DUXBURY - Duxbury police are thanking the public for their outpouring of support this week following the Clancy family tragedy.The department posted on Facebook Thursday, asking well-wishers not to make donations to them."As police focus on the needs of the effected family, I am asking that those of you who are seeking a way to help, direct your energy toward the families and community members who have been impacted," Chief Michael Carbone wrote."Because the public safety community is often faced with traumatic situations, there are established mechanisms in place to ensure that we have the resources needed to continue operating and support our personnel under even the most extreme of conditions." Click here for a list of mental health resources, including suicide prevention hotlines. A new maternal health hotline has also been established for mothers or pregnant people who are struggling with their mental health. Anyone in need of assistance can call 1-833-9-HELP4MOMS or 1-833-943-5746. You can call or text to receive support from trained counselors.

DUXBURY, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO