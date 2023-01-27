Read full article on original website
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
thelocalne.ws
Woman found after search in two towns
HAMILTON and IPSWICH — An Ipswich woman suffering from dementia was found wandering along the railroad tracks after a search Sunday. The dispatcher radioed around 10:30 a.m. that a man had come into the station expressing concern about an elderly relative who was not at home. Police first checked...
Updated: Officials Name 23-Year-Old as Victim of Lafayette Square, Haverhill, Crash
Twenty-three-year-old Kevin Casado of Haverhill was named as the man killed in a single-car crash early this morning in Lafayette Square. Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone confirmed the man’s identity after earlier explaining his name was withheld pending confirmation of his identity and notification of next of kin.
Officials Identify 80-Year-Old Haverhill Man as Victim of Saturday Afternoon Fire
Eighty-year-old Richard Wallace has been identified as the victim of Saturday afternoon’s apartment fire in Haverhill and “smoking materials” is listed as the official cause of the fire. Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien, state Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey and Essex County District Attorney Paul F....
Rail Commuters to Use Shuttle Buses on Reading to Boston Leg Feb. 4-12
Those who use commuter rail to travel to Greater Boston should plan on transferring to shuttle buses in Reading and facing certain restrictions during a nine-day period in February. The MBTA reported Thursday Haverhill Commuter Rail Line trains will be replaced with free, accessible shuttle bus service between Haverhill and...
Man and Dog Die Saturday in Ninth Avenue Apartment Fire; Cause Under Investigation
An as-yet unidentified Ninth Avenue man and pet dog died late Saturday afternoon when fire swept through the second floor of the four-family home. Firefighters, dispatched around 4:45 p.m. after receiving multiple emergency 9-1-1 telephone calls, found smoke showing from the second floor of the 38 Ninth Ave. home. They found one person and a dog deceased in the front bedroom of the apartment. Haverhill Deputy Eric Tarpy said firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and contained it to the room where it began. All other residents left the building safely after being alerted by smoke alarms.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public to Identify Suspect Wanted in Connection to Recent Commercial Breaking and Entering in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in the images above in connection to a Commercial Breaking and Entering that occurred at about 8:25 AM on Friday January 27, 2023, in the area of 2201 Washington Street in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect used a prying device to gain entry via the locked office door.
Edwards Vacuum Officially Opens New Haverhill Plant; Celebrates with $10,000 Gift to Boys & Girls Club
Edwards Vacuum officially moved into its 135,000-square-foot new headquarters in Haverhill last week, marking the occasion along with its contractor Dacon Corporation by making a $10,000 gift to Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill for a digital arts program. Edwards Vacuum planned the two-story, Leadership in Energy and Environmental...
Methuen and North Andover Deputy Fire Chiefs Graduate From Chief Fire Officer Management Training
(Additional photographs below.) Methuen Deputy Fire Chief David Toto and North Andover Deputy Fire Chief Graham Rowe were among more than three dozen fire service leaders from across Massachusetts who graduated Friday from the 28th class of the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy’s Chief Fire Officer Management Training Program. The four-month...
hot969boston.com
WATCH: Lawrence Man Risks Life And Dodges Traffic To Help Unconscious Woman
There’s a lot of mess on social media these days, but every once in a while, you come across something that gives you hope. So the video was of a man crossing the highway to help a woman who was unconscious in her moving car. The car had gone off the road but was still running. The video ends with the guy running next to the car and viewers having no idea what happened. I put on my investigative hat to find out more about what happened, and here’s what I’ve seen from other posts.
nbcboston.com
Truck Rolls Over in Woburn, Closing I-93-to-I-95 Ramp Indefinitely and Hurting Driver
A truck carrying sand rolled over on the ramp from Interstate 93 north to I-95 south, closing the ramp for cleanup as well as two lanes of I-95 south, Massachusetts State Police said. The driver of the tractor-trailer was thrown from the crash and hurt, but expected to survive, police...
Ramp in Woburn that carries traffic from I-93 to I-95 closed after truck driver ejected in rollover
WOBURN, Mass — The ramp that carries traffic from I-93 to I-95 in Woburn is closed after a tractor trailer that carried sand rolled over. According to Mass State Police, the driver of the tractor trailer was ejected from the trailer and has non-life-threatening injuries. Woburn fire is on...
Body of missing man found in Marblehead
The body of a missing man was found on the shore off Edgemere Road in Marblehead, Thursday.
Maintenance Budget Cut Last June Said to Play Role in Haverhill School Safety Concerns
Worries, expressed last spring when Haverhill cut a maintenance position from the budget, surfaced again last Thursday when School Committee members reported possible safety issues. Committee members Paul A. Magliocchetti and Toni Sapienza Donais, both members of the School Maintenance Subcommittee, reported they toured Greenleaf Academy in Bradford last week...
State Now Plans Online-Only Hearing on Proposed $19 Million North Avenue Reconstruction
Although implied to be a local, in-person meeting, the state apparently is moving online a public hearing on plans to reconstruct North Avenue in Haverhill. The “public design hearing” by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation previews the $19 million project comes with compliant sidewalks and granite curbing on both sides of North Avenue, bike lanes, narrower traffic lanes, drainage, utility upgrades and relocations, new intersections with “geometric improvements” at the Gile Street and mini-roundabout at Marsh Avenue. The existing North Avenue bridge over Snows Brook will be replaced and Frye Pond drained. The meeting still takes place Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 6:30, but residents must register online here, locking out those without internet access.
Reports of several airbags stolen, windows smashed, from cars in Braintree
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Officials are warning the public after they say multiple vehicles were vandalized in the town of Braintree on Thursday morning. Braintree Police say they’ve taken 9 reports from residents who claim their airbags were stolen right out of their cars. All 9 victims had Honda...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Police Chief Joseph Desmond Issues Statement On Death Of Tyre Nichols
Below is a statement from Wilmington Police Chief Joseph Desmond on the death of Tyre Nichols:. On behalf of the employees of the Wilmington Police Department, I would like to address the death of Tyre Nichols. By now, many of you have seen the many videos of the incident. Simply...
Haverhill Native Wright Cites Italian Immigrant Roots as she is Sworn in as City Clerk
(Additional photograph below.) Kaitlin M. Wright was formally sworn in Wednesday as Haverhill’s city clerk. The Haverhill native and graduate of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School had served as assistant city clerk since the fall of 2021. Wright made a point of underlining her Haverhill roots, noting her great grandmother Mary Marini Langlois appears on a downtown mural.
whdh.com
Driver seriously injured in rollover crash on Route 3 in Pembroke
PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent crash on Route 3 in Pembroke early Saturday morning that resulted in serious injuries, officials said. Troopers responding to a reported rollover crash on the northbound side of the highway around 4:30 a.m. assisted in transporting one person to the hospital with serious injuries.
Rollover crash with serious injuries snarls traffic on I-495 in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A rollover crash with serious injuries caused lengthy traffic delays on Interstate 495 in Lawrence on Friday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway found a vehicle flipped on its roof in the grassy median. According to the Reading Fire Department, the truck spilled salt and was leaking fuel across the highway.
Commission Calls Methuen’s Use of Former Councilor as Police Officer ‘Brazen Example of Abuse’
The state Civil Service Commission ruled Thursday the former Methuen police chief’s use of a former city council chairman as a full-time police officer is a “most brazen example of abuse which occurred (in plain sight)” of using non-civil service personnel in the department. Further, commissioners said...
