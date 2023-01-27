ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
100.7 KOOL FM

The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It

As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
TEXAS STATE
100.7 KOOL FM

8 Surefire Ways to Tick off a Texan

With exception of a couple radio jobs in other states, I've always lived in Texas. Born and raised in the Panhandle, I'm proud to be a Texan. The Lone Star State has its own swagger and its own style. People from other states just don't get it. Their assumptions can really get aggravating, especially to a native Texan.
TEXAS STATE
100.7 KOOL FM

Texans Should Remove Personal Information From This Wicked Website Now

The internet is such a powerful tool. It can be used for a lot of good things. Then, there are the not-so-good things. When it comes to having an online presence, the safety of you and your family should come first. The dark web is a scary place and it's out there. You wouldn't believe how easy it is to obtain all kinds of information about anyone, anytime, online.
TEXAS STATE
100.7 KOOL FM

How to Legally Get Rid of a House Guest That Won’t Leave

You invite family or a friend to come to spend a few days, maybe a week with your family for the holidays. You offer the guest room and then they overstay their welcome, what can you do? You ask nicely when they are leaving or hint around that they need to leave. According to some of the Texas landlord/tenant laws, you'll have to find a legal way to have them removed and or evicted, yes evicted from your residence.
TEXAS STATE
100.7 KOOL FM

Rainbow Trout Fishing is Back at our Favorite Texas Fishing Holes

Rainbow trout fishing returns to West Texas with help from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). As we kick off 2023 with some unseasonable weather and warmer-than-normal temperatures, the TPWD's winter "rainbow trout stocking" began on January 11th and will be done again around February 17 through the 21st throughout Texas.
TEXAS STATE
100.7 KOOL FM

100.7 KOOL FM

Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

100.7 KOOL FM plays the best classic hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://koolfmabilene.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy