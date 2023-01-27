ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana State Police to host multiple summer camps this year

Indiana State Police are hosting a number of summer camps this year for students of various ages. “Pioneer Camps” will be geared toward kids between the ages of 11 and 14. “Law Camps” are for 6th- through 8th-graders, and “Career Camps” are intended for high schoolers.
Wetlands advocates meet with Indiana lawmakers

Audubon members, experts, and Indiana residents gathered at the Indiana Statehouse on Monday to urge policymakers to promote a healthy future for birds, wildlife and people. Monday was Audubon Great Lakes Advocacy Day, and the gathering was intended to advocate for expanded access to renewable energy and protections for wetlands in The Hoosier State.
Bucshon: Big tech should be held responsible for online fentanyl sales

Big tech needs to be held responsible for sales of fentanyl on their platforms, so says an Indiana representative in Congress. “I want to say this: it’s not only young children, but adult children that are at risk not only on social media but texting,” said Representative Larry Bucshon, Republican from Indiana, discussing online fentanyl sales at a House Energy and Commerce Committee Republican roundtable Wednesday.
