One injured in rollover in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews on on scene of a rollover near the South Loop and I-27. Around 7:42 a.m., officers were called to a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of the flyover on the South Loop near the interstate. One person suffered moderate injuries. Avoid the area...
Lubbock ISD Police Chief Ray Mendoza condemns officers involved in Tyre Nichols death
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD Chief of Police Ray Mendoza released a statement on Sunday, condemning the actions of five officers shown in body cam footage beating Tyre Nichols. From the statement he posted to Twitter on Sunday afternoon:. “I am ashamed and angered by the actions of the...
1 seriously injured in Sunday evening wreck, eastbound lanes of MSF blocked to I-27
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Eastbound lanes of Marsha Sharp Freeway have been blocked to I-27 after an accident that happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday night. One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The victim was extracted from their vehicle by Lubbock Fire Rescue. Police are asking...
1 seriously injured in crash on West Loop overnight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person is hospitalized after a crash overnight in West Lubbock. Just before 1 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 5600 block of West Loop 289. The crash happened in the southbound main lanes of Loop 289. The driver was taken to UMC...
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a south Lubbock crash on Sunday morning. A vehicle crashed into a house in the 14400 block of Avenue X around 2:32 a.m. According to police, the driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was taken to University...
Register for Daddy/Daughter or Mommy/Son Valentine Dances to be held at Hodges Social Hall
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Only two days left to register for a pair of Valentine Dances to be hosted at the Hodges Social Hall on Feb. 3 and 4. There will be a Daddy Daughter Valentine Dance on Friday, Feb. 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and a Mommy-Son Valentine Dance on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Emergency crews respond to Hwy 62/82 crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a Monday morning crash on East Hwy 62/82. The crash occurred on the highway near North FM 400. Crews from DPS and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office have responded to the scene. Traffic is being diverted off the highway. Delays...
Frenship ISD assistant principal presented with Region 17 award
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Assistant Principal at Bennett Elementary received a sweet surprise today by being named Region 17′s Assistant Principal of the Year. The students lined the hall as Kimberly Moore received the title from the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association today. Moore has been an...
Wolfforth chef Jon Walter named semifinalist for Best Chef in Texas
WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - A Wolfforth chef, Jon Walter, may be named the Best Chef in Texas through the James Beard Foundation. Walter tells KCBD his dream to become a chef was born when he started cooking at a young age. “I’ve been wanting to do this since I was...
UIL committee suspends Lorenzo and Crosbyton teams after game ends in fight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The UIL District Executive Committee has suspended the Lorenzo and Crosbyton basketball teams for one game after a basketball game Wednesday night ended in a “bench clearing fight” on the court. Both schools were scheduled to play tonight. Lorenzo was set to play at...
First Alert Weather Day: More hazardous weather ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Light freezing drizzle and snow resulted in hazardous conditions on many roads, parking lots, and walkways this morning. While the precipitation is expected to wane this afternoon, well-below freezing temperatures may keep some patchy ice around. Today otherwise will be cloudy and very cold. The only...
Friends, colleagues remember Dr. Bernhard Mittemeyer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Family members, doctors, patients and veterans across the South Plains are in mourning after a man who spent his life serving and inspiring others has died. Dr. Bernard Mittemeyer spent his life putting others first. His colleague and friend, Dr. Allan Haynes at Texas Tech’s Health...
Texas children’s hospitals seeking funds to improve mental health care across the state
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas state lawmakers have set aside $300 million that, if approved, would go to fund mental health programs in children’s hospitals across the state, including Covenant Children’s here in Lubbock. Amy Thompson, CEO of Covenant Children’s, says it is especially needed now, with hospitals...
Lady Raiders hosting Baylor for Alumni/NGWSD Weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas – This weekend will be special at United Supermarkets Arena, as the Texas Tech Lady Raiders welcome former Southwest Conference and current Big 12 foe Baylor on Saturday for alumni weekend and the celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports Day. The festivities will include a...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS: South Plains under Winter Weather Advisory starting Monday morning
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ve declared Monday and Tuesday to be First Alert Weather Days with a Winter Weather Advisory issued for the central and eastern South Plains for Monday morning. A second surge of cold arctic air will move into the region late Sunday night that will help...
Lady Raiders fall to Baylor 79-59
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Baylor Bears took down the Lady Raiders 79-59 on Saturday during the Homecoming of the 1993 National Championship team. That was the 27th straight victory for Baylor over the Lady Raiders as Texas Tech shot its lowest field goal percentage of the season at 31.3%.
Quiet weather Sunday, active weather next week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold night for us on Saturday, and there are even cooler nights ahead in the coming days. Overnight temperatures in the mid-20s Saturday night, with mostly clear skies then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Southwest winds will be around 10 mph, eventually coming from the northwest, as a cold front comes through after midnight with gusts around 20 mph.
Texas Tech tops LSU in Big 12-SEC Challenge 76-68
BATON ROUGE, LA (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders put their eight-game losing skid to rest with a 76-68 win over LSU on Saturday. The Big 12/SEC Challenge once again goes to the Red Raiders. Kevin Obanor led the way with 22 points and the defense holding LSU’s number one scorer KJ Williams to 14.
Buddy Holly Hall presents ‘Fiddler on the Roof’
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Tony® Award-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I and 2017 Tony® Award-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony Award® winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize Winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick.
