Seguin, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KSAT sports anchor arrested and charged with DWI

SAN ANTONIO — Longtime KSAT 12 sports anchor Greg Simmons was arrested and charged with DWI early Friday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. According to an arrest report, a deputy spotted the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe going 20 mph on East Evans Road just before 3 a.m. The deputy pulled over the driver, identified as Gregory Simmons, and asked him to perform a field sobriety test. The report says he was unable to perform parts of the test and handed the deputy a credit card instead of his driver’s license.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Authorities arrest man accused of killing his parents after short manhunt

LEMING, Texas — Authorities say two people were found dead near Leming early Sunday morning, and they arrested the son of the victims after a manhunt. According to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward, the bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Sunday near 281 north of Pleasanton. He added that they believe the double homicide happened on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. because there was footage of the suspect leaving the home around that time.
PLEASANTON, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Missing teen found

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in finding a missing teenage girl. Kaleth Alejandra Reyna, 17, was last seen on the 14000 block of Vance Jackson Rd. on the northwest side of town. She is 5'4" tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds and has brown...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
mycanyonlake.com

Jan. 30 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake

A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at a rate of 63 cfs. Water flows into the Guadalupe River at Sattler will be turned off Wednesday, Jan. 25 for routine maintenance.
CANYON LAKE, TX
seguintoday.com

Narcotics officers zero in on suspects resulting in drug bust, recovery of stolen vehicle

(Seguin) – Four vehicle burglary suspects were taken into custody on Interstate 10. On Tuesday, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force (GCNTF) conducted a narcotics operation in the 3000 block of IH-10 in Seguin. Officials say during the operation, the suspects were located inside of a stolen vehicle from Bexar County. The suspects were identified as Brieson Brown, 22, of McQueeney; Devin Brown, 18, of San Antonio; Rongea Bergen-Savala, 21, of San Antonio and Eric Nolden, 19, from San Antonio.
SEGUIN, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas man arrested after forcing a teen out of a vehicle at gunpoint, deputies say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man was arrested for aggravated kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, Bexar County Sheriff Office said. Alexander McCormick, 35, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with deadly weapon, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a news conference. Approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday, […]
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Silver Alert issued for missing 66-year-old woman

CONVERSE, Texas — The Converse Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 66-year-old woman with a medical condition who was last seen Saturday. Valeeta Bobbitt, 66, was last seen around 2:30 Saturday afternoon on Rock Cove Lane in a blue 2019 Ford Fiesta with Tennessee license plate #4M81P8.
CONVERSE, TX
