Parkersburg, WV

Metro News

Marshall manhandles Georgia State, 103-65

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — No game would get away from Marshall this night. The Thundering Herd put on a show for the sellout crowd, including happy alumni/former players, and rolled past Georgia State, 103-65, in Sun Belt Conference action Saturday night at Cam Henderson Center. Marshall (18-5, 7-3 Sun Belt)...
ATLANTA, GA
Metro News

Marshall looks to bounce back against Georgia State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall suffered an uncharacteristic poor performance on its home floor Thursday night, resulting in an 86-82 double overtime loss to Louisiana-Monroe. The Herd hopes to avoid a repeat performance Saturday nigh when it hosts Georgia State at the Cam Henderson Center. The first meeting between the two teams starts at 7 p.m. game and will be shown on ESPN+.
ATLANTA, GA
Metro News

New River CTC, WVU Tech sign new agreement

BEAVER. W.Va. — New River Community and Technical College and nearby WVU Tech in Beckley have formed a new partnership. The agreement, announced last week, will allow New River CTC graduates admission into the WVU system, including WVU Tech. There are 13 bachelor degrees to choose from, allowing New River CTC graduates to build off their associate degrees.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

New bridge open in Madison, West Virginia

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Madison, West Virginia, residents can finally travel on a new bridge they have been waiting to access. Madison Volunteer Fire Department says the new bridge near Old River Road opened on Saturday. The traffic lights at Benjamin Price Bridge will be removed soon, according to Madison VFD. Officials ask drivers […]
MADISON, WV
WVNS

Over 3,500 middle school students attend GEAR UP Southern West Virginia kickoff event

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Over 3,500 sixth and seventh graders gathered in the Beckley Convention Center to learn about a unique educational opportunity. Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, also known as GEAR UP Southern West Virginia, held its kickoff event today. Students from Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Raleigh and Wyoming County joined in […]
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Student found deceased on college campus

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Marshall University student was found deceased Sunday morning. The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues early Sunday morning in one of the campus residence halls, said a spokesperson for Marshall University. According to Marshall University Police Department, no foul play or substance use is...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Major renovations coming to Turnpike travel plazas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The popular Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike will shutdown this week to begin a multi-million dollar makeover and renovation. Speaking to the Senate Finance Committee last week, West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller explained the plans which will update...
BECKLEY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston, St. Albans men charged in Huntington murder

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Four Kanawha County men have been charged in connection with a Nov. 30, 2022 murder in Huntington. Huntington police allege the four killed Christopher Johnson. His body was found near 18th Street and 9th Avenue. He had been shot. Police arrested three of the four men...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

Boone County native completes Antarctica voyge

CHARLESTON. W.Va. — As bucket list items go, Scott Briscoe of Danville, W.Va. just scratched a big one off the list. He recently completed a nearly two week adventure which included five days in Antarctica. “It was a chance to finish off a visit to all seven continents,” Briscoe...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Two Charleston chefs named semifinalists in prestigious food industry awards

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two Charleston chefs were among the nominees in a list of highly-coveted food industry awards announced this week. Chefs Paul Smith, of 1010 Bridge, and Ramin Mirzakhani, of Laury’s Restaurant, were nominated for James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Southeast, according to a news release from the James Beard Foundation.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
woay.com

February: Winter Freeze and Spring Thaw Ahead

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV) – Based on significant viewer inquiries about the outlook for February, we have sifted through the data to put together our thoughts. The entire winter, except for Christmas, has been dominated by a La Nina pattern. This is the cooling of the equatorial Pacific that leads to an enhanced Pacific jet stream. The La Nina pattern typically brings storm systems across the U.S. that track through the Ohio Valley or Midwest.
BECKLEY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WTAP

UPDATE: Parkersburg PD investigating robbery at Michael’s

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to officials, the suspect was scheduled to be arraigned by Magistrate Robin Waters Sunday night between 9:30-10 p.m. One person is facing possible charges after a robbery at a Parkersburg business Sunday afternoon. Not much information is being released now, but Parkersburg Police Chief Matt...
PARKERSBURG, WV

