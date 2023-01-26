Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
Madison Chock, Evan Bates win historic U.S. ice dance title for figure skaters in their 30s
Madison Chock and Evan Bates won their fourth national ice dance title at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and made all sorts of longevity history. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/01/28/madison-chock-evan-bates-us-figure-skating-championships-ice-dance/
WKTV
Chock/Bates, Knierim/Frazier futures unclear after clear-cut wins at figure skating nationals
Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier and Madison Chock and Evan Bates won U.S. Figure Skating Championships, but their futures are unknown. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/01/29/alexa-knierim-brandon-frazier-madison-chock-evan-bates-figure-skating-us-championships/
WKTV
Alexa Knierim, Brandon Frazier win U.S. figure skating pairs’ title in possible final nationals
Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier won the U.S. Figure Skating Championships pairs' title in what may have been their final nationals. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/01/28/alexa-knierim-brandon-frazier-us-figure-skating-championships-pairs/
WKTV
Ilia Malinin wins U.S. Figure Skating Championships despite quadruple Axel miss
Ilia Malinin won his first U.S. Figure Skating Championships title, topping two-time Olympian Jason Brown despite a miss on his quadruple Axel. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/01/29/ilia-malinin-wins-us-figure-skating-championships-quadruple-axel/
WKTV
Hail Ilia Malinin’s first U.S. figure skating title for six-quad ambition, Jason Brown’s advice
Ilia Malinin won the U.S. Figure Skating Championships with a flawed free skate, the most ambitious program in history. Jason Brown had wise advice. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/01/29/ilia-malinin-jason-brown-us-figure-skating-championships/
WKTV
Mark McMorris breaks Winter X Games medals record with slopestyle gold
Canadian Mark McMorris broke his tie with American Jamie Anderson for the most Winter X Games medals across all sites. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/01/29/mark-mcmorris-winter-x-games-medals-record-slopestyle-snowboarding-jamie-anderson/
WKTV
Kelly Cheng, Sara Hughes, beach volleyball’s new sensation, win World Tour Finals
Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes won the FIVB World Tour Finals, staking their claim as the world's best women's beach volleyball team. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/01/29/kelly-cheng-sara-hughes-beach-volleyball-world-tour-finals/
WKTV
Mikaela Shiffrin denied in first bid to tie Alpine skiing World Cup wins record
Mikaela Shiffrin was denied in her first bid to tie the Alpine skiing World Cup wins record by six hundredths of a second. Source: https://olympics.nbcsports.com/2023/01/29/mikaela-shiffrin-lena-duerr-alpine-skiing-world-cup-wins-record/
Comments / 0