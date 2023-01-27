Read full article on original website
Yankees strike a deal with former All-Star infielder
We interrupt your NFL conference championship Sunday for a bit of baseball news. The New York Yankees announced that on Saturday, they “settled with INF Gleyber Torres on a one-year contract, thus avoiding arbitration.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New Post’s Joel Sherman reports the...
Mets sign batting champion to $50 million contract extension
The New York Mets are keeping a key part of their starting lineup long-term with a new contract. The Mets have agreed to a contract extension with third baseman Jeff McNeil. As first reported by Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, McNeil’s extension covers four years and is worth $50 million. Breaking news: The Mets are in... The post Mets sign batting champion to $50 million contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani 'Far Less Likely' to Remain in Anaheim After Arte Moreno Decision
New York writer Andy Martino says Arte Moreno's decision not to sell the Angels makes it "far less likely" Shohei Ohtani will be back with the team in 2024.
New York Yankees rumors: Trade for starting pitching coming?
With the news that starting pitcher Frankie Montas will miss the first month of the regular season for the New York Yankees, one insider believes the team may still be planning to make a trade to boost its starting pitching depth before Opening Day. New York Yankees rumors: A trade...
Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts
A former World Series MVP is trying to make a comeback in 2023, and his attempt supposedly is off to a good start. The agent for Cole Hamels said in December that the former pitcher wanted to try to pitch again in 2023. On Friday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Hamels threw... The post Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers president reveals 2023 Max Muncy, Miguel Vargas, Gavin Lux lineup plan
Los Angeles Dodgers’ President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman recently revealed the potential infield plan for 2023, per Jim Bowden. Miguel Vargas, one of LA’s top prospects, is expected to earn a spot on the big league roster to open the season. It was previously unclear exactly what position he would play. But Friedman suggested that Vargas will likely handle second base duties with Gavin Lux shifting to shortstop and Max Muncy playing the hot corner.
Kris Bryant, fans will cringe at Rockies’ owner’s depressing expectations for 2023
MLB teams typically come into Spring Training with high expectations for the 2023 season. But for Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies, that may prove to be difficult following Rockies’ owner Dick Monfort’s recent admission about the team, per Patrick Lyons. “I think we can play .500 ball,”...
Yardbarker
Reports: Gold Glove C Roberto Perez agrees to deal with Giants
Two-time Gold Glove catcher Roberto Perez agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants, according to reports on Sunday. Terms of Perez's deal haven't been reported. Perez, 34, won the American League Gold Glove in both 2019 and 2020 with Cleveland. He led the AL in caught-stealing percentage in both 2019 (40.8 percent) and the shortened 2020 season (71.4 percent).
True Blue LA
Danny Duffy signs minor league deal with Rangers
Danny Duffy’s year and a half with the Dodgers is officially over without him throwing a pitch. The veteran left-hander signed a minor league contract with the Rangers on Friday which includes a non-roster invitation to big league camp in spring training. The Dodgers acquired Duffy from the Royals...
Ex-Red Sox Pitcher Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Japanese Club After Surprisingly Short Stint
Another former Red Sox player will be playing elsewhere in 2023
New hitting coach has Aaron Judge plan that will please Yankees fans
New York Yankees’ new assistant hitting coach Brad Wilkerson isn’t expecting to change much about Aaron Judge’s approach in 2023. “I don’t think I’m going to be messing with Aaron Judge too much,” Wilkerson said, via Bryan Hoch. Judge, who is fresh off of an MVP 2022 season that saw him crush 62 home runs, […] The post New hitting coach has Aaron Judge plan that will please Yankees fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marlins set to acquire Red Sox’ DFA’d pitcher Matt Barnes
The Miami Marlins are finalizing a deal that will send Boston Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes and cash considerations to Florida, sources told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal on Monday. Left-handed relief pitcher Richard Bleier is heading back to Massachusetts in the deal, per MLB Network’s Craig Mish. Barnes was designated for assignment by the Sox […] The post Marlins set to acquire Red Sox’ DFA’d pitcher Matt Barnes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Michael Wacha’s exact contract demands amid Twins, Orioles links, revealed
The start of spring training is just around the corner, and several veteran starters are still without a contract, including Michael Wacha. The right-handed pitcher has garnered interest from multiple teams for a possible free agent deal. However, no team in the majors is willing to “meet his request” for a two-year, $30 million deal, […] The post Rumor: Michael Wacha’s exact contract demands amid Twins, Orioles links, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
One last-minute move Cardinals must make to round out roster
The St. Louis Cardinals started last season slow, but eventually found their rhythm and pulled away to win the NL Central. The Cardinals ended the 2022 campaign with 93 wins, but lost to the Philadelphia Phillies via a sweep in the NL Wild Card round. The pressure of postseason baseball...
Kennedy, Frazier among 5 to sign minors deals with Rangers
Ian Kennedy and Clint Frazier were among five players the Rangers signed Friday to minor league contracts that included invitations to major league spring training.
1 perfect MLB trade Rangers must offer Pirates for Bryan Reynolds
Most of the big moves of the MLB offseason have already been made, especially when it comes to free agency, but there’s still some activity that could happen on the trade market. There are still a couple of big names who could get moved, but none are bigger than Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, who […] The post 1 perfect MLB trade Rangers must offer Pirates for Bryan Reynolds appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shohei Ohtani’s offseason crushing home runs video will have Angels fans hyped for 2023
Shohei Ohtani is ready for the 2023 MLB season. The Los Angeles Angels’ superstar posted a video to his Instagram story of an epic batting practice session on Sunday. The two-way phenom was seen crushing a home run in the video, via MLB on Twitter. The Sho has no offseason. 🎥: https://t.co/3psD15ulw2 pic.twitter.com/eKIHEaZZfj — MLB […] The post Shohei Ohtani’s offseason crushing home runs video will have Angels fans hyped for 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Highly-touted Dodgers’ prospect gets brutally honest on pitching at Dodger Stadium
Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitching prospect Gavin Stone has a bright future. Stone and fellow top Dodgers’ pitching prospect Bobby Miller were ranked within the MLB top 10 pitching prospects heading into 2023. Gavin Stone was ultimately listed as MLB’s No. 56 overall prospect. Stone, who may be in line to see MLB action this season, […] The post Highly-touted Dodgers’ prospect gets brutally honest on pitching at Dodger Stadium appeared first on ClutchPoints.
