NBC Chicago

Blackhawks Release Statement on Passing of Legend Bobby Hull

Blackhawks release statement on passing of Bobby Hull originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Blackhawks all-time leading goal scorer Bobby Hull has died, the team confirmed on Monday. He was 84. The Blackhawks released this statement on the passing of Hull:. "The Chicago Blackhawks are saddened by the passing of...
