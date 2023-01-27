Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Hot Table location in Chicopee scheduled to open Monday
The newly constructed Hot Table on Memorial Drive in Chicopee is set to officially open on Monday.
iBerkshires.com
Joanne Passing on Ownership of Elm Street Luncheonette
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Joanne Longton's been behind the counter at her Elm Street diner for nearly a half century. But not after Monday. She's handing over her spatula and heading to retirement after 48 years. Joanne's Elm Street Luncheonette will be under new ownership but she expects it will...
One person seriously injured in Pittsfield pedestrian accident
Pittsfield police have closed a section of West Street Monday morning following a pedestrian accident.
iBerkshires.com
Ashuwillticook Rail Trail Extending Farther Into Pittsfield in 2024
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ashuwillticook Rail Trail will extend to Merrill Road in 2024, bringing bike and pedestrian recreation farther into the city. Phase 2 of the extension along the abandoned Housatonic railroad line will be bid in the spring and completed next year. With a state and federally funded price tag of about $1.4 million, it includes a 10-foot paved multi-use path that runs from Crane Avenue to Merrill Road.
theberkshireedge.com
Habitat for Humanity offering home on Grove Street in Great Barrington
Great Barrington — Through its homeownership program, Central Berkshire Habitat For Humanity is looking for a homeowner for a house on 40 Grove Street. The organization acquired the property through a bid from the town’s Affordable Land Trust in Great Barrington in February 2022. The property is a...
franklincountynow.com
Innocent Dead After Holyoke Mall Shooting
(Holyoke, MA) A shooting occurred Saturday evening at the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside. According to the Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, the Holyoke Police Department responded to reports of shots fired at the Holyoke Mall at 6:59 p.m. When units arrived, a male victim was discovered and the suspect was immediately taken into custody, with no further threat to to public safety.
theberkshireedge.com
Birth announcements from Fairview Hospital
Great Barrington — The Family Birthplace at Fairview Hospital has announced the following recent births: On Thursday, January 12, 2023 to Susanna Lauro and Matthew Lauro of Pittsfield, a daughter, Anne-Elyse; on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 to Nora Considine and Cody Leydet of Pittsfield, a son, John Russell.
Car fire on Sargeant Street and Chapman Avenue in Holyoke
The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to Sargeant Street and Chapman Avenue for a car fire on Friday.
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow School delayed Monday following threat
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday, students at Glenbrook Middle School will have a 2-hour delay following a school threat from last week. While this message is primarily for Glenbrook staff and students, I am copying all LPS staff and families. Having consulted further with the Longmeadow Police Department (LPD)...
Local shoppers react to deadly shooting at Holyoke Mall
Business as usual Sunday morning at the Holyoke Mall with extra security details from Holyoke Police.
iBerkshires.com
Taconic Bowlers Edge Pittsfield, Generals Face Showdown with Lee
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. -- Andrew Robitaille and Mya Duhamel Friday led the Taconic bowling team to a victory that shook up the Berkshire County High School Bowling League standings and set up another big showdown this week at Cove Lanes. The third-place Thunder earned a 2-1 win from Pittsfield. Coupled...
whdh.com
State police conduct water search for missing Ware man
SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Unit searched the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough for a missing man on Sunday. The search did not result in locating the man, Jeffrey Allard, 57, or any evidence related to his disappearance. Sunday’s mission was...
Schemers pretending to be officers in Berkshire County
The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of two ongoing schemes that involve their office.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield's Kalinowsky Seeks Voters' Input on North Street Traffic Confirguration
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Councilor at Large Karen Kalinowsky wants to query residents on the downtown's reconfiguration using the 2023 ballot. The City Council on Tuesday supported her petition to place a question on the Nov. 7 general election ballot to return North Street to four lanes of traffic with turn lanes.
“Everyone was running everywhere,” mallgoers recall chaos after Holyoke Mall shooting
Both the Massachusetts State police and the Holyoke Police Department responded to reports of shots fired inside of the Holyoke Mall just before 7 p.m. Saturday evening.
Springfield and Westfield walk-in clinic available for behavioral health needs to shorten wait times in ERs
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday for a new program aiming to address behavioral health needs in our community.
25 families without a home from large building fire in Springfield
Springfield Fire is currently working on a large building fire in the city's North End.
10 most expensive homes sold in Hampshire County Jan. 22-29
A house in Easthampton that sold for $531,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hampshire County between Jan. 22 and Jan. 29. In total, 13 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $310,088. The average price per square foot was $231.
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Residents Take Stand Against Police Brutality
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Protesters on Sunday condemned continued police brutality following the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tenn. in early January. Five Memphis officers have been charged in his death, which came three days after he was brutally battered during a traffic stop. The video of the incident released Friday by Memphis authorities was so disturbing that warnings were issued ahead of time.
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating deadly shooting at Holyoke Mall
Thunderbids host 'Hometown Heroes' night, stair climb event. West Springfield St. Patrick’s Committee crowns 2023 colleen. The West Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Committee crowned their 2023 colleen on Saturday. Crews battle house fire on Pinnacle Road in Monson. Updated: 12 hours ago. On Saturday afternoon, crews in Monson...
