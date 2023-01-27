LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold night for us on Saturday, and there are even cooler nights ahead in the coming days. Overnight temperatures in the mid-20s Saturday night, with mostly clear skies then becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Southwest winds will be around 10 mph, eventually coming from the northwest, as a cold front comes through after midnight with gusts around 20 mph.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO