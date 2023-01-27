Read full article on original website
Maintenance Budget Cut Last June Said to Play Role in Haverhill School Safety Concerns
Worries, expressed last spring when Haverhill cut a maintenance position from the budget, surfaced again last Thursday when School Committee members reported possible safety issues. Committee members Paul A. Magliocchetti and Toni Sapienza Donais, both members of the School Maintenance Subcommittee, reported they toured Greenleaf Academy in Bradford last week...
Corporators Approve Combining Parents of Newburyport Bank and Pentucket Bank
Corporators of both of the parent companies of Newburyport Bank and Pentucket Bank Wednesday gave unanimous approvals to plans for a single mutual holding company. Following the favorable votes, the banks are seeking regulatory approvals from the Board of Bank Incorporation and the Federal Reserve Bank, the final step in the process of combining their mutual holding companies into one. As WHAV reported in December, the holding company allows the two institutions to share costs while each bank maintains separate identities.
WMUR.com
Manchester homelessness director discusses plans for 24-hour emergency shelters
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It's been nearly two weeks since thehomeless encampment in downtown Manchester was cleared out, and now the city is working to open two 24-hour emergency shelters to get people off the streets and out of the cold. But the city's director of homelessness initiatives, Adrienne Beloin,...
Edwards Vacuum Officially Opens New Haverhill Plant; Celebrates with $10,000 Gift to Boys & Girls Club
Edwards Vacuum officially moved into its 135,000-square-foot new headquarters in Haverhill last week, marking the occasion along with its contractor Dacon Corporation by making a $10,000 gift to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill for a digital arts program. Edwards Vacuum planned the two-story, Leadership in Energy and Environmental...
Haverhill Offers Grant Opportunity to Groups Serving Low-to-Moderate Income Residents
Haverhill nonprofits, service providers businesses, and community groups may apply for grants to provide services for low-to-moderate income residents. Mayor James J. Fiorentini said Thursday groups may seek the federal money by responding to a Request for Proposals through the city’s Community Development Block Grant program for the upcoming year which begins July 1. Applications are due by Friday, Feb. 10, and applications are online.
Methuen and North Andover Deputy Fire Chiefs Graduate From Chief Fire Officer Management Training
(Additional photographs below.) Methuen Deputy Fire Chief David Toto and North Andover Deputy Fire Chief Graham Rowe were among more than three dozen fire service leaders from across Massachusetts who graduated Friday from the 28th class of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s Chief Fire Officer Management Training Program. The four-month...
Greater Lawrence Family Health Center Joins Community Care Cooperative April 1
As part of the state’s restructuring of its MassHealth accountable care organizations, Greater Lawrence Family Health Center and its Merrimack Valley associates are forming a new partnership to better coordinate care to patients. Accountable care organizations are teams of physicians, nurses, other clinicians and insurance providers who work together...
Harvard Crimson
In Photos: Students Walk Out of Harvard Professor John Comaroff’s First Class of Semester
Students postered the door and walls surrounding Northwest B108, the classroom where Comaroff teaches, with signs calling for his resignation. Students began to file out of Comaroff’s classroom at 3 p.m., chanting slogans like “No more Comaroff, no more complicity.”. Signs in the Northwest basement brand Comaroff as...
NECN
School Staffer on Leave After Sleeping Student Left on Bus in Beverly
A school bus driver in Beverly, Massachusetts, is on paid leave after an elementary school student who fell asleep was left on the bus during morning drop-off at school Tuesday. Rachel Martin's 9-year-old son boarded his school bus Tuesday morning, but when other students went into Centerville Elementary School, he...
Harvard Health
Harvard University Housing establishes new rents for 2023–2024
Harvard University Housing (HUH) manages approximately 3,000 apartments, offering a broad choice of locations, unit types, amenities, and sizes to meet the individual budgets and housing needs of eligible Harvard affiliates (full-time graduate students, faculty members, and employees). Harvard affiliates may apply for Harvard University Housing online at www.huhousing.harvard.edu. The website also provides information about additional housing options and useful Harvard and community resources for incoming and current affiliates.
