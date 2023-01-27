ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts, Rhode Island men convicted in violent kidnapping tied to drug trafficking from Cape Cod to Rhode Island

BOSTON – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 39-year-old Anthony Basilici of Pawtucket, R.I....
PAWTUCKET, RI
WCVB

This Massachusetts taqueria made Yelp's list of Top 100 restaurants of 2023

WALTHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts restaurant landed itself onYelp’s list of the top 100 restaurants in the country for 2023. Yelp came up with the 100 best by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, the site ranked each by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors.
WALTHAM, MA
YourArlington

Select Board meetings to go hybrid Feb. 6

Select Board meetings will welcome in-person participants beginning Feb. 6, Chair Lenard Diggins, has told YourArlington. Going forward, meetings will be hybrid, allowing residents to participate in person or via Zoom. "People at this point know what the risks are," said Diggins at the Jan. 23 meeting, raising concerns about...
YourArlington

Career educator announces School Committee run

Jill Krajewski, who has taken out papers for School Committee, announces her candidacy:. As a career educator, I have sought opportunities to influence educational policy and decision making without leaving what I love doing every day, working with children. As a science teacher, I have an interest in making sure that decisions are data-based.
ARLINGTON, MA
nerej.com

Waldman Associates finalizes leases with two tenants at the Walpole Mall

Walpole, MA Dan Waldman of Waldman Associates said that the Walpole Mall has added Duck Donuts, a popular southern donut shop, to its tenant roster. Waldman represented the landlord and Josh Kulak of CBRE represented Duck Donuts. This will be Duck Donuts first location in the Boston area and the franchisee is expected to open additional units in the future.
WALPOLE, MA
Ted Rivers

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Boston

Boston, Massachusetts, is a bustling city known for its rich history, world-class universities, and thriving economy. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its diverse neighborhoods, excellent job opportunities, and abundance of cultural and recreational activities.
BOSTON, MA
nerej.com

Simon Property Group’s Burlington Mall’s consistent growth exceeds expectations in 2022

Burlington, MA Simon Property Group’s Burlington Mall, one of northwest suburban Boston’s premier shopping center, has opened 33 new stores in 2022 and looks forward to 2023 with four new store openings already planned for Q1. Tenants range from traditional retail to experiential dining, and reflect the shopping center’s ability to meet and exceed consumer needs. The mall acts not only as a shopping and dining destination, but also a community gathering space.
BURLINGTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Woman found after search in two towns

HAMILTON and IPSWICH — An Ipswich woman suffering from dementia was found wandering along the railroad tracks after a search Sunday. The dispatcher radioed around 10:30 a.m. that a man had come into the station expressing concern about an elderly relative who was not at home. Police first checked...
IPSWICH, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Quincy

A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a store in Eastern Massachusetts is several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. The seven-figure award was won from the “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Hancock Tobacco in Quincy on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
QUINCY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy