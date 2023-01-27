Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake CityTed RiversSalt Lake City, UT
Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Related
Gephardt Daily
Gov. Spencer Cox signs 2 bills into law, including 1 banning gender-related medical treatments, surgeries for transgender youths
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox has signed two bills into law, one barring transgender medical treatment and procedures to juveniles, and one funding a raise for teachers and optional education vouchers for parents seeking options including private schools. SB16, which has...
ksl.com
Utah State Bar issues memo opposing resolution to end hold on state's abortion ban
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Bar this week took the unusual step of issuing a memo opposing a joint resolution to retroactively change court rules in an effort to end the hold on Utah's trigger abortion law. Despite the opposition, a Senate committee advanced the bill to...
The ACLU of Utah on the legislative session
The ACLU of Utah is concerned about a series of bills addressing transgender youth and a resolution on court injunctions.
ABC 4
Utah lawmakers pass law banning transgender surgery for minors
Utah lawmakers pass law banning transgender surgery for minors. Utah lawmakers pass law banning transgender surgery …. Utah lawmakers pass law banning transgender surgery for minors. Magna Maverick just opened. Magna Maverick just opened with Glen Mills. Salt Lake Child Funding Care for Kids. Salt Lake Child Funding Care for...
solzyatthemovies.com
Utah Attacks Trans Rights on Penultimate Day of Sundance
On the penultimate day of Sundance, Utah Governor Spencer Cox signed a bill to eliminate gender-affirming care for transgender youth. After the Utah legislature overruled Governor Spencer Cox’s veto for the trans athlete ban, I decided I wouldn’t be attending Sundance 2023. Lawsuits were filed. Ultimately, trans athletes would be allowed to play sports but only after a committee said they could. This put trans rights in a place where I felt comfortable enough to step foot in Utah and hand my money over to the state. Who would have thought that things would change by the final day of Sundance 2023?
ksl.com
Utah Indian Child Welfare Act Bill held up in committee
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah House Judiciary Committee voted 7-5 Thursday to hold a bill patterned after the federal Indian Child Welfare Act, which offers protections for Native American children during adoption and foster care processes. A hold blocks a bill from advancing to a vote on the...
kjzz.com
Utahns react after Gov. Cox signs school voucher, transgender youth bills
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — On Saturday, Gov. Spencer Cox announced that he signed Senate Bill 16 and House Bill 215. House Bill 215 regulates healthcare for transgender youth by banning surgeries for minors and hormone treatments for teens who are not already diagnosed with gender dysphoria. The measure also makes it easier for doctors to be sued for malpractice.
Inmate challenges state law he says was meant as retaliation against whistleblowers
The following story was reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with The Salt Lake Tribune. Utah law SB 242, passed in 2017, put a stop to the work of Reginald Williams. Williams, an inmate in the state prison, was known for filing dozens of Government Records Access and Management Act requests, or GRAMAs, every year. The behind-the-bars gadfly often sought information not about his own case but about the inner workings of the Utah Department of Corrections.
ksl.com
Child care funds are running out. Will Utah Legislature react?
SALT LAKE CITY — Children dance, sing and play in the Capitol rotunda, filling the air with the song of young laughter. It's 7:30 a.m., meaning it's too early for most child care options, so for parents attending, this is the only option as they try to make a case to lawmakers about the challenges their families face paying for their children's care.
Blocking gender-affirming health care in Utah could be found unconstitutional, a legal review found
A bill to block doctors from providing gender-affirming health care to transgender minors could be deemed by a court to be unconstitutional, a legal review by the Utah Legislature found. Still, on Thursday, the Utah House gave their final approval to the legislation. The House lawmakers passed a bill slightly...
KUTV
Utah lawmakers turn attention to water and taxes after transgender, voucher debates
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — After two weeks dominated by debate over a school voucher bill and new regulations for transgender youth medical care, Utah legislative leaders said they plan to focus on water and tax cuts as they enter the third week of the legislative session. At a...
Utah substitute teacher who touts ‘she/any’ pronouns featured on Libs of TikTok
A Utah substitute teacher who touted her "she/ any" pronouns discovered she made the controversial "Libs of TikTok" channel and said the comments were an attempt at "humor."
890kdxu.com
Utah New Driver License Law In Effect
There is a big change this year for driver license exams in the state of Utah. You don't have to take the exam in English. The new law went into effect Jan 1, 2023 and it states that those with minimal English skills may take the test in another language.
Opinion: This law would make Utah the worst state for crime victims
Since 1994, Utah has protected victims in preliminary hearings. To protect victims for the trauma of replaying the worst moment of their lives, we should not enact SB87
Gephardt Daily
Liberty Park protest against police brutality turns into march on Salt Lake City streets
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — About 50 people marched along Salt Lake City streets near Liberty Park on Saturday afternoon to protest the killing of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers. Salt Lake City officers provided impromptu traffic control as an organized protest...
ksl.com
South Jordan woman sentenced to 5 years of probation in shooting death of estranged husband
SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan woman who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing her estranged husband while another man hid in a nearby dumpster was sentenced Friday to five years of probation. Third District Judge Amber Mettler ordered Emilee Petersen Fisher, 48, to serve concurrent sentences of...
KSLTV
Utah man arrested, charged with possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute
SALT LAKE CITY — A 51-year-old man from Taylorsville, Utah, is behind bars on suspicion of possessing illicit drugs, specifically fentanyl, with the intent to distribute. Jesse Wood was arrested in Salt Lake County after he was allegedly found with 40 grams, or more, of a substance containing “a detectable amount of fentanyl,” according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
kjzz.com
NAACP, Utah officials issue statement ahead of Tenn. bodycam footage release
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah law enforcement, along with the civil rights organization NAACP, are working to get ahead of potential violence as footage was set to be released of a Tennessee man allegedly being beaten by five officers. Authorities in Memphis announced they will be releasing footage...
ABC 4
Utah police officials sound off on Tyre Nichols death, video of fatal arrest
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As the public begins to see and process the fatal arrest video of Memphis, Tenn., resident Tyre Nichols, 29, local Utah police departments are also condemning the actions of Memphis Police. The statements being released are included in their entirety below. Salt Lake City.
Comments / 1