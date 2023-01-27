Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MPD still searching for family of found child
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is still searching for the family of a special needs boy found yesterday. According to MPD, on Sunday, January 29, officers found the young man unattended near Ward Street and Shandon Avenue. Officers said he is non-verbal and is unable to communicate; he’s believed to be between the […]
cbs7.com
Closures & Delays: Jan. 30
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - To see the latest on closures & delays you can go here. CBS7 will be keeping this page constantly updated as we hear from school districts and other businesses.
Odessa Police Department provides crash report update
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has responded to approximately 30 crashes so far this morning. OPD said people must use extreme caution if you travel on I-20, Highway 80 and Highway 191. They suggest that you need to reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front that will allow enough time to stop your vehicle.
Couple accused of stealing $800 in clothing from area business
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Ector County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft. According to ECSO, on January 13, the man and woman pictured below allegedly entered Main Street Market at 5934 W Interstate 20 and filled a large white bag with clothing, […]
cbs7.com
DPS update on crashes in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Midland District is reporting a total of 55 traffic crashes from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Jan.30 . At this time, Texas DPS encourages drivers to continue to practice winter driving safety. Please reduce your speed and maintain...
cbs7.com
Odessa Police looking for aggravated assualt suspect
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are looking for the public’s help searching for an aggravated assault suspect. On Jan. 22, at around 8:40 p.m., an aggravated assault happened at the DK, at 4601 Oakwood. A man wearing a blue shirt, gray hoodie, and white hat shown in the...
Permian Basin Area Closures and Delays
The weather is not favorable this morning at all and it's only doing to get worse. The roads are very slick and accidents are happening, so be very careful. Here are is a list of closures and delays. Grady ISD- classes canceled. Seminole ISD- 10:00 a.m. start. Greenwood ISD- classes...
OPD responds to 30 crashes Monday, offers tips for winter driving
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to approximately 30 crashes Monday morning as winter weather moved into the Basin. Now, officers are asking drivers to remain cautious through the week as roads are expected to remain slick for several days, especially on Interstate 20, Highway 80, and Highway 191. The Texas […]
cbs7.com
Warming shelters open in West Texas
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) - Below is a list of warming shelters in the Permian Basin, CBS7 will continue to update this list as we hear of more shelters opening. Ector County Sheriff’s Office West Side Annex, 2261 W Sycamore, is open now and will remain open dependent upon inclement weather conditions.
Jesus House to serve lunch Monday as winter weather moves in
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- As winter weather moved into the Basin Monday, area food pantries announced closures aimed at keeping volunteers and patrons safe. Odessa Meals on Wheels will not be delivering meals to homebound clients. Additionally, both the Midland and Odessa West Texas Food Bank campuses will remain closed Monday. However, Jesus House HIS Kitchen […]
OPD investigating Walmart theft
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to a social media post, the man pictured below is accused of stealing around $600 worth of jewelry from the Walmart on JBS Parkway Boulevard. He was seen leaving the store in a […]
‘Person of interest’: OPD investigating assault at DK
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community with an investigation following an aggravated assault at a local convenience store. According to OPD, the incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. on January 22 at the DK store located at 4601 Oakwood Drive. A man wearing a blue shirt, grey hoodie, […]
Porch Pirates Be Warned! 5 Surefire Ways To Prevent Your Packages From Being Stolen
Wow, check out this stat, according to US Package and Wrapping LLC,. the state of Texas ranks 8th in most packages stolen with an average of over 1000 packages stolen each month across the state. Very unsettling considering many of us primarily order online and have our packages delivered to...
UPDATE: Missing man found
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: A man reported missing Friday has been found and is safe, OPD announced Saturday. The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to locate a missing man. Daquann Allen, 34, was last seen around 7:00 a.m. on January 27 in the 1800 block of W 24th Street. Allen uses […]
Midland ISD issues statement amid school closure
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD leaders also issued a statement Monday afternoon in response to early morning confusion regarding school closures. “In preparation for the possibility of school closures due to inclement weather, Midland ISD evaluates road conditions early in the morning and consults with the National Weather Service. At the time of this morning’s […]
4 charged in HEB theft following social media tip
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Four people were arrested Thursday in connection with a grocery store theft after investigators received multiple tips to help identify the suspects. Yolanda Kay Williams, 69, Angel Mackly, 19, Bobby McCoy, 48, and an unidentified 15-year-old have all been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. Mackly has also been charged with […]
Meet Buddy, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week
MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Buddy, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition. Buddy is a larger variety of chihuahua who is between 12 and 14 years old. His former family says he's super sweet and calm natured. He does well walking on a leash...
ECISD responds to late cancellation amid winter weather
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Ector County ISD issued a statement Monday afternoon in response to a late morning decision to cancel classes amid a winter weather advisory: “This morning, ECISD leaders worked through the school district’s hazardous weather procedures and began the day with the intention of having school start on time. Any time hazardous […]
cbs7.com
16-Year-old arrested in connection to Midland murder
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to Midland Police Department, a 16-year-old is in custody after being arrested in connection with a murder in Midland on Nov. 30, 2022. The U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force which consists of law enforcement officials from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, Midland Fire Department’s Fire Marshall’s Office, TXDPS CID, and the Ector County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest on Thursday in South Midland around 6:15 pm.
MPD asks for public’s help finding missing person
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department is asking for help investigating a missing person report. Isaac Loya, 43, was last seen leaving Tropical Smoothie Cafe 1910 N Loop 250 W in a dark gray 2003 Chevy Silverado with Texas plates BN39677. He was wearing a blue and silver...
100.7 KOOL FM
Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT
100.7 KOOL FM plays the best classic hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://koolfmabilene.com/
Comments / 0