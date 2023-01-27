ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

iBerkshires.com

Joanne Passing on Ownership of Elm Street Luncheonette

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Joanne Longton's been behind the counter at her Elm Street diner for nearly a half century. But not after Monday. She's handing over her spatula and heading to retirement after 48 years. Joanne's Elm Street Luncheonette will be under new ownership but she expects it will...
PITTSFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

TECH IN THE 413: A more resilient economy, a healthier community

I grew up in Southern Berkshire County, graduated from Monument Mountain High School, and, after college and law school in New York and seven years working for the New York State Courts, I returned to the Berkshires with my wife and kids, keen on making an impact locally. In the first economic development project I worked on, I had the fortune of meeting Dr. Gray Ellrodt, former Chair of Internal Medicine at Berkshire Health Systems, who was involved in the same project because he understood how the economic health of a region was correlated to the physical and mental health of its residents. As Dr. Ellrodt pointed out—and backed up with scientific data—a person’s zip code is a better predictor of their health than their genetic code.
PITTSFIELD, MA
96.1 The Eagle

Painting Found in Upstate New York Barn Could Sell for $3 Million

A painting found in an Upstate New York barn turned out to be a rare work of art and could sell for $3 million at auction next week. According to a News.am report, the painting had been sitting in a Kinderhook, New York barn, covered in bird droppings. Art collector Albert Roberts recognized how valuable the painting was and purchased it for $600. He's now planning to sell it at a Sotherby's auction and the painting is estimated to sell for approximately $3 million.
KINDERHOOK, NY
theberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS MONDAY: Spotlight on Prairie Whale, where a new (but familiar) chef is at the helm

“Local foods, beer, stews, live music, ping pong. What’s not to love?” —Justin Soffer, CEO of Travel Zoo and frequent Prairie Whale visitor. As anyone in the restaurant business can tell you, one of the most significant challenges is sustainability—keeping the food moving (nothing wasted), keeping business up, and still giving staff time off to maintain a healthy work-life balance. Few career choices have as many built-in occupational difficulties—grueling hours, intense demands, ramped-up weekends, and shifting staff and clientele, to name just a few.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
therealdeal.com

How Albany is dealing with its 1K vacant buildings

As New York grapples with a housing shortage, Albany is dealing with the nearly 1,000 vacant buildings, many of which have sat empty for years, the Albany Times Union reported. The 974 vacant buildings — more than 800 of which were once homes — represent about 3 percent of the...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Another Hudson Valley village halts short-term rentals

One town at a time, short-term rental operators are becoming personae non gratae in the Hudson Valley. Coxsackie, a village in Greene County, passed a three-month moratorium on new short-term rentals, the Times Union reported. Enacted Wednesday night, the moratorium applies to Airbnbs, Vrbos and more. Anyone already operating a...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Ashuwillticook Rail Trail Extending Farther Into Pittsfield in 2024

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ashuwillticook Rail Trail will extend to Merrill Road in 2024, bringing bike and pedestrian recreation farther into the city. Phase 2 of the extension along the abandoned Housatonic railroad line will be bid in the spring and completed next year. With a state and federally funded price tag of about $1.4 million, it includes a 10-foot paved multi-use path that runs from Crane Avenue to Merrill Road.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Baby born inside truck in Berkshire County

How many of us have delivered a baby in the back seat of a truck?. Tiffany Payton joins us with the story of the Maloney family who welcomed their baby girl in the front seat of their car. A birth in Berkshire County that didn’t go anything like one couple...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Daily Voice

Cannabis Sales: Here's Where To Find 2 Of Capital Region's First Legal Pot Shops, Report Says

Weeks after New York’s first legal recreational marijuana dispensary opened, additional pot shops are gearing up to open in the region, WRGB reports. Business owner Don Andrews, who runs Schenectady’s Upstate CBD on Union Street, told the outlet his store was approved to sell adult-use cannabis products by the city and the state’s Office of Cannabis Management.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Birth announcements from Fairview Hospital

Great Barrington — The Family Birthplace at Fairview Hospital has announced the following recent births: On Thursday, January 12, 2023 to Susanna Lauro and Matthew Lauro of Pittsfield, a daughter, Anne-Elyse; on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 to Nora Considine and Cody Leydet of Pittsfield, a son, John Russell.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA

