Gainesville, FL

WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City-City Council members meet monday evening to discuss the fate of the Richardson Community Center. Council members are considering handing the deed to the center back to Columbia County.. They meet at 6 p.m. Black Sistory month kicks off Wednesday at Florida Gateway College in...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

People across North Central Florida learn to use ham radios for communication

WALDO, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gainesville Amateur Radio Society invited the public to Waldo City Square to show a demonstration of another form of communication in case of severe emergency situations. Amateur radios, better known as ham radios, were invented in the early 1900′s to communicate during power outages. “One...
WALDO, FL
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights Highpoint at Stonecrest

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A dip in the pool, a rooftop bar, and countless opportunities to meet new friends. Let’s check out a Marion County community designed to be one of a kind on this weeks Ocala CEP.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

City of Gainesville officials host City Services Fair

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Gainesville officials are hosting a city services fair Saturday, Feb. 4. The fair will be held at the Senior Recreation Center at 5701 N.W. 34th Blvd. Representatives from Alachua County Library District, Affordable Housing, GRU, and others will be available to speak to about their services and programs.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

UF Provost announces plan to step down at the end of July

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The number two in command at the University of Florida is announcing his plan to step down during the summer as UF’s next president prepares to take over in February. UF Provost Joe Glover is planning to leave his position after 15 years in the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala International Airport temporarily closed for runway painting

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Aircrews are being advised to temporarily avoid the Ocala International Airport, which is scheduled for runway painting Saturday night. During the closure, fixed-winged aircraft will not be allowed into the airport. Helicopter operations will still be permitted, as long as construction areas are avoided. The airport...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

First BBQ and Bacon Fest held in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Agricultural and Equestrian Center hosted the first ever BBQ and Bacon Fest this weekend. “People love it,” said the event’s organizer, Margaret Buckler. “They love barbecue. We had people come all the way from the other side of Jacksonville yesterday. So people come from all over, they like to try different barbecues, people gave us their opinion as to which food they like best.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Children’s table holds food distribution in Bronson

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - There will be a food distribution in Bronson on Monday. The distribution happens everyone Monday at the Children’s Table, and that is located at 680 Thrasher Blvd in Bronson. The event will run from noon until 2 p.m.
BRONSON, FL
mycbs4.com

Behind the burn: Prescribed fire in Alachua County

Kyle Madden doesn't work a typical job. He works as a Land Management Specialist at St. Johns Water Management District. "I love it. I can never be somebody that sits in an office all the time. So no matter what it is, whether it's a prescribed fire or any sort of other land management task, I just like being out in the woods as opposed to behind a desk all day," Madden said.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Fishing report: Tournaments on Orange, Lochloosa

The first real bass tournament of the year attracted quite a crowd to Orange Lake and Marjorie Rawlings Park. All 74 teams launched at the Marjorie Rawlings boat ramp early on Jan. 21 despite dark and wet conditions. Orange might not have put its very best foot forward, but it produced well enough to retain its high angler esteem.
ORANGE LAKE, FL
nwestiowa.com

Two Florida men arrested for marijuana

INWOOD—Two Florida men were arrested about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, following a traffic stop on Highway 18 about a mile west of Inwood. The arrest of 32-year-old Dereck Allen Wynne of Waldo, FL, and 39-year-old Ronald Jason Thomas of Gainesville, FL, stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2018 Ram 3500 pickup that Wynne was driving, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
INWOOD, IA
WCJB

Levy County elections conclude their qualifying period

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Six city elections are coming up in Levy County, and the qualifying period is now over. We have a list of open seats in Bronson, Cedar Key, Inglis, Williston, Yankeetown, and Otter Creek HERE. Elections will take place April 4. In Chiefland, all three incumbents qualified...
LEVY COUNTY, FL

