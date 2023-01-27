Read full article on original website
The Civic Media Center is a Progressive Grassroots Organizing and Activism Center and Library.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City-City Council members meet monday evening to discuss the fate of the Richardson Community Center. Council members are considering handing the deed to the center back to Columbia County.. They meet at 6 p.m. Black Sistory month kicks off Wednesday at Florida Gateway College in...
WCJB
People across North Central Florida learn to use ham radios for communication
WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville Amateur Radio Society invited the public to Waldo City Square to show a demonstration of another form of communication in case of severe emergency situations. Amateur radios, better known as ham radios, were invented in the early 1900′s to communicate during power outages. “One...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights Highpoint at Stonecrest
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A dip in the pool, a rooftop bar, and countless opportunities to meet new friends. Let’s check out a Marion County community designed to be one of a kind on this weeks Ocala CEP.
WCJB
City of Gainesville officials host City Services Fair
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville officials are hosting a city services fair Saturday, Feb. 4. The fair will be held at the Senior Recreation Center at 5701 N.W. 34th Blvd. Representatives from Alachua County Library District, Affordable Housing, GRU, and others will be available to speak to about their services and programs.
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Alternative exercises
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Spring and summer are on the way and people are headed to the gym. On this weeks Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn about some alternative exercises if you cant do your favorite.
WCJB
People enjoy 36th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Fair despite traffic concerns
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the last three weekends, the Hoggetowne Medieval Fair has taken over in Gainesville. People explained what they love about venturing back to the middle ages. “I think just getting away from the stress of our reality and our time,” said Joe Samonte, “and just being...
WCJB
UF Provost announces plan to step down at the end of July
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The number two in command at the University of Florida is announcing his plan to step down during the summer as UF’s next president prepares to take over in February. UF Provost Joe Glover is planning to leave his position after 15 years in the...
WCJB
Ocala International Airport temporarily closed for runway painting
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Aircrews are being advised to temporarily avoid the Ocala International Airport, which is scheduled for runway painting Saturday night. During the closure, fixed-winged aircraft will not be allowed into the airport. Helicopter operations will still be permitted, as long as construction areas are avoided. The airport...
WCJB
Marion County Commission meets to plan for the next fiscal year budget
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will meet and begin to plan for the next fiscal year budget on Monday. The meeting will be held at the McPherson Governmental Campus Auditorium at 1 p.m. The budget director, Audrey Fowler, will give an update on the financial projection. Commissioners will...
WCJB
First BBQ and Bacon Fest held in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Agricultural and Equestrian Center hosted the first ever BBQ and Bacon Fest this weekend. “People love it,” said the event’s organizer, Margaret Buckler. “They love barbecue. We had people come all the way from the other side of Jacksonville yesterday. So people come from all over, they like to try different barbecues, people gave us their opinion as to which food they like best.”
WCJB
Children’s table holds food distribution in Bronson
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a food distribution in Bronson on Monday. The distribution happens everyone Monday at the Children’s Table, and that is located at 680 Thrasher Blvd in Bronson. The event will run from noon until 2 p.m.
Recruiting Misses Turned Into Gains
Five recruiting misses that turned out best for both program and prospect
mycbs4.com
Behind the burn: Prescribed fire in Alachua County
Kyle Madden doesn't work a typical job. He works as a Land Management Specialist at St. Johns Water Management District. "I love it. I can never be somebody that sits in an office all the time. So no matter what it is, whether it's a prescribed fire or any sort of other land management task, I just like being out in the woods as opposed to behind a desk all day," Madden said.
Officials: 3 arrested in 2022 execution-style double murder in Florida
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — In a news conference Friday night, officials announced that three men were reportedly arrested in an execution-style double murder in Aug. 2022. David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas were found murdered at a house on Sawwooth Road in Macclenny, Florida, according to WJAX. They were reportedly murdered execution-style.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fishing report: Tournaments on Orange, Lochloosa
The first real bass tournament of the year attracted quite a crowd to Orange Lake and Marjorie Rawlings Park. All 74 teams launched at the Marjorie Rawlings boat ramp early on Jan. 21 despite dark and wet conditions. Orange might not have put its very best foot forward, but it produced well enough to retain its high angler esteem.
WCJB
Community members remember a former Putnam County sheriff’s deputy
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Community members, friends, and family remembered a Putnam County sheriff’s deputy. On Saturday, the community gathered to remember the life of former deputy Erick Kuleski. He was raised in Crescent City and was proud of his community. Not only did he serve the community as...
WCJB
11 year anniversary of a deadly 20 vehicle pileup on I-75
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - January 29th marks 11 years since a deadly pileup in Alachua County that killed 11 people. On this day in 2012, a mix of fog and smoke from a nearby brush fire caused a pile-up on the stretch of I-75 in Payne’s Prairie. More than...
nwestiowa.com
Two Florida men arrested for marijuana
INWOOD—Two Florida men were arrested about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, following a traffic stop on Highway 18 about a mile west of Inwood. The arrest of 32-year-old Dereck Allen Wynne of Waldo, FL, and 39-year-old Ronald Jason Thomas of Gainesville, FL, stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2018 Ram 3500 pickup that Wynne was driving, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
WCJB
Levy County elections conclude their qualifying period
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Six city elections are coming up in Levy County, and the qualifying period is now over. We have a list of open seats in Bronson, Cedar Key, Inglis, Williston, Yankeetown, and Otter Creek HERE. Elections will take place April 4. In Chiefland, all three incumbents qualified...
WCJB
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Weeks after a firefighter died in Marion County, the fire department is mourning the loss of another crew member. On Monday, Marion County Fire Rescue officials announced the death of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton. He died on Saturday and leaves behind a wife and two children.