Michitson Lays Out Vision for New Advanced Manufacturing Business Park in Haverhill
The Haverhill City Council received a vision of the future of manufacturing in Haverhill during a presentation by the body’s vice president Tuesday night. Council Vice President John A. Michitson outlined a plan to develop a “Regional Smart Manufacturing Hub” at the site of a proposed business park to be located at the old Dutton Airport, off Amesbury Road. He explained smart manufacturing as an integration of digital and traditional manufacturing allowing companies to eliminate time consuming and costly production costs.
homenewshere.com
Planning Board considers Sal’s Pizza site
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Jan. 23, 2023 at Tewksbury Town Hall. All members were present. Town Planner Alex Lowder reported that the Hanover Company terminated its agreement with Marc Ginsberg to purchase 300 Ames Pond and will not be moving forward with an apartment complex; units would have counted towards the town’s 10 percent affordability requirement.
The First Telephone Line in USA
The first telephone line in the United States of America was installed in 1877, connecting Alexander Graham Bell's laboratory in Boston, Massachusetts to his assistant's hardware store in Somerville, Massachusetts. The first city to use the telephone was Boston, Massachusetts.
msonewsports.com
Friday, 1/27 – Body Washes Ashore in Marblehead – Ukraine War Protest in Salem – Free Lunch? – Community Notes & Photos
Community News Notes – Photos – Sports (Below) Rowley Police Tweet – From yesterday “*Attention** Please avoid the area of Dodge Road, if possible. There are several loose horses in the area. Thank you. City of Beverly – Calling all teen poets! The @beverlylibrary is accepting...
Haverhill Native Wright Cites Italian Immigrant Roots as she is Sworn in as City Clerk
(Additional photograph below.) Kaitlin M. Wright was formally sworn in Wednesday as Haverhill’s city clerk. The Haverhill native and graduate of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School had served as assistant city clerk since the fall of 2021. Wright made a point of underlining her Haverhill roots, noting her great grandmother Mary Marini Langlois appears on a downtown mural.
Duxbury Police ask supporters to divert their donations to community groups
DUXBURY - Duxbury police are thanking the public for their outpouring of support this week following the Clancy family tragedy.The department posted on Facebook Thursday, asking well-wishers not to make donations to them."As police focus on the needs of the effected family, I am asking that those of you who are seeking a way to help, direct your energy toward the families and community members who have been impacted," Chief Michael Carbone wrote."Because the public safety community is often faced with traumatic situations, there are established mechanisms in place to ensure that we have the resources needed to continue operating and support our personnel under even the most extreme of conditions." Click here for a list of mental health resources, including suicide prevention hotlines. A new maternal health hotline has also been established for mothers or pregnant people who are struggling with their mental health. Anyone in need of assistance can call 1-833-9-HELP4MOMS or 1-833-943-5746. You can call or text to receive support from trained counselors.
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Sale closed in Fitchburg: $250,000 for a three-bedroom home
Christopher Cordio bought the property at 26 California Avenue, Fitchburg, from Adelard J Marcoux on Jan. 12, 2023. The $250,000 purchase price works out to $213 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. It sits on a 10,593-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased close...
WCVB
'Forgive Lindsay': Husband of Duxbury, Massachusetts, woman charged in children's deaths shares statement
DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who is facing multiple charges in connection with the deaths of their three young children is sharing his thoughts about the tragic incident that happened at their Duxbury home. Patrick Clancy made a statement on Saturday through a post on...
Information About Help Paying Winter Heating Bills Focus of Meeting Feb. 2
Those seeking relief from high winter heating bills can learn more about qualifying for assistance from Haverhill-based Community Action during an upcoming “Heating Help Event.”. Community Action’s Energy Assistance Program provides eligible individuals and families financial assistance to help pay for heating bills. Information will be presented Thursday, Feb....
