In November of 1923, The Johnsonian was officially approved — printing its first issue less than two weeks later. When Winthrop’s founding president, David Bancroft Johnson, was approached with the proposal, he admitted that he had had similar ideas and wanted to create a student publication specifically for Winthrop College. He sent out a survey to each of the classes individually in order to ascertain student interest based on classification level.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO