PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Vietnamese woman who evacuated to Australia as a child during the Vietnam War met some of her birth family for the first time in Pensacola Friday morning. My Huong Le was taken from her homeland during a war as a child and adopted by a family who lives in another country. She then connected with a woman she thought was her birth mother as an adult -- only to find out that she wasn't really her mom.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO