I grew up in Southern Berkshire County, graduated from Monument Mountain High School, and, after college and law school in New York and seven years working for the New York State Courts, I returned to the Berkshires with my wife and kids, keen on making an impact locally. In the first economic development project I worked on, I had the fortune of meeting Dr. Gray Ellrodt, former Chair of Internal Medicine at Berkshire Health Systems, who was involved in the same project because he understood how the economic health of a region was correlated to the physical and mental health of its residents. As Dr. Ellrodt pointed out—and backed up with scientific data—a person’s zip code is a better predictor of their health than their genetic code.

