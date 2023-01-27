ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

worldboxingnews.net

Ex-Floyd Mayweather star in shock WBC shot, shades Paul vs Fury

Former Floyd Mayweather star Badou Jack has earned a shot cruiserweight world title shot on the undercard of Paul vs Fury next month. “The Ripper,” – an ex-super-middleweight and light-heavyweight world champion, goes for a third weight class win in Saudi Arabia. Floyd Mayweather split. Based in Dubai...
worldboxingnews.net

Boxer Tony Curtis, 17, scores first round knockout in comeback

Young Boxer Tony Curtis put a horror debut in Mexico behind him with a first-round knockout in Dubai. The Briton battered Gerttipong Kumsahwat at the Cuban Boxing Club to push his record to 1-1 in the paid ranks. Boxer Tony Curtis wins in Dubai. Curtis, 17, avoided an unthinkable second...
MMA Fighting

Oscar De La Hoya: Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury would be ‘mega event’ on par with Mike Tyson fights

If a fight between former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and boxing’s heavyweight king Tyson Fury materializes, you can bet Oscar De La Hoya will tune in. During an appearance on The MMA Hour, De La Hoya was asked for his thoughts on Ngannou potentially booking a fight against “The Gypsy King,” a possibility that has been in play since the two met face-to-face in the ring in London following Fury’s win over Dillian Whyte. It’s a possibility that has become more distinct with Ngannou now an unrestricted free agent after recently parting ways with the UFC.
worldboxingnews.net

Manny Pacquiao offer denied as Terence Crawford makes moves

World Boxing News can reveal that boxing legend Manny Pacquiao never received an offer to fight WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford on BLK Prime. Crawford vs Pacquiao, a much-talked-about 147-pound clash for some years, won’t be happening on the newly formed Pay Per View streaming service. Manny Pacquiao vs...
hotnewhiphop.com

Bryce James Impresses LeBron With Latest Dunk

Bryce continues to grow his game. Bryce James has been doing some big things with Sierra Canyon this past season. He is currently in his sophomore year at the school, and many are impressed with his play. Although Bronny is getting most of the attention right now, there is no doubt that Bryce has been fun to watch.
Yardbarker

Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA

Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
BoxingNews24.com

Golden Boy signing Terence Crawford, could face Rocha & Ortiz Jr

By Chris Williams: Oscar La Hoya revealed tonight that he’s looking to sign WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford to Golden Boy Promotions and then match him up against Alexis Rocha, Vergil Ortiz Jr, then possibly PBC fighter Errol Spence Jr. De La Hoya says he had...
Boxing Scene

Marcus Browne Shreds Anthony Yarde, Gives Him No Chance Against Artur Beterbiev

Anthony Yarde has climbed the highest of mountains and brazenly shouted to all that would listen that Artur Beterbiev’s unified reign is on the verge of coming to an end. A trifecta of stoppage victories has convinced the Londoner of his audacious claims. But while the 31-year-old contender maintains...
BoxingNews24.com

Beterbiev trainer discusses win over Yarde, wants Bivol next

By Jake Tiernan: Artur Beterbiev’s trainer Marc Ramsay says the game plan for last Saturday’s fight against Anthony Yarde was to start slow because the British fighter is dangerous from rounds one through six but then loses energy rapidly after the midway point. Ramsay said he didn’t care...
worldboxingnews.net

Kell Brook ‘stitched up by mates’ as snorting video goes viral

Former world champion Kell Brook was filmed snorting off a table in a video that has since gone viral on social media. “The Special One” is seen taking an extensive line of white powder up his nose with his IBF welterweight title in the background. As Brook sniffs it...
Boxing Scene

Blair Cobbs Offers Full Retraction On PED Claims, Still Calls For Showdown With Vergil Ortiz

Blair Cobbs has issued a full retraction on previous claims suggesting Vergil Ortiz Jr. is using performance-enhancing drugs. The outspoken welterweight complied with the terms of a cease-and-desist letter issued by Ortiz’s legal team over the weekend, which carried a deadline of close of business Monday before further legal action would be taken. Cobbs has repeatedly and openly accused Ortiz of using steroids, dating back to the unbeaten contender being pulled from a DAZN show last March 19 after being hospitalized and treated for rhabdomyolysis, a serious medical condition which occurs when damaged muscle tissue releases proteins into the bloodstream.
