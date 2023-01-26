ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Radio 710 KEEL

How Much Will Roses Cost in Louisiana This Year?

We know about the high prices for eggs, milk and many other grocery products, but as we close in on Valentine's Day, how much will roses cost in Shreveport this year?. Finance Buzz says the average price for a dozen roses in Louisiana will top the $76 dollar mark this year. That's about 4% lower than the national average of about $80 dollars a dozen.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Krewe of Centaur hosts Grand Bal XXXI

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Krewe of Centaur hosted their Grand Bal XXXI this Saturday at the Shreveport Convention Center. The night was filled with live entertainment from Groove Factor and lots of fun from locals as they welcomed in the Krewe’s royal court, including King Danny Lowrey and Queen Tina Tomasek.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Is McDonald’s Getting Rid Of Straws in Shreveport?

Get ready for a strawless experience at a Shreveport area drive thru near you soon. McDonald’s has started testing strawless lids at select restaurant locations across the country, and they could be coming soon to the Shreveport area. The new plastic lids reportedly have a pullback tab to prevent...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Body found in Shreveport identified

SHREVEPORT, La. - The body of a woman found on North Market Street and Havens Road earlier this evening was identified. The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office said Tytierr James, 27, was found around 5:45 p.m. She was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. The cause and manner of her death remain...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA’s Once In A Millennium Moon Mural Explained

23 years ago, on the dawn of a new millennium, a mural was unveiled in Shreveport, LA, celebrating not only where we've been as a community, but where we're going. The Once in a Millennium Moon mural in downtown Shreveport on two sides of the AT&T building has long been one of my favorite sights. It's on the corner of Cotton and Marshall Street and can be seen easily from I-20. In fact, several years ago I purchased a print of the mural at a fundraiser and I regret gifting it to a friend to this day. It's a gorgeous piece of art and an even more beautiful piece of Shreveport history.
SHREVEPORT, LA
abc17news.com

North Louisiana families evacuated after train derails

KEATCHIE, La. (AP) — About 130 people in north Louisiana are under a mandatory evacuation Saturday after a train derailed and at least two cars began leaking hazardous products. Louisiana State Police say the Union Pacific Railroad train derailed about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the town of Keatchie, southwest of Shreveport. A preliminary inspection shows 16 cars derailed and at least two are leaking acid-related products. No injuries were reported, but a spokeswoman for the railroad said at least three crew members were taken to a hospital as a precaution. They have since been released. State police say there’s no word on when the evacuation order will be lifted. The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.
KEACHI, LA
MyArkLaMiss

2 fires in 3 Shreveport homes displace 6 residents

The Shreveport Fire Department has declared a single-story, wood-frame home in the Allendale neighborhood a total loss and an adjacent home damaged, while two adults and three children escaped unharmed after a separate fire broke out in Shreveport's Southern Hills neighborhood on Saturday night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

White Lotus Star Shares Her Haunting Shreveport Ghost Story

If you have yet to watch "White Lotus" you are missing out. Without spoiling it for you I will say there is one character in the first season that you'll instantly fall in love with. Rachel will probably be one of your favorite characters. Rachel is played by Alexandra Daddario. Her character isn't hard to relate to, she's a newlywed who feels out of place, and for some reason, you just end up pulling for her character.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Multiple Fatal Wrecks in Shreveport Bossier

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Benton Road, (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road just before 7PM Wednesday night causing one fatality. Bossier City Police say the 86 year old injured driver was rushed to the hospital, where they later passed away. Police say the driver attempted to make a left turn in front of a northbound vehicle at the intersection, causing the accident. The other driver was not hurt.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

MISSING: Teen last seen on Borden Lane in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager. On Jan. 20, Isiahdrien Harp, 15, was last seen in the 6000 block of Borden Lane. Harp is 5′ 8″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs. He has brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a uniform polo shirt and khaki shorts.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier Pregnant Woman Steals Credit Card for Pizza

Bossier City Police Department is currently seeking the identity of a woman suspected of using a stolen credit card to buy pizza. The victim contacted police after she lost her wallet at a local storage facility on January 6th (2023). Police were contacted after a strange purchase came up on her bank statement from a Domino's Pizza.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
arklatexweekend.com

Big concerts coming in February

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Almost two dozen acts will grace the stages of the Ark-La-Tex in February. It’s an exciting time for music lovers!. One of the best up-and-coming Country music groups, Chapel Hart took America by storm with a Golden Buzzer performance on America’s Got Talent.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

A very wet forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! More rain in the forecast for today, this time heavier rain is expected as highs eventually reach the mid-60s again. WE have already had some thunderstorms pass over Shreveport and we will see more thunderstorms possible throughout the day, especially during the afternoon hours and the rain will continue into the night. Lows tonight will drop to the 40s as rain tapers off going into Monday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Speed cameras show results in Shreveport school zones

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For the last few months, drivers speeding through Shreveport school zones have received citations in the mail as part of a new safety measure, and officials say it’s working. The program began in June 2022 when the Shreveport Police Department and Caddo Parish Schools...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy