ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Microsoft and ArcelorMittal Back MIT Spinout Trying to Green the $1.6 Trillion Steel Industry

By Catherine Clifford,CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Renault Slashes Nissan Stake as the Automakers Overhaul Their Decades-Long Alliance

Automobile giants Renault and Nissan have agreed a sweeping restructure of their decades-long alliance, in place since 1999. As part of the overhaul, Renault will transfer 28.4% of Nissan shares into a French trust. Automobile giants Renault and Nissan on Monday agreed to restructure their decades-long alliance, in a move...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ford and General Motors Enter a New Phase of Uncertainty on Prices and Demand

DETROIT – Let's talk about pricing power. At least, General Motors and Ford Motor likely will be doing that this week as they report fourth-quarter results and 2023 guidance, with Wall Street watching for signs of weakening consumer demand and a tougher pricing landscape. Either issue would mean lower...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Op-Ed: Keep an Eye on Medical Technology and Alternative Energy Sectors

There is pent-up post-pandemic demand for medical technology, which bodes well for the sector's stocks, says Andrew Graham, founder and managing partner of Jackson Square Capital. Investors should also watch the alternative energy field, as more governments commit funds. The usual go-to for investors seeking safety — consumer staples —...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Folding IPad Will Launch in 2024, Top Apple Analyst Kuo Says

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he thinks the company will launch a foldable iPad with a carbon fiber kickstand in 2024. Kuo's prediction matches an October report from CCS Insight, which said it expects Apple to launch a foldable iPad instead of a foldable iPhone. Apple will slow the pace...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Europe's Crackdown on Big Tech Omitted TikTok — But Now That's Set to Change

Unlike its larger American peers, TikTok hasn't faced the kinds of mega fines or legal penalties that Google, Facebook-owner Meta or Amazon have in the EU over the years. TikTok has stayed out of regulatory scrutiny partly because it's kept out of the crosshairs of commercial interests in Europe. That...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Uber's CEO Almost Said No to the Job—Then Spotify's CEO Convinced Him to Take It

When Uber first approached now-CEO Dara Khosrowshahi about leading the company, he ignored the call. It was 2017, and the rideshare app was going through a "historically difficult time," Khosrowshahi told LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky in a recent interview. Uber was facing a litany of problems, including sexual harassment allegations, an FBI probe and a slew of firings related to a workplace culture investigation, just to name a few.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Amazon to Start Charging Delivery Fees on Fresh Grocery Orders Under $150

Amazon will start charging delivery fees on Fresh grocery orders that are under $150, beginning Feb. 28. Fresh grocery delivery is only available to Amazon Prime members who pay $139 a year to participate in the program. The e-retailer said it is adding fees to some orders so that it...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Op-Ed: Salesforce Appoints ValueAct's Morfit to Its Board and a Proxy Fight May Loom Ahead

Company: Salesforce (CRM) Business: Salesforce is a global leader in customer relationship management ("CRM") technology that brings companies and their customers together. It was founded in 1999 and is a pioneer in the cloud software space. It started as a tool to help sales teams to increase their productivity while also improving the end customer experience. Over the last 20 years, they have expanded into other areas to help companies connect with and better serve customers, including Sales Cloud, Marketing & Commerce Cloud, Platform & Other, Integration Cloud, Analytics Cloud and Service Cloud.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tesla Just Had Its Best Week Since May 2013

Tesla shares surged 33% this week, marking their best weekly performance since May 2013. CEO Elon Musk said earlier this week the company was on target to potentially produce 2 million vehicles in 2023. The rebound followed a six-month period in which Tesla shares declined more than 40%. Tesla shares...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stock Futures Fall Slightly Ahead of Busy Week of Earnings, Fed Meeting

Stock futures were modestly lower on Sunday evening as investors geared up for a week of key corporate earnings and a possible interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 56 points, or about 0.2%. S&P 500 futures ticked down 0.2%, and Nasdaq 100 futures edged lower by 0.2%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy