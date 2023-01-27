Read full article on original website
Marshall manhandles Georgia State, 103-65
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — No game would get away from Marshall this night. The Thundering Herd put on a show for the sellout crowd, including happy alumni/former players, and rolled past Georgia State, 103-65, in Sun Belt Conference action Saturday night at Cam Henderson Center. Marshall (18-5, 7-3 Sun Belt)...
Marshall looks to bounce back against Georgia State
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Marshall suffered an uncharacteristic poor performance on its home floor Thursday night, resulting in an 86-82 double overtime loss to Louisiana-Monroe. The Herd hopes to avoid a repeat performance Saturday nigh when it hosts Georgia State at the Cam Henderson Center. The first meeting between the two teams starts at 7 p.m. game and will be shown on ESPN+.
The West Virginia hospital that once sat in the middle of nowhere
MCKENDREE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Deep in the New River Gorge near Prince sat a miner’s hospital virtually in the middle of nowhere that treated patients for 40 years, but today there is not much that remains of the once-busy medical facility. In 1899, the West Virginia Legislature recognized...
New River CTC, WVU Tech sign new agreement
BEAVER. W.Va. — New River Community and Technical College and nearby WVU Tech in Beckley have formed a new partnership. The agreement, announced last week, will allow New River CTC graduates admission into the WVU system, including WVU Tech. There are 13 bachelor degrees to choose from, allowing New River CTC graduates to build off their associate degrees.
New bridge open in Madison, West Virginia
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Madison, West Virginia, residents can finally travel on a new bridge they have been waiting to access. Madison Volunteer Fire Department says the new bridge near Old River Road opened on Saturday. The traffic lights at Benjamin Price Bridge will be removed soon, according to Madison VFD. Officials ask drivers […]
Over 3,500 middle school students attend GEAR UP Southern West Virginia kickoff event
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Over 3,500 sixth and seventh graders gathered in the Beckley Convention Center to learn about a unique educational opportunity. Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs, also known as GEAR UP Southern West Virginia, held its kickoff event today. Students from Monroe, Summers, Mercer, Raleigh and Wyoming County joined in […]
West Virginia city among Forbes top travel locations
A city in West Virginia has made it onto Forbes' list of "Best Places to Travel In 2023."
Student found deceased on college campus
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A Marshall University student was found deceased Sunday morning. The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues early Sunday morning in one of the campus residence halls, said a spokesperson for Marshall University. According to Marshall University Police Department, no foul play or substance use is...
Major renovations coming to Turnpike travel plazas
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The popular Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike will shutdown this week to begin a multi-million dollar makeover and renovation. Speaking to the Senate Finance Committee last week, West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller explained the plans which will update...
Charleston, St. Albans men charged in Huntington murder
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Four Kanawha County men have been charged in connection with a Nov. 30, 2022 murder in Huntington. Huntington police allege the four killed Christopher Johnson. His body was found near 18th Street and 9th Avenue. He had been shot. Police arrested three of the four men...
Old Charleston, West Virginia Sears building finally being demolished
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The old Sears building at Charleston Town Center Mall is finally coming down. Equipment has been parked right outside the building for several days. Demolition started on the building’s interior in August of 2022 and was completely gutted. The Sears location has been closed since 2017, and the owner is said to have […]
Boone County native completes Antarctica voyge
CHARLESTON. W.Va. — As bucket list items go, Scott Briscoe of Danville, W.Va. just scratched a big one off the list. He recently completed a nearly two week adventure which included five days in Antarctica. “It was a chance to finish off a visit to all seven continents,” Briscoe...
Two Charleston chefs named semifinalists in prestigious food industry awards
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two Charleston chefs were among the nominees in a list of highly-coveted food industry awards announced this week. Chefs Paul Smith, of 1010 Bridge, and Ramin Mirzakhani, of Laury’s Restaurant, were nominated for James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Southeast, according to a news release from the James Beard Foundation.
Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
Marshall student found dead on campus
The student was found deceased from presumed medical issues in a campus residence hall.
February: Winter Freeze and Spring Thaw Ahead
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV) – Based on significant viewer inquiries about the outlook for February, we have sifted through the data to put together our thoughts. The entire winter, except for Christmas, has been dominated by a La Nina pattern. This is the cooling of the equatorial Pacific that leads to an enhanced Pacific jet stream. The La Nina pattern typically brings storm systems across the U.S. that track through the Ohio Valley or Midwest.
Volunteer firefighters battle brush fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was a brush fire in the Wallace area of Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon. Responders arrived at the scene near 10 Gander Lane around 1:54 p.m., dispatchers say. One person with injuries was taken to the hospital, according to dispatchers. They do not know […]
Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
UPDATE: Parkersburg PD investigating robbery at Michael’s
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to officials, the suspect was scheduled to be arraigned by Magistrate Robin Waters Sunday night between 9:30-10 p.m. One person is facing possible charges after a robbery at a Parkersburg business Sunday afternoon. Not much information is being released now, but Parkersburg Police Chief Matt...
1 dead after Fayette County, West Virginia, fire on Wednesday; 4 deaths in 3 WV fires this week
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Four people have died in three separate house fires this week in West Virginia, according to the State Fire Marshal. The deaths come from three separate fires. One in Fayette County on Wednesday; one in Harrison County on Thursday; and one in Berkeley County on Monday. The Fire Marshal’s office […]
