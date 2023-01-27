Read full article on original website
Who strangled, battered, and set fire to a North Texas female university student twenty years ago?Michele FreemanSeguin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobsAsh JurbergKyle, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
2 injured in San Marcos shooting early Sunday
San Marcos Police confirmed to KXAN they responded to a shooting at The Retreat, an apartment complex located off Craddock Avenue.
'Come back home' | Families of missing Smithson Valley students search alongside volunteers in Comal County
SPRING BRANCH, Texas — There is an urgent search for two missing students in Comal County. The families of 17-year-old Josiah Pearson and 16-year-old Breana Caudill are looking for the teenagers after they both disappeared. The Comal County Sheriff's Office said the two were last seen leaving Smithson Valley...
Missing teen with intellectual disability last seen in Spring Branch: CCSO
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - The Comal County Sheriff's Office is looking for 17-year-old Josiah Pearson, last seen Thursday afternoon in Spring Branch, Texas. Pearson has an intellectual disability and was last seen on foot at 4 p.m. at Smithson Valley High School at 14001 SH 46, possibly with a female juvenile.
KSAT sports anchor arrested and charged with DWI
SAN ANTONIO — Longtime KSAT 12 sports anchor Greg Simmons was arrested and charged with DWI early Friday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. According to an arrest report, a deputy spotted the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe going 20 mph on East Evans Road just before 3 a.m. The deputy pulled over the driver, identified as Gregory Simmons, and asked him to perform a field sobriety test. The report says he was unable to perform parts of the test and handed the deputy a credit card instead of his driver’s license.
One hospitalized after neighbors fire gunshots in backyards, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – One person was hospitalized in critical condition after two neighbors fired multiple gunshots in their backyards, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to the shooting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of Buena Vista. Upon arrival, officers found a 20-year-old woman with a...
Security guard in critical condition after being shot point-blank outside of northside bar, suspect dead
SAN ANTONIO — A security guard is in critical condition after being shot point blank outside of a northside bar. The shooting occurred outside of the Garden Bistro Bar on the 18300 block of Blanco Road just before midnight. Police say the two security guards were standing outside of...
Authorities arrest man accused of killing his parents after short manhunt
LEMING, Texas — Authorities say two people were found dead near Leming early Sunday morning, and they arrested the son of the victims after a manhunt. According to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward, the bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Sunday near 281 north of Pleasanton. He added that they believe the double homicide happened on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. because there was footage of the suspect leaving the home around that time.
20-year-old woman shot in leg at west-side home, now in critical condition
SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in critical condition after she and her friends were firing off pistols into the ground and neighbors came out of their home and fired off some shots as well, striking her in the leg. Police were called out to the 6500 block of...
Missing teen found
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in finding a missing teenage girl. Kaleth Alejandra Reyna, 17, was last seen on the 14000 block of Vance Jackson Rd. on the northwest side of town. She is 5'4" tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds and has brown...
Winter weather making way through South Texas
SAN ANTONIO — Winter weather is making its way through South Texas Monday morning. The Hill Country will be under a Winter Storm Warning starting at 9 a.m., with freezing rain expected. As the temperatures continue to drop, it could make for some dangerous driving conditions. The National Weather...
Jan. 30 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake
A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at a rate of 63 cfs. Water flows into the Guadalupe River at Sattler will be turned off Wednesday, Jan. 25 for routine maintenance.
Narcotics officers zero in on suspects resulting in drug bust, recovery of stolen vehicle
(Seguin) – Four vehicle burglary suspects were taken into custody on Interstate 10. On Tuesday, the Guadalupe County Narcotics Task Force (GCNTF) conducted a narcotics operation in the 3000 block of IH-10 in Seguin. Officials say during the operation, the suspects were located inside of a stolen vehicle from Bexar County. The suspects were identified as Brieson Brown, 22, of McQueeney; Devin Brown, 18, of San Antonio; Rongea Bergen-Savala, 21, of San Antonio and Eric Nolden, 19, from San Antonio.
Man dies in accident between SUV and big rig on the northeast side
SAN ANTONIO — One man is dead after an accident between an SUV and a big rig on the northeast side of San Antonio Friday morning. The accident happened at the 3900 block of Naco Perrin, near the intersection with Nacogdoches and Bulverde Road, around 7:30 a.m. Police say...
Texas man arrested after forcing a teen out of a vehicle at gunpoint, deputies say
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas man was arrested for aggravated kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, Bexar County Sheriff Office said. Alexander McCormick, 35, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault with deadly weapon, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a news conference. Approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday, […]
Silver Alert issued for missing 66-year-old woman
CONVERSE, Texas — The Converse Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 66-year-old woman with a medical condition who was last seen Saturday. Valeeta Bobbitt, 66, was last seen around 2:30 Saturday afternoon on Rock Cove Lane in a blue 2019 Ford Fiesta with Tennessee license plate #4M81P8.
Passenger in van dies following head-on wreck with big rig on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – A passenger in a van died on Friday morning following a head-on crash with a big rig on the Northeast Side. The crash happened before 7 a.m. in the 3900 block of Naco Perrin Boulevard, near Bulverde Road and Wurzbach Parkway. Police said a white van...
Neighbors banged on door to alert family to house fire, Windcrest residents say
SAN ANTONIO — Neighbors in Windcrest rushed to alert a family to flames that were beginning to spread through their home amid rainy weather Tuesday morning. The residents escaped, but a family dog did pass away in the blaze. The fire started around 8:15 a.m. along the 600 block...
Texas lawmakers hope their effort could stop catalytic converter thefts
Texas falls only behind California for the highest number of catalytic convertor theft claims, according to the insurance company.
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office recognizes 2022 Employees of the Year
(Seguin) — The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing its top Employees of the Year. Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke says each year, sheriff’s employees nominate and vote for their fellow collegues honoring them with various titles. This year’s honorees include 2022 Deputy of the Year Jeff...
Woman hurt after man fires shot into the ground breaking up fight outside popular dancehall
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was injured after shots were fired outside of a popular northeast side dancehall early Sunday morning. Officers were called out to Cowboys Dancehall for reports of shots fired around 2:40 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they contacted the security guard who told them there...
