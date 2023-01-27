Read full article on original website
theberkshireedge.com
Habitat for Humanity offering home on Grove Street in Great Barrington
Great Barrington — Through its homeownership program, Central Berkshire Habitat For Humanity is looking for a homeowner for a house on 40 Grove Street. The organization acquired the property through a bid from the town’s Affordable Land Trust in Great Barrington in February 2022. The property is a...
iBerkshires.com
Joanne Passing on Ownership of Elm Street Luncheonette
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Joanne Longton's been behind the counter at her Elm Street diner for nearly a half century. But not after Monday. She's handing over her spatula and heading to retirement after 48 years. Joanne's Elm Street Luncheonette will be under new ownership but she expects it will...
theberkshireedge.com
TECH IN THE 413: A more resilient economy, a healthier community
I grew up in Southern Berkshire County, graduated from Monument Mountain High School, and, after college and law school in New York and seven years working for the New York State Courts, I returned to the Berkshires with my wife and kids, keen on making an impact locally. In the first economic development project I worked on, I had the fortune of meeting Dr. Gray Ellrodt, former Chair of Internal Medicine at Berkshire Health Systems, who was involved in the same project because he understood how the economic health of a region was correlated to the physical and mental health of its residents. As Dr. Ellrodt pointed out—and backed up with scientific data—a person’s zip code is a better predictor of their health than their genetic code.
Painting Found in Upstate New York Barn Could Sell for $3 Million
A painting found in an Upstate New York barn turned out to be a rare work of art and could sell for $3 million at auction next week. According to a News.am report, the painting had been sitting in a Kinderhook, New York barn, covered in bird droppings. Art collector Albert Roberts recognized how valuable the painting was and purchased it for $600. He's now planning to sell it at a Sotherby's auction and the painting is estimated to sell for approximately $3 million.
theberkshireedge.com
BUSINESS MONDAY: Spotlight on Prairie Whale, where a new (but familiar) chef is at the helm
“Local foods, beer, stews, live music, ping pong. What’s not to love?” —Justin Soffer, CEO of Travel Zoo and frequent Prairie Whale visitor. As anyone in the restaurant business can tell you, one of the most significant challenges is sustainability—keeping the food moving (nothing wasted), keeping business up, and still giving staff time off to maintain a healthy work-life balance. Few career choices have as many built-in occupational difficulties—grueling hours, intense demands, ramped-up weekends, and shifting staff and clientele, to name just a few.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Jan. 22 to Jan. 29
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Jan. 22 to Jan 29. There were 62 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,176-square-foot home on Adams Street in Westfield that sold for $270,000.
therealdeal.com
How Albany is dealing with its 1K vacant buildings
As New York grapples with a housing shortage, Albany is dealing with the nearly 1,000 vacant buildings, many of which have sat empty for years, the Albany Times Union reported. The 974 vacant buildings — more than 800 of which were once homes — represent about 3 percent of the...
10 most expensive homes sold in Hampshire County Jan. 22-29
A house in Easthampton that sold for $531,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hampshire County between Jan. 22 and Jan. 29. In total, 13 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $310,088. The average price per square foot was $231.
therealdeal.com
Another Hudson Valley village halts short-term rentals
One town at a time, short-term rental operators are becoming personae non gratae in the Hudson Valley. Coxsackie, a village in Greene County, passed a three-month moratorium on new short-term rentals, the Times Union reported. Enacted Wednesday night, the moratorium applies to Airbnbs, Vrbos and more. Anyone already operating a...
Southwick slates hearing for business subdivision at former ‘Carvana’ site
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Planning Board will host a public hearing next month on plans for a non-residential subdivision at 686 College Highway, the property where Carvana had controversially proposed a vehicle processing facility in 2021. The plan submitted by Indus Land Development MA resembles a preliminary plan the...
iBerkshires.com
Ashuwillticook Rail Trail Extending Farther Into Pittsfield in 2024
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ashuwillticook Rail Trail will extend to Merrill Road in 2024, bringing bike and pedestrian recreation farther into the city. Phase 2 of the extension along the abandoned Housatonic railroad line will be bid in the spring and completed next year. With a state and federally funded price tag of about $1.4 million, it includes a 10-foot paved multi-use path that runs from Crane Avenue to Merrill Road.
Schemers pretending to be officers in Berkshire County
The Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of two ongoing schemes that involve their office.
WNYT
Baby born inside truck in Berkshire County
How many of us have delivered a baby in the back seat of a truck?. Tiffany Payton joins us with the story of the Maloney family who welcomed their baby girl in the front seat of their car. A birth in Berkshire County that didn’t go anything like one couple...
Cannabis Sales: Here's Where To Find 2 Of Capital Region's First Legal Pot Shops, Report Says
Weeks after New York’s first legal recreational marijuana dispensary opened, additional pot shops are gearing up to open in the region, WRGB reports. Business owner Don Andrews, who runs Schenectady’s Upstate CBD on Union Street, told the outlet his store was approved to sell adult-use cannabis products by the city and the state’s Office of Cannabis Management.
WRGB
Recipients, food pantries, communities brace for end of additional SNAP benefits
Albany — In March, the more than 1.6 million households who have been receiving additional SNAP benefits since April 2020 will once again receive a normal amount. For almost three years, SNAP recipients have been receiving nearly $100 extra per month for groceries. With Congress passing the Consolidated Appropriations...
Twin Brothers Have Big Plans to Develop Land Near Rensselaer Train Station
There may be some major development of a large piece of property across from the Albany-Rensselaer Train Station. The Twin brothers who own the property have big plans that they intend on presenting to the city soon. The Albany-Rensselaer Train Station Could Use Amenities Around it. Twin brothers Bill and...
Hiring event for new Prim3 St3akhous3 in Southwick
There will be an in-person hiring event for the new Prim3 St3akhous3 on Saturday.
theberkshireedge.com
Birth announcements from Fairview Hospital
Great Barrington — The Family Birthplace at Fairview Hospital has announced the following recent births: On Thursday, January 12, 2023 to Susanna Lauro and Matthew Lauro of Pittsfield, a daughter, Anne-Elyse; on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 to Nora Considine and Cody Leydet of Pittsfield, a son, John Russell.
A new Colleen is preparing to be crowned in Holyoke
West Springfield residents are getting ready to salute their new Colleen.
Seeking to keep it relevant, new owners of Bousquet Mountain revamp ski area first opened in 1932
PITTSFIELD — After a miserable stretch of warm and rainy weather, temperatures dropped just before the busy Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend and allowed Bousquet Mountain to finally start replenishing its ski slopes. “For 60 hours in a row we have been making snow,” said Kevin McMillan, the...
