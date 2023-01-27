ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

fox34.com

One injured in rollover in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews on on scene of a rollover near the South Loop and I-27. Around 7:42 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of the flyover on the South Loop near the interstate. One person suffered moderate injuries. Avoid the area...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 seriously injured in crash on West Loop overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash overnight in West Lubbock. Just before 1 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 5600 block of West Loop 289. The crash happened in the southbound main lanes of Loop 289. The driver was taken to UMC...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a south Lubbock crash on Sunday morning. A vehicle crashed into a house in the 14400 block of Avenue X around 2:32 a.m. According to police, the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to University...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Emergency crews respond to Hwy 62/82 crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a Monday morning crash on East Hwy 62/82. The crash occurred on the highway near North FM 400. Crews from DPS and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office have responded to the scene. Traffic is being diverted off the highway. Delays...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

Frenship ISD assistant principal presented with Region 17 award

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Assistant Principal at Bennett Elementary received a sweet surprise today by being named Region 17′s Assistant Principal of the Year. The students lined the hall as Kimberly Moore received the title from the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association today. Moore has been an...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

First Alert Weather Day: More hazardous weather ahead

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Light freezing drizzle and snow resulted in hazardous conditions on many roads, parking lots, and walkways this morning. While the precipitation is expected to wane this afternoon, well-below freezing temperatures may keep some patchy ice around. Today otherwise will be cloudy and very cold. The only...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Friends, colleagues remember Dr. Bernhard Mittemeyer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family members, doctors, patients and veterans across the South Plains are in mourning after a man who spent his life serving and inspiring others has died. Dr. Bernard Mittemeyer spent his life putting others first. His colleague and friend, Dr. Allan Haynes at Texas Tech’s Health...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lady Raiders hosting Baylor for Alumni/NGWSD Weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas – This weekend will be special at United Supermarkets Arena, as the Texas Tech Lady Raiders welcome former Southwest Conference and current Big 12 foe Baylor on Saturday for alumni weekend and the celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports Day. The festivities will include a...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lady Raiders fall to Baylor 79-59

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Baylor Bears took down the Lady Raiders 79-59 on Saturday during the Homecoming of the 1993 National Championship team. That was the 27th straight victory for Baylor over the Lady Raiders as Texas Tech shot its lowest field goal percentage of the season at 31.3%.
WACO, TX
fox34.com

Quiet weather Sunday, active weather next week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold night for us on Saturday, and there are even cooler nights ahead in the coming days. Overnight temperatures in the mid-20s Saturday night, with mostly clear skies then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Southwest winds will be around 10 mph, eventually coming from the northwest, as a cold front comes through after midnight with gusts around 20 mph.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Texas Tech tops LSU in Big 12-SEC Challenge 76-68

BATON ROUGE, LA (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders put their eight-game losing skid to rest with a 76-68 win over LSU on Saturday. The Big 12/SEC Challenge once again goes to the Red Raiders. Kevin Obanor led the way with 22 points and the defense holding LSU’s number one scorer KJ Williams to 14.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox34.com

Buddy Holly Hall presents ‘Fiddler on the Roof’

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Tony® Award-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I and 2017 Tony® Award-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony Award® winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize Winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.
LUBBOCK, TX

