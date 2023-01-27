Read full article on original website
Did You Know That Texas Is Home To The Widest Freeway In The Entire World?
Everything is bigger in Texas, even our freeways. In fact, Texas is home to the widest freeway in the entire world. You've probably driven it several times without even realizing just how massive it is. So, just how big is it really and where is it?. The Katy Freeway, located...
Huge! Is The Largest Pizza In The Lone Star State In This Texas City?
Yes, things are bigger in Texas! We take pride in that, don't we? It's what TEXAS is all about. So, it's no surprise that San Antonio is home to the BIGGEST PIZZA in Texas?. If you are a PIZZA fan, and who isn't, then this is probably a dream come true!
Is It Legal To Pour Your Cooking Grease Down The Drain In Texas?
Some people are very economical and use only enough oil for what they're doing, and/or store the rest for next time. But what if you've had, say a fish fry and there's just more used oil than you can store?. First off, the state (and probably elsewhere) likes to refer...
The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It
As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
8 Surefire Ways to Tick off a Texan
With exception of a couple radio jobs in other states, I've always lived in Texas. Born and raised in the Panhandle, I'm proud to be a Texan. The Lone Star State has its own swagger and its own style. People from other states just don't get it. Their assumptions can really get aggravating, especially to a native Texan.
Texans Should Remove Personal Information From This Wicked Website Now
The internet is such a powerful tool. It can be used for a lot of good things. Then, there are the not-so-good things. When it comes to having an online presence, the safety of you and your family should come first. The dark web is a scary place and it's out there. You wouldn't believe how easy it is to obtain all kinds of information about anyone, anytime, online.
Here’s Why Tamales are a Big Thing in Texas This Time of Year
I was asked a question a couple of days ago, "why are tamales a seasonal thing and not big year-round? I knew the answer to that question, and better to be safe than sorry, I sought out family and friends for the facts. I decided to ask my Tia Fella...
How to Legally Get Rid of a House Guest That Won’t Leave
You invite family or a friend to come to spend a few days, maybe a week with your family for the holidays. You offer the guest room and then they overstay their welcome, what can you do? You ask nicely when they are leaving or hint around that they need to leave. According to some of the Texas landlord/tenant laws, you'll have to find a legal way to have them removed and or evicted, yes evicted from your residence.
Wait? You Get An Awesome Man-Made Lagoon If You Live In This Texas Community?
There is a lagoon in Texas that is part of a HOUSING COMMUNITY. Yes, live there and you get great amenities including a LAGOON! The lagoon sits on 5 acres and features Crystal Clear water. The community opened 3 years ago and started a trend. Housing Communities with man-made beaches or lagoons!
Rainbow Trout Fishing is Back at our Favorite Texas Fishing Holes
Rainbow trout fishing returns to West Texas with help from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). As we kick off 2023 with some unseasonable weather and warmer-than-normal temperatures, the TPWD's winter "rainbow trout stocking" began on January 11th and will be done again around February 17 through the 21st throughout Texas.
Scary Airplane Crash Lands On a Busy Freeway Outside of Houston, TX
Things got scary for a pilot and several drivers outside of Houston, TX on Sunday morning. Officials say the plane actually hit the roof of an 18-wheeler as it crash landed onto a highway. It's still not clear why, but the pilot decided to land on the roadway, but according...
Porch Pirates Be Warned! 5 Surefire Ways To Prevent Your Packages From Being Stolen
Wow, check out this stat, according to US Package and Wrapping LLC,. the state of Texas ranks 8th in most packages stolen with an average of over 1000 packages stolen each month across the state. Very unsettling considering many of us primarily order online and have our packages delivered to...
