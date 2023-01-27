ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Order of Athena hustles to get floats ready despite setback

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile Mardi Gras Krewe is hustling to get their floats ready for Fat Tuesday. Members of the Order of Athena said, after a contractor fell through and failed to meet deadlines, they’re putting the floats together themselves. From painting to hanging sparkly drapes, these floats are coming together despite a […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Faith Time: Going a long way for a calling

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Faith time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith and joining us. This morning is Pastor Antoine Brown with Activate Church in Pensacola. We wanted to talk about your journey. You have recently moved here from Michigan. Tell me about the journey of moving from way up north to way […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

'Big Winter Book Sale' underway in Downtown Pensacola's public library

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Friends of West Florida Public Library's "Big Winter Book Sale" is underway this weekend in Pensacola. The sale's being held at the downtown library on Spring Street. Thousands of hardcover, paperback and collectible books are available as well as DVDs, CDs and puzzles. The sale...
PENSACOLA, FL
getthecoast.com

Choctawhatchee High School mourns the loss of beloved educator Mrs. Kay Brock

On the morning of Sunday, January 29, 2023, Choctawhatchee High School announced the passing of beloved educator, Mrs. Kay Brock. Mrs. Brock was a mentor, role model, and educator who touched the lives of countless students and staff members during her 32 years at Choctaw. In a tribute on Sunday morning, the school wrote on their Facebook page that her “fingerprints are all over Choctawhatchee High School and so many who walked our halls for the last 32 years.”
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
getthecoast.com

4th annual Shrimp & Grits festival is back in Destin, Florida

The 4th Annual Shrimp & Grits Festival is returning to Destin, Florida on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Brotula’s Seafood House & Steamer. This event is a must-attend for those who love a classic southern dish, great drinks, and live entertainment on the Destin Harbor.
DESTIN, FL
malta

Deep Sea Fishing in Pensacola

Deep sea fishing in Pensacola, Florida is a popular activity for both locals and tourists alike. Known for its clear blue waters and diverse marine life, Pensacola is a prime location for fishing enthusiasts to catch a variety of fish species.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Vietnamese woman kidnapped as baby finally connects with long lost family in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Vietnamese woman who evacuated to Australia as a child during the Vietnam War met some of her birth family for the first time in Pensacola Friday morning. My Huong Le was taken from her homeland during a war as a child and adopted by a family who lives in another country. She then connected with a woman she thought was her birth mother as an adult -- only to find out that she wasn't really her mom.
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

Newly minted ‘experience givers’ stand ready as guides to Africatown

As national and international interest in Africatown has grown, so has the challenge of connecting potential visitors to a structure of informative, authentic and rewarding experiences in and about the community. Five newly minted “experience givers” may represent a game-changing step forward. Wednesday evening, Visit Mobile held a...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

North Baldwin Infirmary designated a ‘baby-friendly facility’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - North Baldwin Infirmary in Bay Minette is designated a baby-friendly facility. McKenzie Benton and Christa Rudat with North Baldwin Infirmary Birth Center visited the FOX10 News Studios. They sat down with Lenise Ligon to discuss what the designation means, keys to successful breastfeeding and the unique factors of North Baldwin Infirmary that benefit mothers who deliver there.
BAY MINETTE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Revelers begin moving into RV City in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A steady flow of RVs began moving into the RV City in downtown Mobile on Friday carrying Mardi Gras revelers eager to make the space near South Water Street their home for the next month. The coveted spaces are fully booked with the city saying 50...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy