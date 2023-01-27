ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelocalne.ws

Woman found after search in two towns

HAMILTON and IPSWICH — An Ipswich woman suffering from dementia was found wandering along the railroad tracks after a search Sunday. The dispatcher radioed around 10:30 a.m. that a man had come into the station expressing concern about an elderly relative who was not at home. Police first checked...
IPSWICH, MA
WHAV

Rail Commuters to Use Shuttle Buses on Reading to Boston Leg Feb. 4-12

Those who use commuter rail to travel to Greater Boston should plan on transferring to shuttle buses in Reading and facing certain restrictions during a nine-day period in February. The MBTA reported Thursday Haverhill Commuter Rail Line trains will be replaced with free, accessible shuttle bus service between Haverhill and...
READING, MA
WHAV

Man and Dog Die Saturday in Ninth Avenue Apartment Fire; Cause Under Investigation

An as-yet unidentified Ninth Avenue man and pet dog died late Saturday afternoon when fire swept through the second floor of the four-family home. Firefighters, dispatched around 4:45 p.m. after receiving multiple emergency 9-1-1 telephone calls, found smoke showing from the second floor of the 38 Ninth Ave. home. They found one person and a dog deceased in the front bedroom of the apartment. Haverhill Deputy Eric Tarpy said firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and contained it to the room where it began. All other residents left the building safely after being alerted by smoke alarms.
HAVERHILL, MA
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Commercial Breaking and Entering in Roxbury

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a Commercial Breaking and Entering that occurred at about 8:25 AM on Friday January 27, 2023, in the area of 2201 Washington Street in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect used a prying device to gain entry via the locked office door.
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

WATCH: Lawrence Man Risks Life And Dodges Traffic To Help Unconscious Woman

There’s a lot of mess on social media these days, but every once in a while, you come across something that gives you hope. So the video was of a man crossing the highway to help a woman who was unconscious in her moving car. The car had gone off the road but was still running. The video ends with the guy running next to the car and viewers having no idea what happened. I put on my investigative hat to find out more about what happened, and here’s what I’ve seen from other posts.
LAWRENCE, MA
WHAV

State Now Plans Online-Only Hearing on Proposed $19 Million North Avenue Reconstruction

Although implied to be a local, in-person meeting, the state apparently is moving online a public hearing on plans to reconstruct North Avenue in Haverhill. The “public design hearing” by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation previews the $19 million project comes with compliant sidewalks and granite curbing on both sides of North Avenue, bike lanes, narrower traffic lanes, drainage, utility upgrades and relocations, new intersections with “geometric improvements” at the Gile Street and mini-roundabout at Marsh Avenue. The existing North Avenue bridge over Snows Brook will be replaced and Frye Pond drained. The meeting still takes place Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 6:30, but residents must register online here, locking out those without internet access.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

Haverhill Native Wright Cites Italian Immigrant Roots as she is Sworn in as City Clerk

(Additional photograph below.) Kaitlin M. Wright was formally sworn in Wednesday as Haverhill’s city clerk. The Haverhill native and graduate of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School had served as assistant city clerk since the fall of 2021. Wright made a point of underlining her Haverhill roots, noting her great grandmother Mary Marini Langlois appears on a downtown mural.
HAVERHILL, MA
whdh.com

Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on Route 3 in Pembroke

PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent crash on Route 3 in Pembroke early Saturday morning that resulted in serious injuries, officials said. Troopers responding to a reported rollover crash on the northbound side of the highway around 4:30 a.m. assisted in transporting one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
PEMBROKE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Rollover crash with serious injuries snarls traffic on I-495 in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A rollover crash with serious injuries caused lengthy traffic delays on Interstate 495 in Lawrence on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway found a vehicle flipped on its roof in the grassy median. According to the Reading Fire Department, the truck spilled salt and was leaking fuel across the highway.
LAWRENCE, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy