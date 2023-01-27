Read full article on original website
Order of Athena hustles to get floats ready despite setback
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile Mardi Gras Krewe is hustling to get their floats ready for Fat Tuesday. Members of the Order of Athena said, after a contractor fell through and failed to meet deadlines, they’re putting the floats together themselves. From painting to hanging sparkly drapes, these floats are coming together despite a […]
Faith Time: Going a long way for a calling
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Faith time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith and joining us. This morning is Pastor Antoine Brown with Activate Church in Pensacola. We wanted to talk about your journey. You have recently moved here from Michigan. Tell me about the journey of moving from way up north to way […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Large crowds turn out for ‘Gumbo and Alabama Slammer Festival’ in Foley
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was an exciting day on the Gulf Coast. Foley held its first ever ‘Gumbo and Alabama Slammer Festival’ at Heritage Park. It was a huge turnout. Event Coordinator Mike Yeater says attendance doubled his expectations. “My wife and I put on this festival...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County high school, middle school Honor Band students perform at Pace Assembly
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Six high schools and seven middle school Honor Bands from across Santa Rosa County came together for a concert on Saturday. The students started rehearsing for the concert last week. Back in November, students from schools in Santa Rosa County auditioned for a chance to...
WEAR
Graffiti Bridge mural honors fallen Okaloosa County Corporal Ray Hamilton
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A new mural is up at Pensacola's Graffiti Bridge to honor fallen Okaloosa County Corporal Ray Hamilton. A family friend of Corporal Hamilton reached out to Graffiti Bridge to make it happen. Corporal Hamilton was shot and killed on Christmas Eve after responding to a domestic violence...
WEAR
'Big Winter Book Sale' underway in Downtown Pensacola's public library
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Friends of West Florida Public Library's "Big Winter Book Sale" is underway this weekend in Pensacola. The sale's being held at the downtown library on Spring Street. Thousands of hardcover, paperback and collectible books are available as well as DVDs, CDs and puzzles. The sale...
getthecoast.com
Choctawhatchee High School mourns the loss of beloved educator Mrs. Kay Brock
On the morning of Sunday, January 29, 2023, Choctawhatchee High School announced the passing of beloved educator, Mrs. Kay Brock. Mrs. Brock was a mentor, role model, and educator who touched the lives of countless students and staff members during her 32 years at Choctaw. In a tribute on Sunday morning, the school wrote on their Facebook page that her “fingerprints are all over Choctawhatchee High School and so many who walked our halls for the last 32 years.”
getthecoast.com
4th annual Shrimp & Grits festival is back in Destin, Florida
The 4th Annual Shrimp & Grits Festival is returning to Destin, Florida on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Brotula’s Seafood House & Steamer. This event is a must-attend for those who love a classic southern dish, great drinks, and live entertainment on the Destin Harbor.
Destin Log
'It doesn't take much': Destin eatery organizes 'Adopt a grandparent' for Valentine's
In an effort to brighten someone's day, Sarah Schriefer, owner of Sarah K’s Gourmet, is looking to pull together some goody bags and handwritten cards to be given to senior citizens in assisted-living facilities for Valentine’s Day. It's what she calls the “adopt a grandparent” project.
Deep Sea Fishing in Pensacola
Deep sea fishing in Pensacola, Florida is a popular activity for both locals and tourists alike. Known for its clear blue waters and diverse marine life, Pensacola is a prime location for fishing enthusiasts to catch a variety of fish species.
WEAR
Vietnamese woman kidnapped as baby finally connects with long lost family in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Vietnamese woman who evacuated to Australia as a child during the Vietnam War met some of her birth family for the first time in Pensacola Friday morning. My Huong Le was taken from her homeland during a war as a child and adopted by a family who lives in another country. She then connected with a woman she thought was her birth mother as an adult -- only to find out that she wasn't really her mom.
Students tour Bishop State Community College for ‘College Career Days’
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some middle and high school students in Mobile County had the opportunity to see what college is like Saturday morning as they toured Bishop State Community College, Mobile’s only historically Black college. This is a part of Mobile Parks and Recreation’s College Career Days. The city holds these once a month to […]
WEAR
The Pledge sponsored by Eastern Shore Toyota coming to WEAR News
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Every weekday, WEAR News will highlight a K-5 class from one of our local grammar schools as they recite the Pledge of Allegiance!. This segment is sponsored by Eastern Shore Toyota.
WEAR
Pensacola native, CNN Law Enforcement Analyst weighs in on Tyre Nichols beating video
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola native and CNN Law Enforcement Analyst, Doctor Cedric Alexander, is weighing in on the video that shows the incident Tyre Nichols had with five Memphis police officers. "I think one thing was clearly absent and that was a lack of leadership," Dr. Alexander said. "Who was...
Newly minted ‘experience givers’ stand ready as guides to Africatown
As national and international interest in Africatown has grown, so has the challenge of connecting potential visitors to a structure of informative, authentic and rewarding experiences in and about the community. Five newly minted “experience givers” may represent a game-changing step forward. Wednesday evening, Visit Mobile held a...
WALA-TV FOX10
North Baldwin Infirmary designated a ‘baby-friendly facility’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - North Baldwin Infirmary in Bay Minette is designated a baby-friendly facility. McKenzie Benton and Christa Rudat with North Baldwin Infirmary Birth Center visited the FOX10 News Studios. They sat down with Lenise Ligon to discuss what the designation means, keys to successful breastfeeding and the unique factors of North Baldwin Infirmary that benefit mothers who deliver there.
WALA-TV FOX10
Football players display talents at 1st annual High School Senior Showcase at Ladd-Peebles Stadium
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Seniors converged on Mobile looking to show off their football skills in the High School Senior Showcase at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Saturday. The game was between Team Lightning and Team Thunder. Each team was made up of 28 players from Mobile to Florida to Texas. This...
WEAR
Family, Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge helps save injured Pelican on Navarre Beach
NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. -- A Navarre Beach woman and her two kids were in the right place at the right time and helped save an injured pelican. About two weeks ago, Heather Fields brought her kids to Navarre beach. The family noticed a pelican acting in an odd way and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Revelers begin moving into RV City in downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A steady flow of RVs began moving into the RV City in downtown Mobile on Friday carrying Mardi Gras revelers eager to make the space near South Water Street their home for the next month. The coveted spaces are fully booked with the city saying 50...
Destin Log
History Mystery: The mystery behind gravestone in the Marler Memorial Cemetery
The gravestone of Edward M. Knapp is the second tallest gravestone in the Marler Memorial Cemetery. The only gravestone taller is that of Leonard Destin, the founder of Destin. Just who was Edward M. Knapp and why is he buried in the Marler Memorial Cemetery? That is our History Mystery for this month.
