.m. at Game Stop on Park Avenue. Police say officers arrived on the scene and noticed the front door open and glass shattered...
actionnews5.com
Protestors rally in support of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several protests were organized Saturday in the wake of the release of Tyre Nichols’ fatal traffic stop footage. Many who marched along the I-55 bridge Friday night reappeared for Saturday afternoon’s demonstration Downtown. The protest lasted about an hour and included about 50 people.
actionnews5.com
Tennessee lawmakers consider legislation to prevent fired officers from moving to other departments
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People across the world are reacting to the deadly traffic stop involving Memphis police and Tyre Nichols. State representatives say legislation is already in the works for change. Reps. Towns, John Clemmons, and G.A. Hardaway say Nichols’ death should never have happened. “Somebody should have...
actionnews5.com
MPD: Suspects wanted in multiple business burglaries
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating multiple business vandalism incidents from Friday and Saturday, according to police. Officers responded to a burglary at 8:40 p.m. on Friday night at City Gear on 2926 Lamar Avenue. Police say officers patrolled the area when they saw several vehicles parked...
actionnews5.com
Retired SCSO officer shares importance of understanding mental health in law enforcement
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A long-time Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy shares the importance of understanding the mental health of law enforcement officers. Over two decades in law enforcement and a master’s degree in Criminal Justice, Mary Evans says she’s seen the best and worst of officers. The...
actionnews5.com
Tyre Nichols: Attorney of 1 former MPD officer ‘urges public to use caution in judging actions’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After reviewing the video for the first time, attorney Blake Ballin released a statement on behalf of one of the former Memphis Police Department officers. With the focus on Desmond Mills’ actions in the video, the attorney says some questions are still at hand. Blake...
